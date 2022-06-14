Transfer window latest - Nunez, Philips and De Jong

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Now the transfer window is open, we asked what signings you are hoping to see from Manchester City this summer and where the club need to strengthen.

Here are some of your thoughts:

John Lumis: I'm just happy with whoever Pep thinks will improve the team - although I wouldn't want to see Ilkay Gundogan or Bernado Silva leave, fantastic players, I'd love to see them stay.

Joe: Obviously we have Haaland incoming, but since January I personally believe we’ve been slacking in midfield also. Yes we have Kevin de Bruyne but other than him there’s no excitement. I think Pedri from Barcelona would be a great signing, he’s young, keen and always wants involvement and is good at what he does. Him and Kevin de Bruyne personally could be unstoppable.

Dave Harris: We've needed a good left-back for several seasons. Marc Cucurella fits the bill. If we sell Gabriel Jesus and one of Raheem Sterling or Bernardo Silva. Go out and out for Declan Rice to replace Fernandinho.

Clovis Muchu: I want Manchester City to sign Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United and Marc Cucurella from Brighton. Then if Raheem Sterling is to leave as it is rumoured, let them go all out and strike a deal for Rafael Leao from AC Milan.

Joshua: I think Haaland is a massive signing. Obviously it's proven he can score. His Dortmund record shows that. He’s also good in Europe, which I can’t complain about. I think if we can get Cucurella and Phillips, then we are in a very, very good place. Quadruple? Maybe. I think next season will definitely be our season in the CL. I hope so. 9/10.