Premier League build-up, Euro 2022 reaction & transfers

Jill Scott was in the England side which lost the final of Euro 2009 so had to wait a long time to go one better.
And even though she's now 35, the long-serving midfielder is eager to experience some more tournament success so is also challenging the Lionesses to go all the way at next year's World Cup.
'Kelly takes aim at global domination'
Today's papers
The Guardian
'There'll be expectation but we have an amazing squad'
England win Euro 2022
England
With less than a year until the women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, expectations will be high for the new European champions.
"I think we should take time to reflect on this one first, enjoy this one before we start thinking about that [World Cup]," midfielder Fran Kirby said on Monday.
"Of course there's going to be a lot of expectation going into that, but we have an amazing squad, we have an amazing manager, so yeah, we're really excited."
Defender Lucy Bronze said she was keen for the England team to get a star on their badge, which comes with a World Cup victory.
She said: "The Euros is fantastic, especially in our home country, but there's a little star missing from our crest at the minute on the England shirt. That's definitely a mission of ours to get that star there."
The Telegraph is one of today's papers which leads on how England don't just want to stop at winning the Euros... they want to go and win next year's World Cup too.
One for your diaries folks... it's being held in Australia and New Zealand from 20 July-20 August.
'Johnson in holiday snub to Lionesses'
Today's papers
The Times
The Times leads on how "leading figures from the world of sport have criticised Downing Street’s decision to not hold a reception for England’s Lionesses.
Their report reads that "the Conservative MP Tracey Crouch, a former sports minister, and Greg Dyke, former head of the Football Association, said they were disappointed there were no immediate plans to honour the victorious squad."
Now here is the England squad on the front of today's Guardian, pictured in front of the thousands of fans that joined them to celebrate at Trafalgar Square on Monday.
'Lionesses to be honoured with gongs'
Today's papers
The Daily Express
The victorious England women's team is still on the front and back pages. Here they are on the front of today's Express, which mentions how the Lionesses are going to be recognised for their Euro 2022 success.
So far it's been confirmed that they will all receive the Freedom of the City of London, while several of the players will receive similar awards from their respective home towns.
'Happy Camper'
Today's papers
The Daily Express
The Express also leads on Sarina Wiegman's upcoming contract talks.
'Sealed the deal'
Today's papers
The Daily Star
Now let's have a look at today's papers, and the Star carries news of Sarina Wiegman being in line for a new contract.
Lionesses gatecrash Wiegman news conference
England win Euro 2022
And whether or not you've seen Sarina Weigman's post-match news conference, I'm making no apologies for dropping this reminder here for you too.
Well, it's not every day you win the Euros!!
FA to hold talks over new contract for England manager Wiegman
England win Euro 2022
England are to open talks with Euro 2022-winning manager Sarina Wiegman over a new contract.
The Football Association is keen to extend a deal that runs until 2025.
"She will have a couple of weeks off. When she gets back, we'll have a conversation," said Baroness Sue Campbell, the FA's head of women's football.
"She needs a holiday. She's done an incredible job. You have to remember she only came in in September.
"Everybody said to me, 'do you think she can win the Euros?' and I said, 'it's a very short time span that.' But my goodness, she has moulded the team together. Not just the players, the team around her.
"There's a togetherness. You have to be in it to feel it. When we interviewed her, we knew we were getting the best tactical and technical coach in the world. What we didn't know was that we were getting this exceptional human being."
'We've changed the game' - England captain Williamson
Live Reporting
Ben Collins
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
'Dancing Queens'
Today's papers
Metro
'Top-flight stars want to stop taking knee'
Today's papers
The Daily Mail
The back page of the Mail also mentions going for World Cup glory, along with the story that Premier League captains are in talks over the future of the pre-match anti-racism gesture of taking a knee.
'I can see why they say winning is addictive!'
England win Euro 2022
England
Today's papers
The Guardian
England win Euro 2022
England
Today's papers
The Daily Telegraph
Today's papers
The Times
Today's papers
Independent
The Independent leads on Leah Williamson's comments that England's historic Euro 2022 win has "changed the game in this country".
Today's papers
The Guardian
Today's papers
The Daily Express
Today's papers
The Daily Express
Today's papers
The Daily Star
England win Euro 2022
England win Euro 2022
England win Euro 2022
England
Captain Leah Williamson said her England side have "changed the game in this country" as she celebrated their historic Euro 2022 victory.
The Lionesses won their first major trophy as they beat Germany 2-1 in extra time at Wembley on Sunday.
They lifted the trophy and sang Sweet Caroline in front of thousands of fans at Trafalgar Square on Monday.
"We said we wanted to make our legacy about winning and that's what we did," Williamson said.
"The legacy of the tournament was already made before that final game - what we've done for women and young girls who can look up and aspire to be us.
"I think England have hosted an incredible tournament and we've changed the game in this country - and hopefully across Europe and across the world."
