Transfer news and Tottenham friendly victory

Former Manchester City striker Paul Dickov says Erling Haaland already has his eyes on breaking Premier League records.

He told BBC World Service: "I’m very close with his dad Alfie - we played together at City for a couple of years - and the one thing that strikes you about Erling is what a down to earth young man he is.

"He’s desperate to do well and he lives and thrives off scoring goals. He’s an old head on young shoulders.

"Just chatting to him and his dad about the players he’ll be playing with at City, he’s super excited. He’s watched a lot of City - I know that because I’d be texting Alfie during matches.

"He’s a City fan at heart and this is 100% a football decision. For me, it’s a match made in heaven. It’s no secret that they went to talk to all the top clubs across Europe and Manchester City was the one that stood out. He believes he can come here, score goals and break records in the Premier League."

