England quarter-final build-up & transfers latest

Harry De Cosemo

  3. Has Barcelona move tarnished Lewandowski's Bayern Munich legacy?

    Robert Lewandowski
    It's finally happening. After months of speculation and fall-outs, Robert Lewandowski is joining Barcelona.

    The move marks the end of an eight-year relationship between Lewandowski and Bayern Munich that saw them win eight consecutive German championships and the Champions League in 2020.

    Things did not end on good terms, though. Lewandowski has repeatedly voiced his frustration about his long-time employer in recent weeks.

    When he was forced to return to team training in the third week of July, he provokingly arrived late three days in a row and looked uncharacteristically sluggish during training sessions.

    Full story.

  5. 'I'm delighted to be at Barca'

    Robert Lewandowski
    Lewandowski has spoken about the move...

    "I'm finally here. I'm delighted to be at Barca," Lewandowski said.

    "The last few days have been very long, but the deal is done and now I can focus on a new chapter and challenge in my life.

    "I've always wanted to play in La Liga and for the big clubs.

    "I'm here to help Barca get back to the top and win as many titles as possible."

  6. Robert Lewandowski completes move from Bayern Munich to Barcelona

    Robert Lewandowski
    Barcelona have signed Poland striker Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich on a four-year contract worth 50m euros (£42.6m).

    The 33-year-old had one year left on his contract with the German champions but in May said: "My story with Bayern is over.".

    He has joined his new team-mates in Miami as part of Barcelona's four-match tour in the United States.

    "I'm finally here. I'm delighted to be at Barca," Lewandowski said.

    Full story.

  7. 'Wieg Wam Bam'

    Finally, in the Star, they say Wiegman has defied Covid to help England prepare for the huge clash with Spain.

    Star back page
  8. 'We'll keep our cool'

    Wednesday's back pages

    Meanwhile, in the Metro, England boss Sarina Wiegman, who is currently in a race to be on the touchline due to Covid, says her side will handle the pressure of their Euros quarter-final with Spain tonight.

    Metro back page
  9. 'Leave our captain alone'

    Wednesday's back pages

    In the Mirror, Man Utd midfielder Donny van de Beek has spoken about the reaction to Maguire during the Palace game.

    Mirror back page
  10. 'Harry beats boos'

    Wednesday's back pages

    We start with the Express, who lead on Harry Maguire being booed by supporters during Manchester United's friendly with Crystal Palace in Melbourne yesterday.

    Express back page
  11. Good morning!

    We've reached the halfway point of the week and I hope you are all keeping safe and well in the heat.

    Pre-season is in full swing, with reaction and updates to more games coming up, as well as the latest transfer talk.

    We've got Lewandowski, de Ligt, Neymar, Spence and much more to get through... after a quick check-in with the back pages.

