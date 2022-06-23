Live

Transfer latest as Man Utd 'lead chase for Eriksen'

preview
4,472
viewing this page

Antony wants Man Utd move - Thursday's Gossip

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Mane lauds Reds fans

    .
    Copyright: Daily Express

    The Daily Express has Sadio Mane praising Liverpool fans following his move to Bayern Munich on its back page.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Get Involved - your Glasto XI

    #bbcfootball

    .
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Glastonbury is upon us and that means only one thing - it's going to chuck it down this weekend!

    Billie Eilish, Sir Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar are all headlining while Diana Ross has the Sunday legends slot.

    But what's your Glasto XI?

    I'll kick it off for you. Belle and Sebatian Haller. Or how about Adele Alli?

    You can do MUCH better than that.

    Tweet #bbcfootball.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. United still want De Jong

    Simon Stone

    BBC Sport

    .
    Copyright: Reuters

    Manchester United's move for Christian Eriksen is unrelated to their continued efforts to sign Frenkie de Jong, with the Red Devils in contact with Barcelona about his availability.

    Erik ten Hag has made the 25-year-old Netherlands midfielder his main summer transfer target but De Jong, who played for United's new manager at Ajax, went on holiday without making a decision over his future.

    Last year Barca announced they were 1.35bn euros (£1.15bn) in debt, so the Spanish club are trying to generate revenue for their own squad rebuilding plans and De Jong is viewed as one of their most saleable assets.

    Ideally, Ten Hag would get clarity over both situations before his non-international players return for the start of pre-season training next Monday.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. 'Eriksen's all yours, Erik'

    .
    Copyright: Daily Mirror

    The Daily Mirror also goes strong on Christian Eriksen to Manchester United. He certainly made an impact at Brentford last season but is the 30-year-old the answer to United's midfield problems?

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Forest close in on Henderson

    Simon Stone

    BBC Sport

    .
    Copyright: Reuters

    Newly promoted Nottingham Forest are close to agreeing a loan deal for Manchester United keeper Dean Henderson.

    Henderson, 25, started last season with high hopes of ousting David de Gea as United’s number one.

    But he missed the start of the campaign after contracting Covid-19 and was forced onto the side-lines as De Gea regained top form and became one of the few positives from a wretched season at Old Trafford.

    It has left Henderson looking for a new club in the short-term as he looks to try and regain his spot in Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. 'Eriksen the Red'

    .
    Copyright: Daily Star

    The Daily Star say Manchester United are leading the chase for Eriksen after Tottenham's interest in re-signing the midfielder cooled.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Post update

    Straight to the papers where Christian Eriksen features on several back pages.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Good morning

    .
    Copyright: Rex Features

    Just the 43 days until the start of the new Premier League season.

    Liverpool are starting life after Sadio Mane, while Manchester United appear to be closing in on their first signing of the summer.

    And it's a huge days for Stockport County. The EFL fixtures are out later and we'll have news of who they will be meeting first on their return to the Football League.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top