Wales reach World Cup, plus international round-up & transfer latest

Watch: 'I never thought I'd see Wales at a World Cup'
Wales 1-0 Ukraine
The Welsh players and fans celebrated with unbridled joy after their victory over Ukraine and this gives a little taste of what getting to the World Cup finals actually means to them.
Bale hails 'greatest result' in Welsh history
Wales 1-0 Ukraine
Wales' thrilling World Cup play-off final win over Ukraine on Sunday is the national team's "greatest" result, says Gareth Bale.
"It means everything. It's what dreams are made of. I'm speechless because I'm so happy," Bale told Sky Sports.
"Words can't describe how we feel at the moment. It's the greatest result in history for Welsh football, World Cup.
"It's difficult to put it into words," added Bale on BBC Radio Wales.
"It's what we've been working all our careers for and to do this for the fans, the nation, ourselves and our families is an incredible achievement - and it will be something that we will be forever proud of.
"It means everything. It is the last piece of the jigsaw that we all wanted and we're going to celebrate well tonight
Good morning
Wonder if there'll be a few sore heads in Cardiff this morning?
Wales' play-off win over Ukraine on Sunday saw them end a 64-year wait for a World Cup finals appearance.
And Gareth Bale once again had a big say in the outcome with his first-half free-kick inadvertently headed into his own net by Ukraine captain Andriy Yarmolenko,
Wales' play-off win over Ukraine on Sunday saw them end a 64-year wait for a World Cup finals appearance.
And Gareth Bale once again had a big say in the outcome with his first-half free-kick inadvertently headed into his own net by Ukraine captain Andriy Yarmolenko,
They will now head to Qatar in November, where they will face England, USA and Iran in Group B.