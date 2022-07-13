Transfer news and Tottenham friendly victory

'Haaland wants to break records in the Premier League'
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Former Manchester City striker Paul Dickov says Erling Haaland already has his eyes on breaking Premier League records.
He told BBC World Service: "I’m very close with his dad Alfie - we played together at City for a couple of years - and the one thing that strikes you about Erling is what a down to earth young man he is.
"He’s desperate to do well and he lives and thrives off scoring goals. He’s an old head on young shoulders.
"Just chatting to him and his dad about the players he’ll be playing with at City, he’s super excited. He’s watched a lot of City - I know that because I’d be texting Alfie during matches.
"He’s a City fan at heart and this is 100% a football decision. For me, it’s a match made in heaven. It’s no secret that they went to talk to all the top clubs across Europe and Manchester City was the one that stood out. He believes he can come here, score goals and break records in the Premier League."
Shane Long has returned to Reading after 11 years away from the club.
The 35-year-old Irishman has signed a one-year contract having left Southampton this summer. He first joined the Royals from Cork City in 2005.
“The arrival of Shane is something of a football fairytale for Reading fans. But make no mistake about it – he is coming into the dressing room purely on the merits of what he can offer this squad out on the pitch. Experience, energy, leadership, desire and a natural instinct you need to score goals…Shane will be an important addition to the group we are patiently trying to build and grow.”
New coach Wilshere 'has done everything'
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Arsenal academy manager Per Mertesacker says they "could not turn down" the chance to appoint Jack Wilshere.
The former Gunners academy graduate announced his retirement from playing football last week but has swiftly found a new home in the game as head coach of Arsenal Under-18s.
Wilshere tried his hand at coaching last season and his potential has now been rewarded with a permanent position at London Colney.
"He has seen the journey of an academy player from a very early age. Seeing him coach on a daily basis with us in the academy gave us a lot of confidence.
"I knew him from being team-mates, however, when you make the transition into coaching it’s a different world.
"He has done so well with us, so we were really at the stage where we tried to convince him that this is the right step for him. To have a role model of the academy and the pathway with us is something we couldn’t turn down."
Head of Academy Coaching Luke Hobbs agreed, saying: "Jack has done everything that all of the academy players would want to do.
"He’s been the captain of Arsenal’s first-team, he’s won the FA Cup, and he’s worked with Mikel Arteta and Per Mertesacker as a player .
"The other thing that’s important to know is Jack is a UEFA A qualified coach, and the feedback that I’ve had from people in the FA and the PFA when he was on his course was how dedicated he was to coaching."
Raphinha is set for a medical at Barcelona after agreeing a deal in principle with Leeds
Raheem Sterling has bid adieu to Manchester City as we await the confirmation that he has joined Chelsea
You can check out all the latest transfer rumours in the latest gossip column
-
Tottenham got their pre-season campaign up and running with a winning 6-3 thriller against Team K League in South Korea
-
And we've heard all the latest from Euro 2022 where this evening Sweden will take on Switzerland and the Netherlands will face Portugal with places in the quarter-finals still very much up for grabs in Group C
Listen to the latest Daily Euros podcast here
Carlos Tevez joined Man City 13 years ago...
Carlos Tevez hit almost a goal every other game in a Manchester City shirt.
After joining he found the net 73 times in 148 outings in all competitions.
He left the club with a Premier League title and an FA Cup success.
Collins checks in at Wolves
He's in the building!
Yarmolenko departs Hammers
Ukraine forward Andriy Yarmolenko has parted ways with West Ham after his contract expired at the end of the season.
Lewandowski in Bayern training
Barcelona speculation remains intense.
Wubben-Moy back in the fold
Some good news coming out of the England camp this afternoon.
Lotte Wubben-Moy is back in the Lionesses squad after being sidelined when she returned a positive Covid test before the start of the tournament.
England face Northern Ireland on Friday in their final group game of Euro 2022, having already qualified as group winners for the quarter-finals.
Chaotic start to pre-season for Spurs in Seoul!
FT: Team K League 3-6 Tottenham
FULL-TIME
Team K League 3-6 Tottenham
The full time whistle has gone! What a game.
Post update
Team K League 3-6 Tottenham
Over 64,000 in the stadium to see this cracker!
Man Utd set for Martinez talks?
GOAL - Team K League 3-6 Tottenham
Son Heung-min (85 mins)
It's six, and it's Son!
SUBSTITUTION
Team K League 3-5 Tottenham
MrDasMac: What about the amazing Welsh man John Toshack? Managed tons of clubs abroad!
GOAL - Team K League 3-5 Tottenham
Harry Kane (75 mins)
And you know what happens from the resulting free-kick!
Harry Kane... bags again!
RED CARD
Team K League 3-4 Tottenham
Team K Lerague are down to 10 men as Son is brought down by the last defender!