Transfer window latest - Raphinha, Richarlison and Jesus

Romelu Lukaku's disappointing return to Chelsea could have cost Thomas Tuchel his job if the club's takeover wasn't going on in the background, according to former Premier League defender Stephen Kelly.
Lukaku, the Blues' record signing a year ago, scored eight times in 26 league games last season and has now agreed to join Inter Milan on loan for 2022-23.
Ex-Republic of Ireland international Kelly told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily on Monday: "For one reason or another, it hasn’t worked out here at Chelsea. At [Manchester] United it was a bit stale as well, but he still had a decent goalscoring record.
"He was the missing part of the puzzle and Tuchel used to say Chelsea are good for 70% of the pitch but when we get to the final third we don’t do it.
"It felt like Lukaku going there would be a real problem for [Manchester] City and Liverpool, but it just didn’t work out. He wasn’t the main focal point because they like playing a lot of numbers in those areas.
"Tuchel wasn’t willing to adapt the style to fit Lukaku and Lukaku wasn’t willing to adapt his style for Tuchel. It was a clash. With the squad they had, they should have done better.
"If Abramovich had still been there, Tuchel’s head would have been seriously on the chopping block at the end of the season, because that’s a major investment and it didn’t work. Lampard brought in major investments and he couldn't get his tune out of them, so he got the sack.
"If it wasn’t for what was going on in the background you feel that would have been a bigger issue for Tuchel."
Live Reporting
Harry De Cosemo
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
View more on twitterView more on twitter Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images View more on twitterView more on twitter Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images View more on twitterView more on twitter Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
No option to buy for Inter
But where did it go so wrong at Chelsea?
"I have supported Chelsea as a kid and now to be back and try to help them win more titles is an amazing feeling."
Those were the words of Romelu Lukaku as he completed his return to Stamford Bridge from Inter Milan in August last year.
Less than 12 months later the Belgium striker is leaving the club in arguably one of the most expensive transfer mistakes in Premier League history.
Lukaku's return to Chelsea on a five-year deal cost the Blues a club-record £97.5m, but he departs 10 months later on an initial loan deal having failed to make the impact both he and the club would have hoped for.
Full story.
Lukaku's frightening Inter record
Should Tuchel have paid for Lukaku struggles?
Romelu Lukaku's disappointing return to Chelsea could have cost Thomas Tuchel his job if the club's takeover wasn't going on in the background, according to former Premier League defender Stephen Kelly.
Lukaku, the Blues' record signing a year ago, scored eight times in 26 league games last season and has now agreed to join Inter Milan on loan for 2022-23.
Ex-Republic of Ireland international Kelly told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily on Monday: "For one reason or another, it hasn’t worked out here at Chelsea. At [Manchester] United it was a bit stale as well, but he still had a decent goalscoring record.
"He was the missing part of the puzzle and Tuchel used to say Chelsea are good for 70% of the pitch but when we get to the final third we don’t do it.
"It felt like Lukaku going there would be a real problem for [Manchester] City and Liverpool, but it just didn’t work out. He wasn’t the main focal point because they like playing a lot of numbers in those areas.
"Tuchel wasn’t willing to adapt the style to fit Lukaku and Lukaku wasn’t willing to adapt his style for Tuchel. It was a clash. With the squad they had, they should have done better.
"If Abramovich had still been there, Tuchel’s head would have been seriously on the chopping block at the end of the season, because that’s a major investment and it didn’t work. Lampard brought in major investments and he couldn't get his tune out of them, so he got the sack.
"If it wasn’t for what was going on in the background you feel that would have been a bigger issue for Tuchel."
'Welcome back'
'I'm back baby'
In an interview with Inter TV, Lukaku said it was "like coming home" and he had been in contact with his new coach Simone Inzaghi "all last season".
"Inter have given me so much and I hope now to do even better than before," said the frontman, who scored 64 goals in 95 appearances during his first spell in Italy.
"I didn't even leave my home when I went to England, which shows how happy I am to be back here."
Lukaku completes Inter loan return
Romelu Lukaku has returned to Inter Milan on a season-long loan, just a year after leaving for Chelsea.
Chelsea paid Inter a club-record £97.5m for Lukaku, 29, last summer but, before Christmas, he said he was "not happy" and hoped to rejoin the Italian side.
Inter have agreed to pay a loan fee of about 8m euros (£6.9m) for Lukaku, who helped them win Serie A in 2020-21.
The Belgium striker was not a regular starter for Chelsea last season but scored 15 goals in all competitions.
Full story here.
Good morning!
Hello and welcome to your Thursday transfer live page!
We'll get straight into it today, with updates on Gabriel Jesus, who looks set for Arsenal after his medical, Raphinha and Chelsea, plus Richarlison and his links with Tottenham...
But first, news of a confirmed deal.
Lets dive in!