Transfer latest and Euro 2022 reaction

There are big concerns this morning in the Northern Ireland camp after forward Simone Magill sustained "a bad injury" to her knee.
Magill was helped off the pitch in tears in the 79th minute of her side's 4-1 defeat following a challenge by Norway's Maren Mjelde.
"We are worried about that more than anything," said Kenny Shiels.
"It's her knee. I'm a football coach, not a doctor, but I don't think the signs are good."
Norway cruise past Northern Ireland in Euros opener
Norway 4-1 Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland's historic debut at a major tournament ended in a 4-1 defeat by a ruthless Norway side in their Euro 2022 opener at St Mary's.
Norway underlined their status as dark horses for the tournament with a clinical first-half showing, which highlighted the gap between a world-class outfit and a Northern Ireland team ranked 47th in the world who only became full-time in January, as Julie Blakstad, Frida Maanum and Caroline Graham Hansen all netted.
The biggest cheer of the night was reserved for Julie Nelson, who made history as Northern Ireland's first goalscorer on the European stage when her header crept over the line on 49 minutes to give Kenny Shiels' side hope.
It was fitting that Nelson was the player to have that moment as the 37-year-old defender was one of the original players when Northern Ireland's senior women's team reformed in 2004 after being disbanded at the turn of the century.
However, Guro Reiten curled home a low free-kick five minutes later to restore the three-goal lead and round out what, ultimately, was a comfortable Group A victory.
