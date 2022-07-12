Euro 2022 reaction & transfer latest - England thrash Norway, NI out

#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - standard message rates apply)
So, England are definitely one of the favourites to win Euro 2022, but just how far do you think the hosts will go? Dare I say it, is it coming home?!
And what was your pick of the goals on Monday? Have to say, this solo effort from Beth Mead for England's fifth was my personal fave.
How you rated the players in sensational England win
England 8-0 Norway
Unsurprisingly, you rated Beth Mead as England's star player in Monday's sensational win, with fellow goalscorers Ellen White and Lauren Hemp not far behind.
Their marks are in stark contrast to those for the Norway players though. Check out just how low you rated them during Monday's game at Brighton.
Mead is a goalscoring monster - Wright
England 8-0 Norway
Beth Mead has established herself as an early player of the tournament contender as she now has four goals from two games having scored the only goal in England's Euro 2022 opener against Austria.
And former England striker Ian Wright singled out the 27-year-old Arsenal winger for praise after her goalscoring heroics against Norway.
It's a big statement - White
England 8-0 Norway
England
Two early goals put England in charge at Brighton before the Lionesses ran riot by scoring four goals in 12 minutes just before half-time - with Beth Mead and Ellen White scoring two apiece.
Winger Mead then completed her hat-trick after the break and said she is in "the form of her life", while striker White said the squad will not be getting carried away despite the manner of the victory sending out a "big statement".
We want to give the fans something to celebrate - McFadden
Austria 2-0 Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland defender Sarah McFadden said she and her team-mates really believed they were going to beat Austria.
They suffered a 2-0 defeat to Austria in their second game of Euro 2022 - their first-ever major tournament.
Having lost their opening Group A match 4-1 to Norway, any hope of qualifying for the knockout stages were ended, with hosts England next to follow.
"When you look at where we were when we came in, we have reached this level too soon," said Shiels.
When asked if NI can compete with the top nations, he added: "Not yet. I don't think we've got a good future yet because we're going to be losing some of the more experienced players.
"We have to keep improving the under-19s and the under-17s until they reach a level where they are ready to play.
"Some of our players who are with us on this [full-time] programme are not ready to play against these types of opponents. But the experience they are getting from it is part of the development. It is important that we know that."
Katharina Schiechtl touched home Sarah Puntigam's deflected free-kick on 19 minutes to give Austria the lead in their second Group A match.
Northern Ireland, playing in their first major tournament, grew in confidence as the game progressed but struggled to break down a stern Austrian defence before Katharina Naschenweng's late second goal secured the win.
The defeat left Kenny Shiels' side in a precarious position before the late kick-off between England and Norway, and the Lionesses' record victory condemned Northern Ireland to an early exit.
England's progress assured
England 8-0 Norway
Monday's result - and Northern Ireland's defeat in the earlier game against Austria - means that the hosts are already assured of a place in the quarter-finals with one group game left the play.
And that game is against Northern Ireland as the Lionesses face them in Southampton on Friday.
Sensational England stun Norway to reach quarter-finals
England 8-0 Norway
Emma Sanders
BBC Sport at the Amex Stadium
England produced a sensational, record-breaking performance to stun rivals Norway as they progressed to the knockout stages of the European Women's Championship as group winners.
Brighton was treated to a memorable night as England broke their own tournament record to win 8-0 in what was perceived to be their biggest test of the group stage.
Norway, ranked 11th in the world, were outplayed, outclassed and completely stunned by an England team oozing confidence.
After an underwhelming opening victory over Austria, England started in cagey fashion but, after Georgia Stanway slotted in a 12th-minute penalty, there was only one winner.
Within half an hour, Lauren Hemp and Ellen White had extended England's lead and excitement was rippling around the Amex Stadium.
What followed was a ruthless onslaught on Norway's goal - Beth Mead netted a hat-trick, Alessia Russo came off the bench to score and White got a second on the night to move to within one goal of Wayne Rooney's all-time England goalscoring record.
It was a statement performance to the rest of Europe as England fly into the knockout stages having comfortably confirmed their status as one of the tournament favourites.
- Austria 2-0 Northern Ireland
- England 8-0 Norway
