Live

England reaction, Euro 2022 build-up and transfer latest

preview
943
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Harry De Cosemo and Emily Salley

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Got Heem'

    Daily Mirror

    The main transfer story across all the papers this morning is about Raheem Sterling’s move to Chelsea.

    The Mirror says Thomas Tuchel’s “personal touch and detailed conversations” were what convinced the England international to agree personal term with the Stamford Bridge club.

    Mirror Sport back page Thursday 7th July
    Copyright: The Mirror
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. 'Flying start'

    The I

    It's all about England this morning following their victory over Austria in the opening game of Euro 2022.

    The I have said Beth Mead's winner sets the tone for the rest of the tournament.

    The I back page Thursday 7th July
    Copyright: The I
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. A look at the papers...

    Let's start with a look at some of this morning's back pages...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Good morning

    Oh, what a start!

    England have kicked off their Euro 2022 campaign with a bang by beating Austria 1-0 at Old Trafford.

    The atmosphere was raucous, the crowd a record and the event marked a great start to the next few weeks.

    Beth Mead's first half goal was enough in the end, leaving us with the pleasant task of unpacking and reacting to everything that happened.

    We'll also bring you all the transfer news and gossip, and look ahead to the start of Northern Ireland's campaign against Norway tonight!

    Let's go!

    Beth Mead
    Copyright: Getty Images
    England celebrate a goal against Austria
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Beth Mead
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top