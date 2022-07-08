Transfer latest and Euro 2022 reaction

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

There are big concerns this morning in the Northern Ireland camp after forward Simone Magill sustained "a bad injury" to her knee.

Magill was helped off the pitch in tears in the 79th minute of her side's 4-1 defeat following a challenge by Norway's Maren Mjelde.

"We are worried about that more than anything," said Kenny Shiels.

"It's her knee. I'm a football coach, not a doctor, but I don't think the signs are good."