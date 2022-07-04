Live

Transfer latest & Euro 2022 build-up

preview
5,898
viewing this page

Live Reporting

Neil Johnston

All times stated are UK

  Ronaldo wants to leave - your reaction

    .
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Rick Walla: Wants to win more? Really? He doesn’t need pots. He wants enjoyment. Nah. Realises this ain’t the same club he left.

  'I want to achieve'

    Everton

    .
    Copyright: Getty Images

    A good weekend for Everton who announced the signing of centre-back James Tarkowski on a free transfer - Frank Lampard's first signing of the summer.

    "I'm an ambitious person, I want to achieve, I want to win things and I've come here to be successful," Tarkowski, whose contract at relegated Burnley expired last month, said.

    Read more here

    .
    Copyright: Reuters

    Mordor Tourism Board: I can understand this completely. He can't single-handedly drag Man Utd into contention for trophies. He's ambitious and wants to win more.

  First signing of Ten Hag era?

Manchester United

    Manchester United

    .
    Copyright: Getty Images

    It's not all doom and gloom at Old Trafford and they are VERY close to making their first signing under Erik ten Hag.

    Manchester United are set to announce the €15m (£13m) signing of 22-year-old Feyenoord and Netherlands full-back Tryell Malacia.

    The player had a medical yesterday and United could confirm the signing later today.

  Ronaldo wants to leave - your reaction

    .
    Copyright: Getty Images

    007: Let him go. Man Utd played better football without him anyway. But equally United need to let go of Rashford, Maguire, McTominay etc. Not good enough.

  7. 'Tour of Duty'

    According to the Daily Star, Manchester United have told Cristiano Ronaldo he must go on the club's pre-season tour.

    The Red Devils play Liverpool in Thailand on 12 July.

    Will Ronaldo still be a United player by then?

    .
    Copyright: .
  8. Ronaldo wants to leave

    Simon Stone

    BBC Sport

    .
    Copyright: Reuters

    Cristiano Ronaldo wants Manchester United to let him leave the club if they receive an appropriate offer for him this summer.

    The Portugal forward, 37, returned from Juventus last summer.

    However, while he was United's top scorer last season - and third in the Premier League - the overall campaign was seen as a big disappointment.

    United finished sixth in the Premier League so missed out on Champions League qualification.

    That means Ronaldo, who has a year left on his United contract plus an optional year, faces playing in the Europa League for the first time.

    It is not something he is viewing with relish and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner feels there could be more attractive options available to him at this stage in his career.

  9. Post update

    There really is only one place to start.

  10. Full steam ahead

    Hello!

    We're just 32 days from the start of the new Premier League season and it's full steam ahead on the transfer express.

    In the space of the last 72 hours, Mo Salah has signed a new deal at Liverpool, Cristiano Ronaldo has told Manchester United he wants to leave, Everton have made their first signing of the summer, Spurs have snapped up a Brazilian, and Nottingham Forest have brought in two new players.

    What will today bring?

    .
    Copyright: Reuters
  11. Post update

    .
    Copyright: Reuters

    vs when Manchester United fans learn their superstar signing wants out, haven't brought in any new players, and the team is off on pre-season tour on Friday.

  12. Good morning

    .
    Copyright: Reuters

    When you realise there's a full week of transfers and rumours ahead.

