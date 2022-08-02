England on stage during their Euro 2022 celebrations at Trafalgar Square
Premier League build-up, Euro 2022 reaction & transfers

'We've changed the game' - England captain Williamson

Ben Collins

  1. 'Dancing Queens'

    Today's papers

    Metro

    Front page of the Metro on 2 August 2022
  3. 'I can see why they say winning is addictive!'

    England win Euro 2022

    England

    Jill Scott was in the England side which lost the final of Euro 2009 so had to wait a long time to go one better.

    And even though she's now 35, the long-serving midfielder is eager to experience some more tournament success so is also challenging the Lionesses to go all the way at next year's World Cup.

    Video caption: Jill Scott on England's Euro 2022 triumph
  4. 'Kelly takes aim at global domination'

    Today's papers

    The Guardian

    Main sport page of the Guardian on 2 August 2022
  5. 'There'll be expectation but we have an amazing squad'

    England win Euro 2022

    England

    With less than a year until the women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, expectations will be high for the new European champions.

    "I think we should take time to reflect on this one first, enjoy this one before we start thinking about that [World Cup]," midfielder Fran Kirby said on Monday.

    "Of course there's going to be a lot of expectation going into that, but we have an amazing squad, we have an amazing manager, so yeah, we're really excited."

    Defender Lucy Bronze said she was keen for the England team to get a star on their badge, which comes with a World Cup victory.

    She said: "The Euros is fantastic, especially in our home country, but there's a little star missing from our crest at the minute on the England shirt. That's definitely a mission of ours to get that star there."

    Lucy Bronze holds aloft the Euro 2022 trophy
  6. 'First Europe, now the world'

    Today's papers

    The Daily Telegraph

    The Telegraph is one of today's papers which leads on how England don't just want to stop at winning the Euros... they want to go and win next year's World Cup too.

    One for your diaries folks... it's being held in Australia and New Zealand from 20 July-20 August.

    Front page of the Daily Telegraph on 2 August 2022
  7. 'Johnson in holiday snub to Lionesses'

    Today's papers

    The Times

    The Times leads on how "leading figures from the world of sport have criticised Downing Street’s decision to not hold a reception for England’s Lionesses.

    Their report reads that "the Conservative MP Tracey Crouch, a former sports minister, and Greg Dyke, former head of the Football Association, said they were disappointed there were no immediate plans to honour the victorious squad."

    Front page of the Times on 2 August 2022
  8. 'We've changed the game in this country'

    Today's papers

    Independent

    The Independent leads on Leah Williamson's comments that England's historic Euro 2022 win has "changed the game in this country".

    Front page of the Independent on 2 August 2022
  9. 'Everyone is buzzing'

    Today's papers

    The Guardian

    Now here is the England squad on the front of today's Guardian, pictured in front of the thousands of fans that joined them to celebrate at Trafalgar Square on Monday.

    Front page of the Guardian on 2 August 2022
  10. 'Lionesses to be honoured with gongs'

    Today's papers

    The Daily Express

    The victorious England women's team is still on the front and back pages. Here they are on the front of today's Express, which mentions how the Lionesses are going to be recognised for their Euro 2022 success.

    So far it's been confirmed that they will all receive the Freedom of the City of London, while several of the players will receive similar awards from their respective home towns.

    Front page of the Daily Express on 2 August 2022
  11. 'Happy Camper'

    Today's papers

    The Daily Express

    The Express also leads on Sarina Wiegman's upcoming contract talks.

    Back page of the Daily Express on 2 August 2022
  12. 'Sealed the deal'

    Today's papers

    The Daily Star

    Now let's have a look at today's papers, and the Star carries news of Sarina Wiegman being in line for a new contract.

    Back page of the Daily Star on 2 August 2022
  13. Lionesses gatecrash Wiegman news conference

    England win Euro 2022

    And whether or not you've seen Sarina Weigman's post-match news conference, I'm making no apologies for dropping this reminder here for you too.

    Well, it's not every day you win the Euros!!

    Video caption: Euro 2022: Singing England players interrupt Sarina Wiegman's news conference
  14. FA to hold talks over new contract for England manager Wiegman

    England win Euro 2022

    England are to open talks with Euro 2022-winning manager Sarina Wiegman over a new contract.

    The Football Association is keen to extend a deal that runs until 2025.

    Dutchwoman Wiegman only took on the job last September but led England to their first women's major trophy on Sunday.

    "She will have a couple of weeks off. When she gets back, we'll have a conversation," said Baroness Sue Campbell, the FA's head of women's football.

    "She needs a holiday. She's done an incredible job. You have to remember she only came in in September.

    "Everybody said to me, 'do you think she can win the Euros?' and I said, 'it's a very short time span that.' But my goodness, she has moulded the team together. Not just the players, the team around her.

    "There's a togetherness. You have to be in it to feel it. When we interviewed her, we knew we were getting the best tactical and technical coach in the world. What we didn't know was that we were getting this exceptional human being."

    England on stage during their Euro 2022 celebrations at Trafalgar Square
  15. 'We've changed the game' - England captain Williamson

    England win Euro 2022

    England

    Captain Leah Williamson said her England side have "changed the game in this country" as she celebrated their historic Euro 2022 victory.

    The Lionesses won their first major trophy as they beat Germany 2-1 in extra time at Wembley on Sunday.

    They lifted the trophy and sang Sweet Caroline in front of thousands of fans at Trafalgar Square on Monday.

    "We said we wanted to make our legacy about winning and that's what we did," Williamson said.

    "The legacy of the tournament was already made before that final game - what we've done for women and young girls who can look up and aspire to be us.

    "I think England have hosted an incredible tournament and we've changed the game in this country - and hopefully across Europe and across the world."

    England captain Leah Williamson and head coach Sarina Wiegman
  16. ICYMI... England celebrations continue in Trafalgar Square

    England win Euro 2022

    Catch any of Monday's celebrations in Trafalgar Square?

    Either way, here's a reminder...

    Video caption: Euro 2022: Lionesses' victory party in Trafalgar Square
  17. Good morning

    And welcome to today's live page. Still buzzing from Sunday?

    Well, now that it is home, we can start looking forward to the start of the new Premier League season.

    We'll still be talking about England's epic Euro 2022 success but we'll mainly be focused on the big kick-off this weekend and the latest transfer news.

