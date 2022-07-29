Transfer latest and weekend build-up

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

With Dwight McNeil's arrival taking Everton's tally of summer incomings to three, we asked how happy you were with the club's business so far and what still needs sorting.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Dave: Would rather have Cornet - wearing the number 99 shirt. Seriously though desperately need a proven forward who can score 15 goals. Otherwise try Broadhead, Simms or Dobbin.

Jace: Deeply underwhelming transfer window so far. Nothing much resembling the quality striker we desperately need…

David: The incoming transfers are starting to address the issues many Evertonians have been concerned about. A commanding centre back, a replacement for Richarlison, competition for Mykolenko, holding midfielder and a striker still required. Mix in Alli, Patterson and some of the under-23s and we're not far off.

Paul: Signing relegation players, hmm...I wonder how that's going to end up.

Phil: Vinagre is a welcome addition - especially on a loan, although this does take up a loan spot and we have little cash to spend. We desperately need a creative midfielder, a fast winger who can cross and a right-back to add competition for Patterson. Coleman is a club legend but he's no longer up to the speed and movement of the Premier League.

Jeremy: There's no money to buy players, so we need to scrape around. It's a test of the club's scouting unit and the teams' spirit when the season begins.