Celebrations as England crowned European champions

Coming into the tournament, Fran Kirby hadn't played for months due to fatigue issues.
But the Chelsea playmaker proved her fitness, earned a place in the squad and then a spot in Sarina Wiegman's starting XI.
And she kept it too as England named the same starting line-up in all six matches, becoming the first team in European Championship history (men’s
and women’s) to name the same starting XI in every game from the group stage to the final.
Speaking on BBC Breakfast, the Football Association's chief executive Mark Bullingham said that England's Euro
2022 success will "turbo charge" the women's game in this country.
"The last few years have been incredible," he said. "We have invested really heavily and
the Lionesses have taken their opportunity and they have produced something
incredible. It's been an amazing month and an amazing day yesterday.
"I think it will really turbo charge everything we have been doing in the
women's game. There is no reason why we shouldn't have the same number of girls playing as
boys and it will inspire a whole new generation of players."
England have been singing the lament about football coming home for an age - but after the barren years of misery, it finally came through the door into the welcoming arms of an exultant Wembley as the Lionesses were crowned European champions.
It was 7.51pm in the evening Wembley sunshine when the outstanding captain, Leah Williamson, lifted that precious piece of silverware above her head and it all actually felt, looked and sounded real.
England's magnificent Lionesses were Euro 2022 champions and had secured their place in history. England's women had won their first major trophy. An England senior football team had won its first major trophy in 56 years.
On a day when 87,192 packed Wembley, an all-time Uefa tournament record, coach Sarina Wiegman and her players made themselves legends.
England's women were centre stage. Winners. No-one can ever take this away from them.
The years of disappointment were over. England's football had a success story - a winning story - to tell at last, and no-one deserved it more than a coach and squad that have quite simply changed the face of women's football in this country throughout a flawless, superbly managed Euro 2022 campaign over the past month.
Live Reporting
Ben Collins and Neil Johnston
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
View more on instagramView more on instagram View more on twitterView more on twitter ReutersCopyright: Reuters ReutersCopyright: Reuters View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on instagramView more on instagram View more on instagramView more on instagram ReutersCopyright: Reuters ReutersCopyright: Reuters ReutersCopyright: Reuters PA MediaCopyright: PA Media View more on instagramView more on instagram EPACopyright: EPA View more on twitterView more on twitter PA MediaCopyright: PA Media ReutersCopyright: Reuters
'It's come home'
England 2-1 Germany (after extra time)
It was a tight game at Wembley until Keira Walsh played a perfectly-weighted through ball for Ella Toone to run on to and the substitute held her nerve to produce a cool finish to break the deadlock.
Who feels like this right now?
England 2-1 Germany (after extra time)
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - standard message rates apply)
How did you follow Sunday's game? How did your celebrations end up? Did you have as much fun as these guys below?
Give us a shout because we want to hear all about it. And we'll share your best stories with the nation.
Let us know by using #bbcfootball on Twitter or texting 81111 (UK only - texts will be charged at your standard message rate).
Brighton value Cucurella higher than £50m Ben White
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Manchester City have hit a stumbling block in their efforts to sign Brighton defender Marc Cucurella.
City are looking elsewhere after being put off by a supposed £50m price tag.
However, Brighton actually want more than that.
BBC Sport has been told the club regard Cucurella as a better - and rarer - talent than former defender Ben White, who they sold to Arsenal for £50m 12 months ago.
They don't need the money and Cucurella, who has put in a transfer request, has a contract that runs to 2026.
Brighton would only contemplate a sale if they received an offer they regard as truly exceptional.
What's to come?
We'll bring you more from today's papers and the latest transfer gossip, plus more reaction from the jubilant Lionesses.
Then from 11:00 BST the team will be having a victory parade in London, with celebrations centred around Trafalgar Square.
How many of you are heading down there to join the party?
Post update
England 2-1 Germany (after extra time)
And look at today's papers, the Lionesses are all over the front and back papers.
Quite right too, it is all everyone's talking about.
Kirby earns spot among England's history makers
England 2-1 Germany (after extra time)
Coming into the tournament, Fran Kirby hadn't played for months due to fatigue issues.
But the Chelsea playmaker proved her fitness, earned a place in the squad and then a spot in Sarina Wiegman's starting XI.
And she kept it too as England named the same starting line-up in all six matches, becoming the first team in European Championship history (men’s and women’s) to name the same starting XI in every game from the group stage to the final.
'An amazing month and an amazing day'
England 2-1 Germany (after extra time)
BBC Breakfast
Speaking on BBC Breakfast, the Football Association's chief executive Mark Bullingham said that England's Euro 2022 success will "turbo charge" the women's game in this country.
"The last few years have been incredible," he said. "We have invested really heavily and the Lionesses have taken their opportunity and they have produced something incredible. It's been an amazing month and an amazing day yesterday.
"I think it will really turbo charge everything we have been doing in the women's game. There is no reason why we shouldn't have the same number of girls playing as boys and it will inspire a whole new generation of players."
Bronze and team-mates become European champions
England 2-1 Germany (after extra time)
Scenes, absolute scenes
England 2-1 Germany (after extra time)
And England fans celebrated inside and outside the stadium, up and down the country...
Lionesses gatecrash Wiegman's news conference
England 2-1 Germany (after extra time)
After the presentations, the party continued on the pitch and in the stands... and during coach Sarina Wiegman's post-match news conference.
And no party is complete without some table dancing. Check out Mary Earps and Lucy Bronze below.
'Best night of my life'
England 2-1 Germany (after extra time)
Prince William enjoys the presentations
England 2-1 Germany (after extra time)
Prince William was at Wembley for the game and was on hand to make the presentations. Here he is sharing a joke with England goalkeeper Mary Earps as she got her medal.
'The whole nation couldn't be prouder'
England 2-1 Germany (after extra time)
'An example that will be an inspiration today and for future generations'
England 2-1 Germany (after extra time)
The Queen led the tributes to England's Euro 2022 winners, sending a message of congratulations in which she called them "an inspiration".
The Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 at Wembley thanks to goals from substitutes Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly.
"My warmest congratulations, and those of my family, go to you all on winning the European Women's Championships," a statement from the UK monarch said.
"It is a significant achievement for the entire team, including your support staff.
"The Championships and your performance in them have rightly won praise. However, your success goes far beyond the trophy you have so deservedly earned.
"You have all set an example that will be an inspiration for girls and women today, and for future generations.
"It is my hope that you will be as proud of the impact you have had on your sport as you are of the result today."
'Women's football will never be the same again'
England 2-1 Germany (after extra time)
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Wembley
England have been singing the lament about football coming home for an age - but after the barren years of misery, it finally came through the door into the welcoming arms of an exultant Wembley as the Lionesses were crowned European champions.
The bare statistics state they beat old rivals and eight-time European champions Germany 2-1 after extra time. Sounds straightforward enough, except the wider context makes their triumph a seismic moment for women's football and the sport in general.
It was 7.51pm in the evening Wembley sunshine when the outstanding captain, Leah Williamson, lifted that precious piece of silverware above her head and it all actually felt, looked and sounded real.
England's magnificent Lionesses were Euro 2022 champions and had secured their place in history. England's women had won their first major trophy. An England senior football team had won its first major trophy in 56 years.
On a day when 87,192 packed Wembley, an all-time Uefa tournament record, coach Sarina Wiegman and her players made themselves legends.
England's women were centre stage. Winners. No-one can ever take this away from them.
The years of disappointment were over. England's football had a success story - a winning story - to tell at last, and no-one deserved it more than a coach and squad that have quite simply changed the face of women's football in this country throughout a flawless, superbly managed Euro 2022 campaign over the past month.
Here's more from Phil on England's memorable win.
England win first major women's trophy
England 2-1 Germany (after extra time)
Emma Sanders
BBC Sport at Wembley
England created history by winning their first major women's tournament in a dramatic Euro 2022 final against old rivals and eight-time champions Germany at Wembley.
Substitute Chloe Kelly poked home a loose ball from a corner to send the raucous record crowd of 87,192 into a frenzy with 10 minutes of extra time remaining.
She waited for confirmation of the goal before taking off her shirt and waving it around her head, while being lifted by her team-mates in a moment of pure elation.
On a monumental day in English football history, Sarina Wiegman's side showed they were equal to anything a strong and physical Germany team threw at them.
Ella Toone had earlier come off the bench to score the opener in normal time before Germany's Lina Magull set up a nervous ending when she equalised in the 79th minute.
There were scenes of jubilation in the stands and an outpouring of emotion by players on the pitch at full-time as the magnitude of their achievement sank in.
Coming home? It's come home!!
England 2-1 Germany (after extra time)
That's right people, 56 years after winning the men's World Cup, the women's team has ended England's wait for another major trophy.
On a tense day at a sold-out Wembley, the Lionesses beat Germany after extra time to become European champions.
Stick with us for all the reaction to a glorious day for English football.