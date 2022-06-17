Live

Transfer latest

Friday's gossip

Live Reporting

Harry De Cosemo

All times stated are UK

  2. How close is Sarina Wiegman to knowing her best starting XI?

    England 3-0 Belgium

    Emma Sanders

    BBC Sport at Molineux

    Sarina Wirgman
    Sarina Wirgman

    Sarina Wiegman named a strong starting line-up for England's victory over Belgium and afterwards said she was "a little closer" to knowing her best XI - but has the impact of the substitutes made her decision even harder?

    England were comfortable 3-0 winners in Wolverhampton after creating numerous chances and dominating possession.

    But it was the introduction of second-half substitutions that helped England get over the line after a frustrating first half in front of goal.

    Chloe Kelly, returning after a year away from the international set-up, had a shot deflected in for England's opener, before fellow substitute Rachel Daly volleyed in the second goal four minutes later.

  3. England cruise past Belgium at Molineux

    England 3-0 Belgium

    England celebrate a goal vs Belgium
    Copyright: Getty Images

    England began their final preparations for Euro 2022 with victory over Belgium as Chloe Kelly impressed on her return to the international stage.

    Manchester City winger Kelly, who suffered a serious knee injury and last played for England a year ago, came off the bench and had a shot deflected in for the opener.

    Rachel Daly's volley made it 2-0 and Leah Williamson's powerful strike went in via the crossbar and the head of Belgium keeper Nicky Evrard for a third late on as England eventually capitalised on their dominance.

    Victory at Molineux marked the first of three friendlies for England before the Euros.

  4. 'It's the Daly show'

    Friday's back pages

    Metro

    Metro back page
    Copyright: Metro
  5. 'United didn't value me'

    Friday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    Pogba's belief that he wasn't valued features heavily in the Express, too.

    Express back page
    Copyright: Express
  6. 'You don't £ove me enough'

    Friday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

    The Mirror are running with Pogba's claims that Man Utd failed to make him feel wanted despite offering him a new contract initially.

    Mirror back page
    Copyright: Mirror
  7. 'Beware of the Pog'

    Friday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    We start with the Star, who lead on departing Manchester United midfielder vowing to show the club what they are missing next season.

    Star back page
    Copyright: Star
  8. Good morning

    What a day yesterday was!

    Fixtures galore. We now know when all the big Premier League games will take place and the excitement will only build between now and August 5, when Crystal Palace play host to Arsenal.

    In the meantime, everybody loves transfer gossip, and we’ve got lots to mull over today. Not to mention England's win over Belgium as they warm up for the women's Euros...

    We’ll check in with the papers first and then dive in!

