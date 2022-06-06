Wales reach World Cup, plus international round-up & transfer latest

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Wales' thrilling World Cup play-off final win over Ukraine on Sunday is the national team's "greatest" result, says Gareth Bale.

"It means everything. It's what dreams are made of. I'm speechless because I'm so happy," Bale told Sky Sports.

"Words can't describe how we feel at the moment. It's the greatest result in history for Welsh football, World Cup.

"It's difficult to put it into words," added Bale on BBC Radio Wales.

"It's what we've been working all our careers for and to do this for the fans, the nation, ourselves and our families is an incredible achievement - and it will be something that we will be forever proud of.

"It means everything. It is the last piece of the jigsaw that we all wanted and we're going to celebrate well tonight