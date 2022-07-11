Transfer latest & Euro 2022 updates - Sterling & Pogba set to complete moves

England manager Sarina Wiegman said she was happy for Norway to "want to be the underdogs" in Monday's group match at the European Women's Championship.

Brushing off suggestions England were under more pressure as tournament hosts, Wiegman said their focus was solely on winning and "entertaining".

Norway are currently top of Group A on goal difference with both teams winning their opening matches.

"Tomorrow is just a game. We want to win and they want to," Wiegman said.

"If they want to be the underdog, that's fine. I think they have a very strong squad and we do too. I expect an open match so let's see where it goes. Obviously I hope we win it."