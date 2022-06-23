Transfer latest as Man Utd 'lead chase for Eriksen'

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Glastonbury is upon us and that means only one thing - it's going to chuck it down this weekend!

Billie Eilish, Sir Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar are all headlining while Diana Ross has the Sunday legends slot.

But what's your Glasto XI?

I'll kick it off for you. Belle and Sebatian Haller. Or how about Adele Alli?

You can do MUCH better than that.

Tweet #bbcfootball.