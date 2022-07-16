Scottish League Cup - five top-flight teams amid 15 ties

We have the 37 SPFL clubs from last term who did not qualify for Europe, along with Fraserburgh (Highland League champions), Buckie Thistle (Highland League runners-up) and Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic (Lowland League champions).

Teams get the standard three points for a win but all drawn games go straight to penalties, with the shoot-out winners receiving a bonus point.

The eight group winners and three best runners-up progress to the second round.

Got it? Sorted.