Transfer latest and Euro 2022 reaction

“I have seen Erik’s work at Ajax and know the level of detail and preparation that he and his staff put into every day," he said.
"It is clear that he is a fantastic coach. Having spoken with him and learned more about his vision and the way he wants the team to play, I am even more excited for the future."
Could Eriksen be Erik ten Hag's 'most important' signing?
As jubilant Leeds fans lingered after their team had left the field still overjoyed at a successful last-day relegation fight, it was impossible not to be drawn to the sight of Christian Eriksen.
The Dane danced on the Brentford Community Stadium pitch with his three-year-old son Alfred, waved to supporters as he walked along the touchline with his partner Sabrina and their young daughter, handed his shirt to a fan and clambered over seats to pose for selfies.
It was the drawing to a close of one of football's greatest good-news stories - and now the 30-year-old is beginning the next chapter after signing a three-year deal with Manchester United.
Less than 12 months previously, Eriksen had collapsed during Denmark's Euro 2020 game against Finland following cardiac arrest.
Slowly, he pieced his life back together. He had to leave Inter Milan after he had an implantable cardioverter defibrillator fitted, but he was free to play in England, and Brentford offered him a short-term deal.
Brentford didn't win against Leeds. But Eriksen did. He had proved he could resume his professional career.
But, to be brutal, as a footballer, Eriksen is too good for Brentford.
Old Trafford has seen mixed success with their Argentine utility players - take the achievements of Gabriel Heinze versus the erratic Marcos Rojo for instance - but Ten Hag has a reliable foot soldier in Martinez and clearly thinks his old player is ideally suited to the challenge of the Premier League.
Man Utd agree £57m Martinez deal
Manchester United have agreed to sign Argentina central defender Lisandro Martinez from Ajax in a deal worth up to 67m euros (£57m).
The 24-year-old is expected to sign a five-year contract with the option of a further year.
The move, for an initial £49m, is subject to a medical, personal terms being finalised and a UK visa.
The deal includes £8.5m in add-ons and £2.2m in solidarity payments to Martinez's former clubs.
Eriksen's best PL moments
How many more will be added to this list at Old Trafford?
Eriksen salutes move to 'perfect place'
Christian Eriksen says he still has "major ambitions" to fulfilafter completing his move to Manchester United.
The Denmark midfielder agreed terms with United last week and, with the move finally confirmed, he admits he is looking forward to getting started at Old Trafford.
"Manchester United is a special club," the 30-yar-old said. "I have had the privilege of playing at Old Trafford many times but to do it in the red shirt of United will be an amazing feeling.
"I still have major ambitions in the game, there is a huge amount that I know I can achieve and this is the perfect place to continue my journey.”
Eriksen spent the second half of last season starring atBrentfordafter his remarkable recovery fromsuffering a cardiac arrest in 2021and is delighted with his decision to join Erik ten Hag's project.
Manchester United's window gathering pace
There were murmurs of panic a few weeks ago as Manchester United's wait for a transfer breakthrough dragged on.
Martinez represents a huge outlay and a big marker for Erik ten Hag, who is still extremely keen to sign Frenkie de Jong.
All of this follows Friday's capture of Chrisian Eriksen on a free transfer.
What else could do the club need?
Not your average centre half…
'All rounder'
Who is 'the Butcher of Amsterdam'?
Emlyn Begley
BBC Sport
Manchester United have agreed to sign Ajax and Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez, nicknamed the 'Butcher of Amsterdam'. So what can they expect?
The 24-year-old won two Dutch titles in three years under Erik ten Hag with Ajax, is their current player of the year and follows the manager to Old Trafford.
Despite standing 5ft 9in, he won more aerial duels in the league than Harry Maguire last season and won the ball more times than any United defender.
Want to know more about Martinez? Read on.
What will Martinez bring to Man Utd?
Manchester United already have an army of centre-backs but Erik ten Hag has agreed a deal for Martinez to boost his defence for the new season.
The Argentine was generally deployed at the back under Ten Hag at Ajax but can also operate in defensive midfield.
Martinez is only 5ft 9in tall - think Dennis Irwin or George Best - but is excellent in the air, more than making up for his stature with his aggression and anticipation.
Known as 'The Butcher' in Amsterdam, Martinez is a fearsome tackler but is also a composed ball-player. His first instinct is to look forward and he completed 93% of his passes for Ajax last season.
Indeed, his desire to be involved in attacks is shown in his shot stats - averaging almost one a game which is twice as much as Raphael Varane and nearly nine times higher than Victor Lindelof.
He only scored six goals in 118 games for Ajax but that could change at United if he does operate further forward.
Crucially too, he's a winner. He already has two Eredivisie medals in his locker and was on the bench when Argentina won the Copa America in 2021.
