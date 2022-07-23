Transfer news and pre-season updates, including Man Utd v Aston Villa

There's SO much transfer talk and pre-season action to bring you that we thought it best to keep the coverage rolling onto the weekend! Our main event today is Manchester United vs Aston Villa in Perth, which we will bring you later on, but we've also got updates on Oleksandr Zinchenko, Marc Cucurella and much more! After a quick check in with the back pages, we'll dive right in.
Live Reporting
Harry De Cosemo
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Good morning!
There's SO much transfer talk and pre-season action to bring you that we thought it best to keep the coverage rolling onto the weekend!
Our main event today is Manchester United vs Aston Villa in Perth, which we will bring you later on, but we've also got updates on Oleksandr Zinchenko, Marc Cucurella and much more!
After a quick check in with the back pages, we'll dive right in.