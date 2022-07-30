Scottish Premiership: Livingston v Rangers - team news

Jon McLaughlin takes the gloves for Rangers' opener, with stalwart Allan McGregor among the substitutes.
McLaughlin has been a patient understudy at Ibrox over the last two seasons.
McGregor, 40, agreed a new deal in June quashing much speculation about retirement. Is the veteran being rested ahead of Tuesday's Champions League qualifier in Belgium or is this a changing of the guard?
Colak leads the line for Rangers
Livingston v Rangers (12:00)
Three new arrivals start for Rangers, with John Souttar in the heart of defence, Tom Lawrence in midfield and Antonio Colak leading the attack, in the absence of injured pair Alfredo Morelos and Kemar Roofe.
Of the other summer additions at Ibrox, Malik Tillman is a substitute, Rabbi Matondo misses out with a knock, while Ridvan Yilmaz and Ben Davies are not quite up to speed yet.
Two new boys in Livi line-up
Livingston v Rangers (12:00)
Goalkeeper Shamal George has been at Livingston for seven days since his arrival from Colchester United and the 24-year-old for Liverpool trainee goes straight in for his Premiership debut.
Australian defender Phillip Cancar is the other new face making a start in the home ranks, while last season's top scorer Bruce Anderson must settle for a place on the bench.
Live Reporting
Colin Moffat
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
McLaughlin gets his chance
Livingston v Rangers (12:00)
Jon McLaughlin takes the gloves for Rangers' opener, with stalwart Allan McGregor among the substitutes.
McLaughlin has been a patient understudy at Ibrox over the last two seasons.
McGregor, 40, agreed a new deal in June quashing much speculation about retirement. Is the veteran being rested ahead of Tuesday's Champions League qualifier in Belgium or is this a changing of the guard?
Colak leads the line for Rangers
Livingston v Rangers (12:00)
Three new arrivals start for Rangers, with John Souttar in the heart of defence, Tom Lawrence in midfield and Antonio Colak leading the attack, in the absence of injured pair Alfredo Morelos and Kemar Roofe.
Of the other summer additions at Ibrox, Malik Tillman is a substitute, Rabbi Matondo misses out with a knock, while Ridvan Yilmaz and Ben Davies are not quite up to speed yet.
Two new boys in Livi line-up
Livingston v Rangers (12:00)
Goalkeeper Shamal George has been at Livingston for seven days since his arrival from Colchester United and the 24-year-old for Liverpool trainee goes straight in for his Premiership debut.
Australian defender Phillip Cancar is the other new face making a start in the home ranks, while last season's top scorer Bruce Anderson must settle for a place on the bench.
LINE-UPS at Tony Macaroni Arena
Livingston v Rangers (12:00)
Livingston: Shamal, Devlin, Fitzwater, Obileye, Cancar; Omeonga, Kelly, Holt, Pittman; Shinnie, Nouble.
Substitutes: Konolov, Longridge, Brandon, Mullin, Anderson, Montano, Bahamboula, Bitsindou.
Rangers: McLaughlin, Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Barisic; Kamara, Lundstram, Lawrence; Wright, Kent, Colak.
Substitutes: McGregor, Jack, Davis, Sands, Sakala, Arfield, King, Devine, Tillman.
And we're back...
The Scottish Premiership returns for a new campaign and we start with an early kick-off in West Lothian as Livingston host Rangers.
There are three more top flight games to follow later, along with all the action in the Championship, League 1 and League 2.
It's going to be a busy day, so let's crack on.