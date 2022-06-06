Live

Wales reach World Cup, plus international round-up & transfer latest

preview
1,186
viewing this page

Elation and empathy as Wales console Ukraine

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Steve Sutcliffe

All times stated are UK

  1. Watch: 'I never thought I'd see Wales at a World Cup'

    Wales 1-0 Ukraine

    The Welsh players and fans celebrated with unbridled joy after their victory over Ukraine and this gives a little taste of what getting to the World Cup finals actually means to them.

    Video content

    Video caption: World Cup 2022: Fans joy as Wales qualify for Qatar finals
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Bale hails 'greatest result' in Welsh history

    Wales 1-0 Ukraine

    Wales players celebrate
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Wales' thrilling World Cup play-off final win over Ukraine on Sunday is the national team's "greatest" result, says Gareth Bale.

    "It means everything. It's what dreams are made of. I'm speechless because I'm so happy," Bale told Sky Sports.

    "Words can't describe how we feel at the moment. It's the greatest result in history for Welsh football, World Cup.

    "It's difficult to put it into words," added Bale on BBC Radio Wales.

    "It's what we've been working all our careers for and to do this for the fans, the nation, ourselves and our families is an incredible achievement - and it will be something that we will be forever proud of.

    "It means everything. It is the last piece of the jigsaw that we all wanted and we're going to celebrate well tonight

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Good morning

    Bale
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Wonder if there'll be a few sore heads in Cardiff this morning?

    Wales' play-off win over Ukraine on Sunday saw them end a 64-year wait for a World Cup finals appearance.

    And Gareth Bale once again had a big say in the outcome with his first-half free-kick inadvertently headed into his own net by Ukraine captain Andriy Yarmolenko,

    They will now head to Qatar in November, where they will face England, USA and Iran in Group B.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top