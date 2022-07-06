Build-up to Euro 2022 opener & latest transfer news

*This will make sense when you see the next entry*
Uefa aiming for a family affair
It should be a carnival atmosphere across the country, with games taking place in Manchester, Southampton, Brighton, Sheffield, Rotherham, Milton Keynes and London.
Uefa have made 700,000-plus tickets available. The previous edition staged in the Netherlands was watched by 240,045 fans.
Ticket prices have been kept low to attract families. They range from £5 to £50 meaning a family of four can watch a match for as little as £30.
Almost 100,000 international fans are expected to attend matches while a global television audience of 250 million-plus is expected to watch.
Spain without Putellas and Hermoso
Spain will now be without the influential Putellas, Fifa's best women's player of 2021, who has made 100 appearances and scored 27 goals for the national side.
She was the top scorer in the Champions League last season with 11 goals and scored 18 times to help Barcelona win the Primera Division for a third season in a row.
Spain are already without their record goalscorer and Putellas' Barcelona team-mate Jennifer Hermoso, who suffered sprained knee ligaments last month.
'Biggest Euros to be without world's best player'
Emma Sanders
BBC Sport
This is the worst possible news for Putellas, Spain and the tournament as a whole.
The Barcelona captain is instrumental for her country and one of the biggest names in women's football.
Putellas played more minutes than any other outfield player for her club this season - proving to be an ever-present in midfield - so to suffer a rare injury just days before Spain's opening game at the Euros will come as an even bigger blow.
Putellas was tipped by many to be one of the stars of the tournament and it was hoped her form would inspire Spain to a first major tournament win.
She is the face of Spanish football and her injury could also have a negative effect on the mentality and confidence of her team-mates, who she often inspires on the pitch.
For the neutrals, they have been denied the opportunity to see the world's best player in what is billed as the biggest European tournament in women's football history.
Putellas ruled out of Euro 2022
Big breaking news last night on the eve of the tournament.
Spain will be without Ballon d'Or-winning midfielder Alexia Putellas for Euro 2022 after she suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury on the eve of the tournament.
The Spanish football federation (RFEF) said Putellas, who captains Barcelona and the national team, had sprained her knee in training on Tuesday.
Further medical tests showed the 28-year-old had ruptured her ACL.
Spain begin their Euros campaign against Finland on Friday.
Post update
Unfortunately, from the window here at BBC Sport HQ (across the road from Old Trafford), there ain't no blue skies and fluffy clouds like the ones in the previous picture. It is grey, damp and rather miserable looking at the moment. Put your big coat with a hood on for tonight's game if you're going.
'Let's go and make history'
There is just one message the organisers of Euro 2022 want to get across to the 16 teams taking part and that's go and make history.
A record-breaking 500,000 tickets - twice as many as attended the previous Euros in the Netherlands in 2017 - have been sold, with the final being staged at a sold-out Wembley on 31 July.
"We can't wait to get the ball rolling," said Nadine Kessler, Uefa chief of women's football.
The half a million tickets already sold have been purchased from 99 countries, and Kessler added: "Who would have thought that for a women's tournament?
"That is simply fantastic. It shows how high our expectation is and what we want to achieve."
Eriksen may miss Thai leg of Man Utd tour
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Manchester United have agreed a deal in principle to sign Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen.
However, with a medical still to arrange and other parts of the deal to be done, it is not certain Eriksen will be part of the United squad that leaves for Thailand on Friday for the start of the club's pre-season programme.
More likely at this stage is that Eriksen will go to Melbourne, where United play local A League side Melbourne Victory on 15 July before taking on Crystal Palace.
Pogba set for Juve return
It looks like Paul Pogba will be heading from Manchester to Turin for the second time in his career.
According to Sky Sports, Juventus have reached an agreement to sign the France midfielder on a free transfer from Manchester United on a four-year deal.
He is expected to undergo a medical and formally sign the contract this weekend.
The 29-year-old first joined Juventus from United as a free agent in 2013 but he returned to Old Trafford four years later for a world-record £89m fee.
Can he reignite his career with Juve once again?
Inter cool on Dybala
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Inter Milan are unlikely to sign out-of-contract Argentina forward Paulo Dybala this summer.
Dybala left Juventus at the end of the season, with the expectation that he would join Inter as they reshape their squad under coach Simone Inzaghi.
However, no deal has been done and Inter have bolstered their attack by bringing Romelu Lukaku back to the club from Chelsea.
Chief executive Beppe Marotta said Inter were covered in the forward areas.
“Dybala is one of a number of out of contract players,” he said.
“He is an opportunity. However, we have an excellent set of strikers. There needs to be courage and belief in youth.”
Dybala has been linked with many of the biggest Premier League sides in recent years, including Arsenal and Manchester United.
Are there any other players Inter Milan are hoping to announce with a literary feel? Simon Stone has the details for us...
Inter welcome return of Lukaku
Inter Milan have welcomed Romelu Lukaku back with some words from William Shakespeare.
The Belgium striker has returned to Inter Milan on a season-long loan, just a year after leaving for Chelsea.
Chelsea paid Inter a club-record £97.5m for Lukaku, 29, last summer but, before Christmas, he said he was "not happy" and hoped to rejoin the Italian side.
Romelu, Romelu, wherefore art thou Romelu...
Post update
Eriksen may miss Thai leg of Man Utd tour
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Manchester United have agreed a deal in principle to sign Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen.
However, with a medical still to arrange and other parts of the deal to be done, it is not certain Eriksen will be part of the United squad that leaves for Thailand on Friday for the start of the club's pre-season programme.
More likely at this stage is that Eriksen will go to Melbourne, where United play local A League side Melbourne Victory on 15 July before taking on Crystal Palace.
Particularly keen to hear from you today if you're taking any young fans to their first games over the course of Euro 2022. If you have any pictures, send them to us using the hashtag #bbcfootball.
Any pets in shirts too, Euros pets, let us give them the fame they deserve.
Everton join hunt for Broja
iNews are reporting Everton have joined West Ham and Newcastle in the hunt for Chelsea striker Armando Broja, who impressed during his loan spell at Southampton last season.
Metro
The Metro leads with England's rapid win over India at Edgbaston and Cameron Norrie's Wimbledon triumph but footy-wise, a Euro 2022 guide is on offer for you to keep forever.
'Tyrell is backing top Ten'
Over at the Daily Star, new Manchester United full-back Tyrell Malacia says he wants to help make the club winners again after becoming manager Erik ten Hag's first signing.
'Women's £55k Euros bonus'
The Daily Telegraph
In the Daily Telegraph, the main football story is the news England's women's team will receive a bonus of £55,000 each if they win the European Championship this summer.
Good morning
Hello folks. Welcome along to this morning's live text page.
We're going for a mix of Euro 2022 build-up and latest transfer rumours today, so any big stories concerning the tournament or Fabrizio Romano 'here we go' tweets, they'll all be covered here.
Hosts England are first up tonight as they host Austria at Old Trafford in group A at 20:00 BST.
In the transfer world, Is Paul Pogba heading back to Turin to join Juventus on a free transfer?
First off, let's dive into the back pages and see what (other) big news is making the headlines.