Transfer latest & Euro 2022 updates - Sterling & Pogba set to complete moves

England manager Sarina Wiegman said she was happy for Norway to "want to be the underdogs" in Monday's group match at the European Women's Championship.
Brushing off suggestions England were under more pressure as tournament hosts, Wiegman said their focus was solely on winning and "entertaining".
Norway are currently top of Group A on goal difference with both teams winning their opening matches.
"Tomorrow is just a game. We want to win and they want to," Wiegman said.
"If they want to be the underdog, that's fine. I think they have a very strong squad and we do too. I expect an open match so let's see where it goes. Obviously I hope we win it."
Iceland & their prime minister discover small can be beautiful
Neil Johnston
BBC Sport at Manchester City Academy Stadium
Size is not everything, as Iceland discovered playing at comfortably the smallest venue at Euro 2022.
"We are all very excited to play in England, on some of the country's most famous stadiums, and I think that this will be a fantastic tournament," Iceland's captain Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir said after her country qualified for the tournament.
But Gunnarsdottir's tone soon changed when she discovered two of Iceland's three group games would be played at the Manchester City Academy Stadium, and not at an established Premier League or Football League ground.
"It's shocking," she said. "You're playing in England, you have so many stadiums, and we have a training ground from City. It's just embarrassing."
The Academy Stadium, home to Manchester City's women's team and in the shadow of Etihad Stadium - which hosted England's opening game of Euro 2005 - has a capacity of 4,400 for the Euros.
That is tiny compared to Old Trafford, a few miles across the city, where a record European Women's Championship crowd of 68,871 watched hosts England defeat Austria on a memorable opening night.
Yet the fans inside the Academy Stadium on a baking Sunday helped create a fine atmosphere as Iceland brought noise, the Viking clap and even their prime minister to Euro 2022.
Grace Geyoro scored a hat-trick as France underlined their credentials as one of the favourites to win Euro 2022 by thrashing Italy 5-1 in their Group D opener at Rotherham's New York Stadium.
Corinne Diacre's side are looking to win a major tournament for the first time, and they put in a performance that will certainly make other teams sit up and take notice.
Italian forward Barbara Bonansea forced a great save out of goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin in the first few minutes, but from then things took a bad turn for Italy as France put on an attacking masterclass.
Geyoro got the first of her goals in the ninth minute when she fired home from the lively Kadidiatou Diani's cross.
Marie-Antoinette Katoto, widely tipped to win the Golden Boot at this tournament, scored her 26th international goal in her 31st appearance just three minutes later, stabbing in after the goalkeeper had palmed a shot into her path.
Katoto then saw a header hit the post before Delphine Cascarino made it 3-0 with a thunderous strike six minutes before the break.
There was still time for France to score twice more before half-time as Geyoro rolled in after rounding the goalkeeper, before she completed her hat-trick with with a neat finish from 14 yards.
Iceland and Belgium settle for draw at Euro 2022
Iceland 1-1 Belgium
Let's start with Sunday's Euro 2022 games, which saw Iceland and Belgium settle for a point each after an entertaining Euro 2022 Group D encounter in front of a raucous crowd at Manchester City's Academy Stadium.
Berglind Thorvaldsdottir's second-half header had put Iceland on course for only their second win at a European Women's Championship.
But a penalty by Reading's Justine Vanhaevermaet, after Gunnhildur Jonsdottir's foul on Elena Dhont, ensured the sides ended level in what was the first match of the tournament for both.
At 0-0, Thorvaldsdottir had a penalty saved by Nicky Evrard after experienced defender Davina Philtjens had handled.
Good morning
And welcome to today's live page, where we'll bring you the latest transfer news and updates on Euro 2022.
Paul Pogba is set to rejoin Juventus while Wayne Rooney has been linked with a return to DC United as coach.
Stick with us and we'll give you the latest on those deals and any other breaking news.
