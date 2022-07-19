Transfer latest and Euro 2022 reaction

Arsenal have agreed a £30m deal with Manchester City to sign Oleksandr Zinchenko, which includes £2m in add-ons. The midfielder, who has played many games at left-back for the Blues, is currently on a pre-season tour in the US with the Premier League champions. The Ukraine international, 25, is expected to fly back to England in the coming days to complete the move. Zinchenko was one of Pep Guardiola's first signings as City coach in 2016. Full story.
Live Reporting
Harry De Cosemo
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images The iCopyright: The i MailCopyright: Mail StarCopyright: Star
Arsenal agree terms with Man City for Zinchenko
Arsenal have agreed a £30m deal with Manchester City to sign Oleksandr Zinchenko, which includes £2m in add-ons.
The midfielder, who has played many games at left-back for the Blues, is currently on a pre-season tour in the US with the Premier League champions.
The Ukraine international, 25, is expected to fly back to England in the coming days to complete the move.
Zinchenko was one of Pep Guardiola's first signings as City coach in 2016.
Full story.
'Heading ban for under-12s praised by Astle'
Tuesday's back pages
The I
The ten Hag story will run, but also, in the i, the story we covered on the site about the heading ban for under-12s.
'In the dark'
Tuesday's back pages
The Daily Mail
The Mail also cover Ten Hag going into detail on the British market, Cristiano Ronaldo and Sir Alex Ferguson.
'Slabhead v Slaphead'
Tuesday's back pages
The Daily Star
We start with the Star, and a warning from Erik ten Hag to Manchester United captain Harry Maguire over his performances this season.
Good morning!
So, the group stages at Euro 2022 are complete after France were held by Iceland and Belgium beat Italy.
Later, we'll react to all that, while bringing you up to date on the latest transfer news, particularly developments regarding Oleksandr Zinchenko's future.
But first, a quick glance at the back pages!