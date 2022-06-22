Transfer latest as Mane to Bayern move confirmed

For even more great football analysis and discussion, check out the Football Daily podcast here.
Kirby 'happy to be selected' for England's Euro 2022 squad after fatigue
SMS Message: Becoming a LFC legend doesn't just come down to scoring goals!
Attitude, Consistency, Ability, Behaviour, Success, Goals & Assists, Desire, The passion & Hunger to win, Loyalty. Probably the most all rounded player LFC have had, a long side Gerrard. Mane you are a Legend and it's deserved!! from Simon
SMS Message: Was lucky enough to see Mane play against my beloved Arsenal last season. 0-0 at half time, an even game. Second half the movement from Liverpool's front three – and especially Mane – was on a different plane. That ability to go, stop, go again, finding space where none existed. Killed us 0-2. A top top player. from Adam in north London.
Jon Ford: Sadio Mane leaving is the end of an era and like losing a good friend at the same time. I wish him well and he’s rightly considered a Liverpool legend by all of our fans
Paul Lummis: So many referring to Mané as a Liverpool "legend" which seems to be awfully hyperbolic. A very, very good player, sure, but absolutely not in the same echelon as Dalglish, Rush, etc.
Max: Never felt so sad to see a Liverpool player leave. Really gonna miss Sadio.
Yes, Torres and Suárez left, but this one hurts more.
I have no idea where that wild accusation has come from! Mane's attitude and work rate has been exceptional at Liverpool - Klopp has said so on more than one occasion...I think he knows better than you!
Mane was criminally underpaid during his entire time at Liverpool and yet did so without complaint. Absolute credit to him. from Anon
SMS Message: Mane a true LFC Legend & I’m gutted to see him go! Even if we had sorted out a contract earlier & Salah had passed the ball more!!!!!, I still think he wanted a fresh challenge. He has won & helped us win everything with LFC, so he should leave with his head held high & everyone wishing him luck on his new adventure. I think with Diaz & Nunez coming in brings us a new kind of fire power, especially with Nunez being a clinical striker, it will bring a new dimension to our style of play. I would like to see Bobby or Jones sat behind Nunez playing the CAM roll. Maybe start looking for a Salah replacement but other than that “exciting times ahead” from Simon
Mane a true LFC Legend & I’m gutted to see him go! Even if we had sorted out a contract earlier & Salah had passed the ball more!!!!!, I still think he wanted a fresh challenge. He has won & helped us win everything with LFC, so he should leave with his head held high & everyone wishing him luck on his new adventure. I think with Diaz & Nunez coming in brings us a new kind of fire power, especially with Nunez being a clinical striker, it will bring a new dimension to our style of play. I would like to see Bobby or Jones sat behind Nunez playing the CAM roll. Maybe start looking for a Salah replacement but other than that “exciting times ahead”
Micky Stevens: I wish Sadio Mane all the very best at Munich,he has given us nothing but joy these last 6 years and its always been a privilege to watch him play. Anyone who thinks he hasn't done us proud and be professional all throughout his time at Liverpool needs to look again.
SMS Message: Sad to see Mane go but he goes with my thanks and well wishes. He was a truly transformative signing and elevated the team when he came in. from Anon
Sad to see Mane go but he goes with my thanks and well wishes. He was a truly transformative signing and elevated the team when he came in.
You don’t know what your talking about as Mane has been amazing and I think always playing 2nd fiddle behind Salah and that is the reason he has left, Salah has been poor since Xmas and Mane, Jota and Diaz kept us going in all games. from In, Liverpool
SMS Message: Sadio leaving will be a massive loss over the summer, come early August with Diaz a permanent fixture, hopefully the sadness will ease. from Anon
- Romelu Lukaku: What went wrong for striker at Chelsea?
- Chelsea: Todd Boehly confirmed as new chairman amid new appointments to board
- Raphinha: Arsenal make bid for Leeds playmaker but offer expected to be rejected
Thanks for joining us
Another big day on the live page!
It is fair to say this transfer window is in full swing. We've had a great time reading and sharing your thoughts on worst value deals and, of course, Sadio Mane's exit from Liverpool.
Here are a few of the other big stories of the day.
Kirby 'happy to be selected' for England's Euro 2022 squad after fatigue
Bale to sign for Cardiff?
Euro 2022: All you need to know about tournament in England
The Women's Euro 2022 Championship starts on 6 July when hosts England take on Austria in front of a 73,200 sell-out crowd at Old Trafford (20:00 BST) - a match you can watch live on BBC One.
Sixteen teams - including debutants Northern Ireland and holders the Netherlands - will compete, with the final to be played at an 87,200 sell-out Wembley on 31 July.
More than 450,000 tickets for the tournament, which is being staged at 10 different venues across the country, have been sold so far.
All 31 matches will be shown live across the BBC.
All you need to know.
Asensio prefers Milan over Liverpool?
Botman and Ekitike deals ‘not progressing’
Newcastle in Pope talks
Newcastle United have held talks with Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope.
The 30-year-old England international, who has a year left on his contract, would provide Eddie Howe's side with an alternative to Martin Dubravka.
Burnley are due to pay back a portion of a £65m loan because of their relegation from the Premier League.
Pope has eight England caps, with the last in the 3-0 win over Ivory Coast in March, but he was named in Gareth Southgate's Nations League squad.
Full story.
Sky are also reporting Pope’s medical will be tomorrow.
Former Man Utd midfielder close to Inter move
Mane’s legacy
Micky Stevens: I wish Sadio Mane all the very best at Munich,he has given us nothing but joy these last 6 years and its always been a privilege to watch him play. Anyone who thinks he hasn't done us proud and be professional all throughout his time at Liverpool needs to look again.
