Transfer window latest - Raphinha, Richarlison and Jesus

Romelu Lukaku's disappointing return to Chelsea could have cost Thomas Tuchel his job if the club's takeover wasn't going on in the background, according to former Premier League defender Stephen Kelly.

Lukaku, the Blues' record signing a year ago, scored eight times in 26 league games last season and has now agreed to join Inter Milan on loan for 2022-23.

Ex-Republic of Ireland international Kelly told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily on Monday: "For one reason or another, it hasn’t worked out here at Chelsea. At [Manchester] United it was a bit stale as well, but he still had a decent goalscoring record.

"He was the missing part of the puzzle and Tuchel used to say Chelsea are good for 70% of the pitch but when we get to the final third we don’t do it.

"It felt like Lukaku going there would be a real problem for [Manchester] City and Liverpool, but it just didn’t work out. He wasn’t the main focal point because they like playing a lot of numbers in those areas.

"Tuchel wasn’t willing to adapt the style to fit Lukaku and Lukaku wasn’t willing to adapt his style for Tuchel. It was a clash. With the squad they had, they should have done better.

"If Abramovich had still been there, Tuchel’s head would have been seriously on the chopping block at the end of the season, because that’s a major investment and it didn’t work. Lampard brought in major investments and he couldn't get his tune out of them, so he got the sack.

"If it wasn’t for what was going on in the background you feel that would have been a bigger issue for Tuchel."