Live

Transfer news & Euro 2022 reaction

preview
2,444
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Harry De Cosemo

All times stated are UK

  1. 'It's a great bit of business'

    Raheem Sterling
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Former Chelsea attacking midfielder Joe Cole says Raheem Sterling is a leader who will be vital on and off the pitch for the Blues.

    Sterling's £50m move from Manchester City to Stamford Bridge was confirmed on Wednesday, with the 27-year-old England forward signing a five-year deal.

    "Chelsea are getting one of England’s best players in the prime of his career at a good price," said Cole. "It's a great bit of business.

    "It helps us in the final third of the pitch - he’s a goalscorer and he can help the young players.

    "We are very young in that area - Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic. Raheem is five or six years older than them, has more games under his belt and has been round the block.

    "He can help with the leadership group as well. He’s part of the leadership group for England. We've lost Antonio Rudiger, so he will be very important on and off the pitch."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Chelsea confirm signing of Raheem Sterling

    Raheem Sterling
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Chelsea have confirmed the signing of England forward Raheem Sterling from Manchester City in a £50m deal.

    Sterling, 27, has signed a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

    City signed Sterling from Liverpoolin a £49m deal in 2015. He went on to score 131 goals in 339 games, winning four Premier League titles.

    Capped 77 times by England, Sterling is Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel's first major signing since the Todd Boehly-led takeover.

    Full story.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. 'Liverpool fans cleared over Paris chaos'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    The Express looks at how Liverpool fans have been cleared of any wrongdoing over the issues outside the Stade de France at the Champions League final.

    Express back page
    Copyright: Express
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. 'HooRah'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    The Star say Sterling is "so happy" to be returning to London after spending his entire professional career in the north west of England.

    Star
    Copyright: Star
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. 'Exchange & Mart'

    Thursday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

    We start with the Mirror, who say Martinez's £46m move to Old Trafford will force departures for Phil Jones, Axel Tuanzebe and Eric Bailly.

    Mirror back page
    Copyright: Mirror
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Good morning

    The Euros re in full swing, and we have two more great games to unpack later on...

    We've also got transfer news, with Raheem Sterling now a Chelsea player and Lisandro Martinez proving a key target for Manchester United.

    We'll go though why today, plus much more.

    But first, the papers.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top