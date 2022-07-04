Transfer latest & Euro 2022 build-up

Mordor Tourism Board: I can understand this completely. He can't single-handedly drag Man Utd into contention for trophies. He's ambitious and wants to win more.
First signing of Ten Hag era?
Manchester United
It's not all doom and gloom at Old Trafford and they are VERY close to making their first signing under Erik ten Hag.
Manchester United are set to announce the €15m (£13m) signing
of 22-year-old Feyenoord and Netherlands full-back Tryell Malacia.
The player had a medical yesterday and United could confirm the signing later today.
Ronaldo wants to leave - your reaction
007: Let him go. Man Utd played better football without him anyway. But equally United need to let go of Rashford, Maguire, McTominay etc. Not good enough.
'Tour of Duty'
According to the Daily Star, Manchester United have told Cristiano Ronaldo he must go on the club's pre-season tour.
The Red Devils play Liverpool in Thailand on 12 July.
Will Ronaldo still be a United player by then?
Ronaldo wants to leave
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Cristiano Ronaldo wants Manchester United to let him leave the club if they receive an appropriate offer for him this summer.
The Portugal forward, 37, returned from Juventus last summer.
However, while he was United's top scorer last season - and third in the Premier League - the overall campaign was seen as a big disappointment.
United finished sixth in the Premier League so missed out on Champions League qualification.
That means Ronaldo, who has a year left on his United contract plus an optional year, faces playing in the Europa League for the first time.
It is not something he is viewing with relish and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner feels there could be more attractive options available to him at this stage in his career.
There really is only one place to start.
Full steam ahead
Hello!
We're just 32 days from the start of the new Premier League season and it's full steam ahead on the transfer express.
In the space of the last 72 hours, Mo Salah has signed a new deal at Liverpool, Cristiano Ronaldo has told Manchester United he wants to leave, Everton have made their first signing of the summer, Spurs have snapped up a Brazilian, and Nottingham Forest have brought in two new players.
What will today bring?
vs when Manchester United fans learn their superstar signing wants out, haven't brought in any new players, and the team is off on pre-season tour on Friday.
Good morning
When you realise there's a full week of transfers and rumours ahead.
