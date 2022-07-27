Live

Reaction as England reach Euro 2022 final, plus transfer latest

preview
Live Reporting

Harry De Cosemo

All times stated are UK

  1. 'I can't remember what happened'

    England 4-0 Sweden

    Alessia Russo
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Russo was less than certain when recalling that piece of magic last night...

    "To be honest I haven't seen it back yet," she told BBC Radio 5 Live. "All I can remember is that I missed a sitter at first and I thought 'I've got to do something about this'.

    "I just got it in the net as quickly as I could. It was great. I can't really remember what happened or what really came over me to even try and do that.

  2. 'One of the best goals you'll ever see'

    England 4-0 Sweden

    Alessia Russo
    Copyright: Getty Images

    It was both audacious and outrageous and on a night to remember for England's Lionesses at Bramall Lane, Alessia Russo's backheel goal sent social media into meltdown.

    England were already leading Sweden 2-0 when Russo, with her back to goal, produced the cheekiest of backheels through the legs of keeper Hedvig Lindahl to send fans into dreamland.

    "Absolutely outrageous. It's one of the best goals you will ever see," former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock, who was at the game for BBC Radio 5 Live, said.

    England went on to secure an emphatic 4-0 and seal a place in Sunday's Euro 2022 final at Wembley.

    Full story.

  3. What. A. Goal.

    England 4-0 Sweden

    I know this is really what you want, to see Russo's goal agaIn.

    I'm here to serve.

    Video content

    Video caption: Euro 2022: Watch all the angles of Alessia Russo cheeky backheel against Sweden
  4. 'Incredibly proud'

    England 4-0 Sweden

    England

    England boss Sarina Wiegman to BBC Sport: "I think they have shown a couple of time they are very resilient. We didn’t start well, we had a hard time. We found a way. The players in the game found a way to get out of their pressure. I’m so incredibly proud of them."

  5. 'When the whistle went I didn't know what to do'

    England 4-0 Sweden

    England

    England scorer Beth Mead, speaking on BBC One (but clearly wanting to enjoy the party instead!): "I think when the full-time whistle went we didn’t know what to do. Unbelievable atmosphere. I enjoyed it. I’m really missing this song, I want to get involved."

  6. England cruise into Wembley final

    England 4-0 Sweden

    Emma Sanders

    BBC Sport at Bramall Lane

    Video content

    Video caption: Highlights: England into Euro 2022 final after thrashing Sweden

    England reached their first major women's tournament final since 2009 in stunning fashion as they put four past Olympic finalists Sweden at Euro 2022 in Sheffield.

    The Lionesses, who extended their unbeaten run to 19 games under manager Sarina Wiegman, will play either Germany or France for the ultimate prize at Wembley on 31 July.

    It was a thrilling match from start to finish at Bramall Lane as Sweden piled on the pressure in the opening 25 minutes, only for England to dismantle them with ruthless finishing and a touch of class.

    Substitute Alessia Russo once again produced a moment of magic when her instinctive backheel made it 3-0 to England only 11 minutes after her introduction.

    Golden Boot leader Beth Mead had put England ahead in the first half against the run of play, spinning and firing into the far corner, before defender Lucy Bronze headed in a second.

    Chelsea's Fran Kirby put the icing on the cake when she chipped despairing goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl to complete the rout.

    Match report.

  7. 'Heaven and heel'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    Express back page
    Copyright: Express
  8. 'Swede dreams (are Mead of this)'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    Star back page
    Copyright: Star
  9. 'Wembley here we come'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The I

    The I back pape
    Copyright: The I
  10. 'The pride of England'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

    Telegraph back page
    Copyright: Telegraph
  11. 'Heel we go'

    Wednesday's back pages

    Metro

    Metrto back page
    Copyright: Metro
  12. Good morning!

    Well, I hope you've all woken up with a spring in your step!

    What a night!

    England overwhelmed Sweden at Bramall Lane to reach a first major final in 13 years, with Alessia Russo's stunning back-heel the pick of the four goals.

    We'll bring you all the reaction this morning, while also going through the latest transfer news. Stay tuned for that!

    We'll dive in with the papers... any guesses on the main headlines?

    England celebrate a goal vs Sweden
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Leah Williamson and Mary Earps
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Alessia Russo
    Copyright: Getty Images
