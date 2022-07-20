England quarter-final build-up & transfers latest

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

It's finally happening. After months of speculation and fall-outs, Robert Lewandowski is joining Barcelona.

The move marks the end of an eight-year relationship between Lewandowski and Bayern Munich that saw them win eight consecutive German championships and the Champions League in 2020.

Things did not end on good terms, though. Lewandowski has repeatedly voiced his frustration about his long-time employer in recent weeks.

When he was forced to return to team training in the third week of July, he provokingly arrived late three days in a row and looked uncharacteristically sluggish during training sessions.

