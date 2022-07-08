Live

Transfer latest and Euro 2022 reaction

preview
3,431
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Harry De Cosemo

All times stated are UK

  1. Magill sustains injury

    Norway 4-1 Northern Ireland

    Simone Magill
    Copyright: Getty Images

    There are big concerns this morning in the Northern Ireland camp after forward Simone Magill sustained "a bad injury" to her knee.

    Magill was helped off the pitch in tears in the 79th minute of her side's 4-1 defeat following a challenge by Norway's Maren Mjelde.

    "We are worried about that more than anything," said Kenny Shiels.

    "It's her knee. I'm a football coach, not a doctor, but I don't think the signs are good."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Norway cruise past Northern Ireland in Euros opener

    Norway 4-1 Northern Ireland

    Video content

    Video caption: Highlights: Watch Northern Ireland's historic debut end in 4-1 defeat to Norway

    Northern Ireland's historic debut at a major tournament ended in a 4-1 defeat by a ruthless Norway side in their Euro 2022 opener at St Mary's.

    Norway underlined their status as dark horses for the tournament with a clinical first-half showing, which highlighted the gap between a world-class outfit and a Northern Ireland team ranked 47th in the world who only became full-time in January, as Julie Blakstad, Frida Maanum and Caroline Graham Hansen all netted.

    The biggest cheer of the night was reserved for Julie Nelson, who made history as Northern Ireland's first goalscorer on the European stage when her header crept over the line on 49 minutes to give Kenny Shiels' side hope.

    It was fitting that Nelson was the player to have that moment as the 37-year-old defender was one of the original players when Northern Ireland's senior women's team reformed in 2004 after being disbanded at the turn of the century.

    However, Guro Reiten curled home a low free-kick five minutes later to restore the three-goal lead and round out what, ultimately, was a comfortable Group A victory.

    Match report.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. 'Making a Ron move'

    Friday's back pages

    Metro

    Metro back page
    Copyright: Metro
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. 'Erik will plug the leakers'

    Friday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    The Star reports that Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has warned his players they will not play for the club again if they leak dressing room secrets.

    Star
    Copyright: Star
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. 'Family matter stops Ronaldo'

    Friday's back pages

    The Guardian

    The Guardian also reports on Ronaldo's absence from United's tour.

    Guardian back page
    Copyright: Guardian
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. 'Ronaldo misses start of United's tour'

    Friday's back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

    The Daily Telegraph reports on the news that Cristiano Ronaldo is set to miss Manchester United's pre-season tour.

    The squad head to Thailand this afternoon but Ronaldo won't be on the plane because of a "family issue".

    Telegraph back page
    Copyright: Telegraph
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Good morning

    It was a tough lesson for Northern Ireland in their Euro 2022 opener at St Mary's against Norway.

    They lost 4-1, with Chelsea's Guro Reiten on the scoresheet...

    We'll react to the events that occured and bring you all the latest transfer chat while we are at it!

    Let's start with the papers, shall we?

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top