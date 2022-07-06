Build-up to Euro 2022 opener & latest transfer news

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

It looks like Paul Pogba will be heading from Manchester to Turin for the second time in his career.

According to Sky Sports , Juventus have reached an agreement to sign the France midfielder on a free transfer from Manchester United on a four-year deal.

He is expected to undergo a medical and formally sign the contract this weekend.

The 29-year-old first joined Juventus from United as a free agent in 2013 but he returned to Old Trafford four years later for a world-record £89m fee.

Can he reignite his career with Juve once again?