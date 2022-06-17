Transfer latest

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Sarina Wiegman named a strong starting line-up for England's victory over Belgium and afterwards said she was "a little closer" to knowing her best XI - but has the impact of the substitutes made her decision even harder?

England were comfortable 3-0 winners in Wolverhampton after creating numerous chances and dominating possession.

But it was the introduction of second-half substitutions that helped England get over the line after a frustrating first half in front of goal.

Chloe Kelly, returning after a year away from the international set-up, had a shot deflected in for England's opener, before fellow substitute Rachel Daly volleyed in the second goal four minutes later.

