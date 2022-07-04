Transfer latest & Euro 2022 build-up

Reuters Copyright: Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo wants Manchester United to let him leave the club if they receive an appropriate offer for him this summer.

The Portugal forward, 37, returned from Juventus last summer.

However, while he was United's top scorer last season - and third in the Premier League - the overall campaign was seen as a big disappointment.

United finished sixth in the Premier League so missed out on Champions League qualification.

That means Ronaldo, who has a year left on his United contract plus an optional year, faces playing in the Europa League for the first time.

It is not something he is viewing with relish and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner feels there could be more attractive options available to him at this stage in his career.