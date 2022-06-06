Watch: Men's U21 European Championship 2023 qualifier - England v Albania

Video content Video caption: How Bournemouth are helping kids and parents get fit How Bournemouth are helping kids and parents get fit

The beautiful game. The national game. The world game.

Football is a phenomenon. Hundreds of millions of people across the globe live and breathe it, playing it with their friends and watching their heroes.

But don't be content to just watch it. Lace up your boots and get your foot on the ball to take part in perhaps the most easily accessible sport there is.

Grassroots

Gareth Southgate on Football Foundation community schemes

Jamie Vardy's remarkable rise from non-league football to Premier League winner with Leicester City has ensured that grassroots football will remain a buzzword for years to come.

To find a local club near you, check out your national body's club finders here: England , Scotland , Wales , Northern Ireland . There is also a Creating Chances scheme in England, and Football Fun Days in Wales.

Disability football

BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero for the North West Sean Bailey

Disability football is well served across Britain, with a host of different opportunities for different groups of people.

The English FA's Disability Football section has plenty of ideas for playing or coaching. The Wales Football Trust have a dedicated disability co-ordinator to deliver a fully inclusive programme.

Likewise, the Scottish and Northern Ireland Football Associations aim to ensure that disabled people have the chance to take part fully and fulfil their potential.

