England reaction, Euro 2022 build-up and transfer latest

The main transfer story across all the papers this morning\nis about Raheem Sterling’s move to Chelsea. The Mirror says Thomas Tuchel’s “personal touch and detailed\nconversations” were what convinced the England international to agree personal\nterm with the Stamford Bridge club.
Harry De Cosemo and Emily Salley
All times stated are UK
'Got Heem'
Daily Mirror
'Flying start'
The I
It's all about England this morning following their victory over Austria in the opening game of Euro 2022.
The I have said Beth Mead's winner sets the tone for the rest of the tournament.
A look at the papers...
Let's start with a look at some of this morning's back pages...
Good morning
Oh, what a start!
England have kicked off their Euro 2022 campaign with a bang by beating Austria 1-0 at Old Trafford.
The atmosphere was raucous, the crowd a record and the event marked a great start to the next few weeks.
Beth Mead's first half goal was enough in the end, leaving us with the pleasant task of unpacking and reacting to everything that happened.
We'll also bring you all the transfer news and gossip, and look ahead to the start of Northern Ireland's campaign against Norway tonight!
Let's go!