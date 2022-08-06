Scottish Premiership: Ross County v Celtic

After a season in the second tier, this is Kilmarnock's first visit to Ibrox since February 2021.

The Ayrshire club have lost on their past three trips to sunny Govan but did manage two league draws in 2018-19 and a win and a draw in the previous campaign when Scotland gaffer Steve Clarke was at the helm.

Alfredo Morelos is back in the Rangers squad and that could be bad news for the visitors since the Colombian has racked up 11 goals against Killie over the years.