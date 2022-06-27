Transfer latest: Man Utd chase De Jong, Arsenal close to Jesus deal

Erik ten Hag knows the Dutch international from their time together at Ajax. He understands the way De Jong plays and knows he would be perfect for the plans he has for his time at Old Trafford.
The alternatives, it has been established, simply do not fit the template or are not good enough.
Ten Hag wants to strengthen a range of positions - and he certainly wants an attacker. But central midfield is key and there is a feeling if De Jong is not part of the package, the new manager will be operating from a weaker position than he wanted.
According to various outlets Manchester United have made a breakthrough in their pursuit of Netherlands and Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.
If that is the case that's hopefully the first hurdle of many jumped by new manager Erik ten Hag when the club launch their latest attempt at a reset on Monday.
Good morning
How are we all doing?
It's that time of the year when pre-season training is on the agenda of footballers up and down the land while every fan focuses on the player arrivals and departures that might strengthen their teams for the new season.
In Erik ten Hag's case, the new Manchester United boss has probably got both things on his mind as he tries to whip a side into shape that finished sixth last term into a Premier League force again.
Who would have predicted that United wouldn't have signed any new players by now? But is that about to change?
Monday's back pages
Daily Mirror
Man Utd snub Barca interest in Maguire
Monday's back pages
The Sun
Manchester United have apparently rejected Barcelona's attempt to land Harry Maguire as part of a deal to bring Frenkie de Jong to Old Trafford.
The Spanish club were interested in taking the England centre-back to the Nou Camp this summer.
'Ronnie Becks off'
Monday's back pages
The Daily Star
Miami or Manchester? Apparently heading to the MLS isn't even a consideration for Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo.
Right time to check what some of the domestic and overseas newspapers have to say about the latest possible transfer news...
De Jong stands out above the rest
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
As is usual, Manchester United have been linked with scores of players this summer.
One stands out above the rest. Even in better times, when Sir Alex Ferguson was at the helm, United's recruitment department always knew which player the Scot wanted beyond any other.
Second or even third choice targets in other positions would be accepted if the number one option was snared.
They are having the same feeling now about Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong.
