Transfer news & Euro 2022 reaction

Former Chelsea attacking midfielder Joe Cole says Raheem Sterling is a leader who will be vital on and off the pitch for the Blues. Sterling's £50m move from Manchester City to Stamford Bridge was confirmed on Wednesday , with the 27-year-old England forward signing a five-year deal. "Chelsea are getting one of England’s best players in the prime of his career at a good price," said Cole. "It's a great bit of business. "It helps us in the final third of the pitch - he’s a goalscorer and he can help the young players. "We are very young in that area - Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic. Raheem is five or six years older than them, has more games under his belt and has been round the block. "He can help with the leadership group as well. He’s part of the leadership group for England. We've lost Antonio Rudiger, so he will be very important on and off the pitch."
'It's a great bit of business'
Chelsea confirm signing of Raheem Sterling
Chelsea have confirmed the signing of England forward Raheem Sterling from Manchester City in a £50m deal.
Sterling, 27, has signed a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge.
City signed Sterling from Liverpoolin a £49m deal in 2015. He went on to score 131 goals in 339 games, winning four Premier League titles.
Capped 77 times by England, Sterling is Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel's first major signing since the Todd Boehly-led takeover.
