Euro 2022 reaction and transfer latest

'We have been missing this type of player for a good few years now'
Robbie Fowler has said that while Sadio Mane will be a big loss, Darwin Nunez provides something Liverpool have been missing in recent years.
Speaking to James Mountford on BBC Radio Merseyside, the former Reds striker said: "I was disappointed with Mane leaving, but I don’t think they could have kept him and Mohamed Salah with the wage demands.
"I’m very buoyed by the fact they have gone and got Darwin Nunez. I think he’s a good player and I think he will score goals. The fact he has been in Champions League games and scored against top teams, he will understand what the demand of the Premier League is all about.
"We have been missing this type of player for a good few years now. As much as Firmino has played that role, and Mane towards the end of last season, I don’t think we have had the architectural type of number nine that I wanted to see: someone who wants to play on the defenders' shoulders, someone who wants to get over the back line. And I think we’ve got that in Nunez.
"It’s a gamble - we all know it’s a gamble - but it’s a gamble that Jurgen Klopp and his staff are more than prepared to take."
Although Salah has signed a new contract at Liverpool, there was a shift away from that trio even before Mane left.
With the arrivals of Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz over recent windows, Klopp has refreshed his attacking options. And then, this summer, came Darwin Nunez.
Time for Firmino to go?
Let us know at #bbcfootball.
Firmino destined for Juventus move?
According to Corriere dello Sport, Juventus are closing in on a deal for Liverpol's Roberto Firmino, 30.
If he leaves Anfield, it would mean Mohamed Salah is the last standing member of that fabled attack that performed so well for the Reds under Jurgen Klopp. That follows Sadio Mane's departure for Bayern Munich.
Would 22m euros be a good deal?
That is what has been reported. Firmino has just one year to run on his current deal to Anfield.
Listen to the full interview on BBC Sounds
New era dawning
Although Salah has signed a new contract at Liverpool, there was a shift away from that trio even before Mane left.
With the arrivals of Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz over recent windows, Klopp has refreshed his attacking options. And then, this summer, came Darwin Nunez.
Firmino destined for Juventus move?
According to Corriere dello Sport, Juventus are closing in on a deal for Liverpol's Roberto Firmino, 30.
If he leaves Anfield, it would mean Mohamed Salah is the last standing member of that fabled attack that performed so well for the Reds under Jurgen Klopp. That follows Sadio Mane's departure for Bayern Munich.
More from today's gossip column here.
'This is our time'
Good morning!
So, we now know England's opponents for Sunday's Euro 2022 final at Wembley... Germany.
They beat France 2-1 in Milton Keynes on Wednesday evening, to set up a huge encounter. We'll be reacting to that, plus bringing you more transfer news and gossip throughout the day.
Let's start with the papers, and England are STILL dominating the headlines. The country is excited and we are too...