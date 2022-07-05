Transfer latest & build-up to Euro 2022

There must be frustration in the Mirror and Star offices this morning after both went with the same pun on their respective back pages covering Kalvin Phillips' move to Man City. The England international revealed it was his late grandma who convinced him to move to the Premier League champions.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Post update
Let's start with a look at some of this morning's back pages...
Good morning
Welcome to today's live page. Monday proved to be a bumper day on the transfer front as Manchester City signed Kalvin Phillips, Gabriel Jesus joined Arsenal, Leeds snapped up Darko Gyabi and Fulham brought in Joao Palhinha, amongst others.
What will today bring? Hold onto your hats (and watch out for Kalvin Phillips' giant hands).
Live Reporting
Tom Mallows and Sarah Rendell
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
'Nan City'
There must be frustration in the Mirror and Star offices this morning after both went with the same pun on their respective back pages covering Kalvin Phillips' move to Man City. The England international revealed it was his late grandma who convinced him to move to the Premier League champions.
Post update
Let's start with a look at some of this morning's back pages...
Good morning
Welcome to today's live page. Monday proved to be a bumper day on the transfer front as Manchester City signed Kalvin Phillips, Gabriel Jesus joined Arsenal, Leeds snapped up Darko Gyabi and Fulham brought in Joao Palhinha, amongst others.
What will today bring? Hold onto your hats (and watch out for Kalvin Phillips' giant hands).