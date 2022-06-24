Live
Transfer latest as Arsenal 'close in on' Man City's Jesus
Ronaldo reportedly concerned over Manchester United's transfer business - Friday's Gossip
Neil Johnston
'Gunner Gabriel'
Gabriel Jesus also features on the back of the Daily Express.
Will he be lining up for Arsenal at Crystal Palace on 5 August?
Money well spent?
Manchester City
58 goals. 29 assists. 159 appearances. Four-time Premier League champion.
Gabriel Jesus' Premier League stats are not shabby.
£50m could be money well spent.
Pope joins Newcastle - your reaction
ValeDan: Good keeper. Better than Pickford in my opinion, he can catch a cross for a start. Probably a little bit overlooked for England as he played for Burnley, maybe that selection snobbery will be over for him now.
Arsenal have brought in Vieira - not that one - Liverpool have secured Nunez, and Manchester City have Haaland on board.
What does your club need to do in the transfer window and why?
Manchester United and Chelsea fans - are you worried at the lack of signings so far?
What's been the best deal/bargain of the transfer window so far?
'A deal that makes sense'
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Arsenal are trying to tie up a deal for Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus.
The 25-year-old Brazil international has a £50m asking price, so it wouldn't be an insignificant signing for Mikel Arteta.
With Erling Haaland's arrival, opportunities at City are clearly going to be limited for Jesus, so a deal makes sense.
Okokok: It seems that Eddie Howe is assembling a squad that he can mould into a team rather than doing the big buck headline grabbing super stars policy of some other clubs. I hope it works out for him and the club. From a none NUFC fan.
'Ronaldo worried at lack of signings'
Manchester United
Manchester United's lack of signings is worrying Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports.
Portugal captain Ronaldo could even quit Old Trafford over the matter, claims one report.
New Man Utd transfer setback?
Erik ten Hag is still waiting to complete his first signing as Manchester United boss.
The Red Devils have yet to get Frenkie de Jong over the line, while Christian Eriksen is also on the radar.
The Daily Star claims United have now suffered a new setback in the transfer market.
Clean sheet king
Nick Pope kept 46 clean sheets in the four Premier League seasons he played for Burnley.
Only Ederson (71), Hugo Lloris (49) and David De Gea (48) had a higher total in the same seasons.
Newcastle sign Pope from Burnley
Newcastle United
Newcastle United have signed England goalkeeper Nick Pope from relegated Burnley for an undisclosed fee.
The 30-year-old moves to St James' Park on a four-year contract after spending six seasons at Turf Moor.
Magpies boss Eddie Howe called Pope "an exceptional Premier League and international-level goalkeeper".
"I'm very pleased to be adding strong competition to a very important position," Howe added.
Read more here.
'Arsenal close in on Jesus'
The Daily Mirror report Arsenal are closing in on the £50m signing of Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus.
If this deal comes off there might be a few more Brazil flags dotted around Emirates Stadium next season.
The Gunners have already signed Jesus' fellow countryman Marquinhos from Sao Paulo in this transfer window.
Straight to the papers where Gabriel Jesus features on several back pages.
Good morning
Six weeks until Crystal Palace and Arsenal launch the start of the new Premier League season at Selhurst Park.
The clock is ticking and the summer transfer window is hotting up.
Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal have been busy getting new players through the door - Manchester United and Chelsea have not had much joy so far.
What will today bring?