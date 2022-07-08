Watch: Women's U19 Euros final - Spain v Norway

The Czech Republic host the Women’s U19 European Championship with eight teams chasing the trophy. Eight teams will be split into two groups of four, contesting the opening stages.
This is the 19th edition of the competition after a three year break due to Covid-19. France are the record title winners with five wins in total, they last won the title in 2019.
Both teams have won the competition three times, with Sweden beating Spain twice in 2012 and 2015.
How can I watch the U19s European Championships?
All times are BST and subject to late change
BBC iPlayer
All of the U19s European Championship action will be available live across BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & App.
Saturday, 9 July - Spain v Norway 14:00 BST
How to get into football?
BBC Sport
The beautiful game. The national game. The world game.
Football is a phenomenon. Hundreds of millions of people across the globe live and breathe it, playing it with their friends and watching their heroes.
But don't be content to just watch it. Lace up your boots and get your foot on the ball to take part in perhaps the most easily accessible sport there is.
Football gives you an all-round workout. Players run, kick, dodge, sprint and jump, and constantly twisting and turning your body increases endurance, promotes agility and develops physical co-ordination.
Football also promotes teamwork on and off the pitch, as many teams socialise together.
