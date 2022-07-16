Live

Scottish League Cup - five top-flight teams amid 15 ties

preview
127
viewing this page

BBC Radio Scotland

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Need a quick League Cup refresher?

    We have the 37 SPFL clubs from last term who did not qualify for Europe, along with Fraserburgh (Highland League champions), Buckie Thistle (Highland League runners-up) and Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic (Lowland League champions).

    Teams get the standard three points for a win but all drawn games go straight to penalties, with the shoot-out winners receiving a bonus point.

    The eight group winners and three best runners-up progress to the second round.

    Got it? Sorted.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. It's that time again

    The Scottish footballing season is well and truly back underway as we get set for more League Cup action.

    We've got radio coverage throughout the afternoon and we'll provide goal updates here along the way.

    Stick with us!

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top