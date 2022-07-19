Transfer latest and Euro 2022 reaction

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Arsenal have agreed a £30m deal with Manchester City to sign Oleksandr Zinchenko, which includes £2m in add-ons.

The midfielder, who has played many games at left-back for the Blues, is currently on a pre-season tour in the US with the Premier League champions.

The Ukraine international, 25, is expected to fly back to England in the coming days to complete the move.

Zinchenko was one of Pep Guardiola's first signings as City coach in 2016.

