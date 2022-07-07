England reaction, Euro 2022 build-up and transfer latest

Oh, what a start!

England have kicked off their Euro 2022 campaign with a bang by beating Austria 1-0 at Old Trafford.

The atmosphere was raucous, the crowd a record and the event marked a great start to the next few weeks.

Beth Mead's first half goal was enough in the end, leaving us with the pleasant task of unpacking and reacting to everything that happened.

We'll also bring you all the transfer news and gossip, and look ahead to the start of Northern Ireland's campaign against Norway tonight!

Let's go!

