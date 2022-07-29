Transfer latest and weekend build-up

Our main focus for the day is building up to a huge weekend of action... starting with the Community Shield on Saturday.
Manchester City face Liverpool... we'll recap what Jurgen Klopp said yesterday AND bring you Pep Guardiola's news conference this afternoon.
More Euro 2022 chat as excitement builds ahead of the final for England on Sunday.
All the latest transfer news!
'We're not far off' - your thoughts on summer deals
With Dwight McNeil's arrival taking Everton's tally of summer incomings to three, we asked how happy you were with the club's business so far and what still needs sorting.
Here are some of your thoughts:
Dave: Would rather have Cornet - wearing the number 99 shirt. Seriously though desperately need a proven forward who can score 15 goals. Otherwise try Broadhead, Simms or Dobbin.
Jace: Deeply underwhelming transfer window so far. Nothing much resembling the quality striker we desperately need…
David: The incoming transfers are starting to address the issues many Evertonians have been concerned about. A commanding centre back, a replacement for Richarlison, competition for Mykolenko, holding midfielder and a striker still required. Mix in Alli, Patterson and some of the under-23s and we're not far off.
Paul: Signing relegation players, hmm...I wonder how that's going to end up.
Phil: Vinagre is a welcome addition - especially on a loan, although this does take up a loan spot and we have little cash to spend. We desperately need a creative midfielder, a fast winger who can cross and a right-back to add competition for Patterson. Coleman is a club legend but he's no longer up to the speed and movement of the Premier League.
Jeremy: There's no money to buy players, so we need to scrape around. It's a test of the club's scouting unit and the teams' spirit when the season begins.
However, the winger is only 22, has made more than 130 Premier League appearances and can play across the entire midfield.
He broke through in 2018-19, firing three goals and supplying five assists before playing all 38 games the following season to help Burnley to 10th.
In fact, his durability is an attraction for Everton. McNeil has only missed two league games in the last three seasons – a contrast to the likes of Andros Townsend, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Dele Alli, who have each battled injury issues.
His productivity has declined however, he only managed one assist and no goals in Burnley’s relegation campaign and drew the ire of Clarets fans for his lack of end product.
In mitigation, he was playing for a struggling team. Managers figured out the Clarets last season and main target, Chris Wood, left in January for Newcastle.
In fact, drill further and his expected goals and assists were three and five respectively, only behind Richarlison and Demarai Gray in Everton's ranks. That said, with a full season, Anthony Gordon would have sailed past those figures.
As you’d expect from someone who was brought through by Sean Dyche, he is tigerish and was in the top one per cent of attacking midfielders for interceptions and blocks last season.
That might not be the most thrilling – sign a winger and you want attacking returns – but the numbers show McNeil will put a shift in.
With Dominic Calvin-Lewin awaiting his crosses and set pieces, he has the ideal man to boost those assist numbers. He is also mobile – if not drastically quick – so can help Everton in transition.
Frank Lampard will hope that following the signing of James Tarkowski with another raid of relegated Burnley will indeed strengthen a side that came so close to joining them in the Championship.
'I wanted to be part of it' - McNeil on Everton move
Dwight McNeil can't wait to play in front of Everton fans at Goodison Park and said Frank Lampard was a big factor in his decision to join the club.
After signing for the Toffees from Burnley on on a five-year deal, the forward gtold the club's website: "It is an amazing feeling to sign. When I heard about Everton’s interest I wanted to get it done straight away because of the club and how good the team is.
"Speaking to the manager about what they want going forward, it really excited me and appealed to me. I wanted to be part of it.
"I feel playing under a manager like Frank Lampard, he will help me to get my stats up – and that is what I want to do and improve my game.
"I’ve played at Goodison a couple of times and you always knew it was a difficult place to go because the fans are behind the lads from the start to the end. It is good and something I want to be part of.
"Now I am fortunate to be on the same side as the fans and am looking forward to getting going."
The Mail run with Klopp's criticism of the fixture schedule ahead of the curtain raiser this weekend.
'Friendly fire'
Friday's back pages
The Daily Star
In the Star, Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp says his side will play a final friendly after their first league game of the season against Fulham next week.
Good morning
It's your final live page of the working week!
Harry De Cosemo here again with all the latest transfer news and gossip, plus build-up to the Community Shield tomorrow, the start of the EFL, and of course Sunday's Euro 2022 final, a date with destiny at Wembley for England against Germany.
We'll take a quick glance at the back pages and then jump right in!
Everton complete McNeil signing
Everton have signed Burnley winger Dwight McNeil on a five-year contract in a deal worth about £20m.
McNeil made 140 appearances for the Clarets and has missed just two Premier League games since December 2018.
The former England Under-21 international is Everton's third summer signing after the arrival of his former Burnley team-mate James Tarkowski and Ruben Vinagre on loan from Sporting.
"It is an amazing feeling to sign," said McNeil, 22.
Full story.
'Destiny calls'
Friday's back pages
The Daily Express
The Express previews England's huge Euro 2022 final on Sunday with Germany. Former Lioness Karen Carney is backing them to beat Germany for a 'dream finish'.
'Klopp has a pop'
Friday's back pages
The Daily Mail
The Mail run with Klopp's criticism of the fixture schedule ahead of the curtain raiser this weekend.
'Friendly fire'
Friday's back pages
The Daily Star
In the Star, Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp says his side will play a final friendly after their first league game of the season against Fulham next week.
Good morning
It's your final live page of the working week!
Harry De Cosemo here again with all the latest transfer news and gossip, plus build-up to the Community Shield tomorrow, the start of the EFL, and of course Sunday's Euro 2022 final, a date with destiny at Wembley for England against Germany.
We'll take a quick glance at the back pages and then jump right in!