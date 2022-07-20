England quarter-final build-up & transfers latest

Finally, in the Star, they say Wiegman has defied Covid to help England prepare for the huge clash with Spain.
'We'll keep our cool'
Meanwhile, in the Metro, England boss Sarina Wiegman, who is currently in a race to be on the touchline due to Covid, says her side will handle the pressure of their Euros quarter-final with Spain tonight.
'Leave our captain alone'
In the Mirror, Man Utd midfielder Donny van de Beek has spoken about the reaction to Maguire during the Palace game.
'Harry beats boos'
We start with the Express, who lead on Harry Maguire being booed by supporters during Manchester United's friendly with Crystal Palace in Melbourne yesterday.
Good morning!
We've reached the halfway point of the week and I hope you are all keeping safe and well in the heat.
Pre-season is in full swing, with reaction and updates to more games coming up, as well as the latest transfer talk.
We've got Lewandowski, de Ligt, Neymar, Spence and much more to get through... after a quick check-in with the back pages.
What a story!
A new rivalry is born?
Has Barcelona move tarnished Lewandowski's Bayern Munich legacy?
It's finally happening. After months of speculation and fall-outs, Robert Lewandowski is joining Barcelona.
The move marks the end of an eight-year relationship between Lewandowski and Bayern Munich that saw them win eight consecutive German championships and the Champions League in 2020.
Things did not end on good terms, though. Lewandowski has repeatedly voiced his frustration about his long-time employer in recent weeks.
When he was forced to return to team training in the third week of July, he provokingly arrived late three days in a row and looked uncharacteristically sluggish during training sessions.
Full story.
'Hola Barcelona!'
'I'm delighted to be at Barca'
Lewandowski has spoken about the move...
"I'm finally here. I'm delighted to be at Barca," Lewandowski said.
"The last few days have been very long, but the deal is done and now I can focus on a new chapter and challenge in my life.
"I've always wanted to play in La Liga and for the big clubs.
"I'm here to help Barca get back to the top and win as many titles as possible."
Robert Lewandowski completes move from Bayern Munich to Barcelona
Barcelona have signed Poland striker Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich on a four-year contract worth 50m euros (£42.6m).
The 33-year-old had one year left on his contract with the German champions but in May said: "My story with Bayern is over.".
He has joined his new team-mates in Miami as part of Barcelona's four-match tour in the United States.
"I'm finally here. I'm delighted to be at Barca," Lewandowski said.
Full story.
