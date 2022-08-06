Scottish Premiership: Ross County v Celtic

After a season in the second tier, this is Kilmarnock's first visit to Ibrox since February 2021.
The Ayrshire club have lost on their past three trips to sunny Govan but did manage two league draws in 2018-19 and a win and a draw in the previous campaign when Scotland gaffer Steve Clarke was at the helm.
Alfredo Morelos is back in the Rangers squad and that could be bad news for the visitors since the Colombian has racked up 11 goals against Killie over the years.
Will Celtic leave it late again?
Ross County v Celtic (15:00)
Celtic won all four meetings with Ross County last term, with an aggregate score of 11-1.
However, both games in Dingwall were close encounters. Anthony Ralston nodded in a 97th-minute winner in December, while Jota banged in a second goal after 87 minutes to make sure of the points in a 2-0 success in April.
'Aberdeen look for home comfort'
Aberdeen v St Mirren (15:00)
Tyrone Smith
BBC Scotland at Pittodrie
After opening weekend defeats, Aberdeen and St
Mirren will be hoping to get themselves on the winning trail at Pittodrie.
After losing to Celtic, the new-look Dons will see the forthcoming run of games as an opportunity to
build some real momentum, while the Paisley side were frustrated at home to Motherwell hot on the heels of their hugely disappointing League Cup group exit.
Recent history favours the visitors, with Aberdeen
mustering just one win from the four meetings last term.
Can Killie rediscover Clarke's touch at Ibrox?
Rangers v Kilmarnock (15:00)
LINE-UPS at Pittodrie
Aberdeen v St Mirren (15:00)
Aberdeen: Roos, McCrorie, Stewart, Scales, Coulson, Ramadani, Richardson, Besuijen, Hayes, Kennedy, Miovski.
Substitutes: Lewis, Duk, Watkins, Clarkson, Polvara, Duncan, Milne, Roberts, Ramirez.
St Mirren: Carson, Tait, Shaughnessy, Gallagher, Dunne, Strain, Baccus, Erhahon, Kiltie, Ayunga, Main.
Substitutes: Urminksy, Flynn, Reid, Taylor, Henderson, Olsuanya, Offord, Greive, Brophy.
LINE-UPS at Global Energy Stadium
Ross County v Celtic (15:00)
Ross County: Laidlaw, Randall, Baldwin, Iacovitti, Purrington, Cancola, Tillson, Paton, D. Samuel, Hiwula.
Substitutes: Eastwood, Owura, Dhanda, Sims, Johnson, Loturi, Harmon, Olaigbe, White.
Celtic: Hart, Juranovic, Jenz, Carter-Vickers, Taylor, McGregor, O'Riley, Turnbull, Jota, Maeda, Kyogo.
Substitutes: Siegrist, Startfelt, Giakoumakis, Abada, Mooy, McCarthy, Bernabei, Forrest, Ralston.
LINE-UPS at Fir Park
Motherwell v St Johnstone (15:00)
Motherwell: Kelly, O'Donnell, McGinn, Mugabi, Solholm Johansen, Maguire, Goss, Spittal, Morris, Shields, Van Veen.
Substitutes: Fox, Efford, Ojala, Cornelius, Tierney, Mahon, Wilson, Spiers, Ferrie.
St Johnstone: Matthews, Wright, McGowan, Mitchell, Considine, Montgomery, MacPherson, Hallberg, Carey, Murphy, Bair.
Substitutes: Paris, Kucheriyavi, Mahon, Gordon, Crawford, Ballantyne, May, O'Halloran, Brown.
LINE-UPS at Ibrox
Rangers v Kilmarnock (15:00)
Rangers: McLaughlin, Tavernier, Goldson, Sands, Yilmaz, Davis, Lundstram, Tillman, Wright, Colak, Lawrence.
Substitutes: McGregor, Jack, Matondo, Kamara, Davies, Barisic, Arfield, King, Morelos.
Kilmarnock: Walker, Alebiosu, Taylor, Wright, Dorsett, Power, Donnelly, McKenzie, Murray, Shaw, Lafferty.
Substitutes: Woods, Armstrong, Hodson, Sanders, Lyons, Waters, McInroy, Cameron, Polworth.
Boyle is back at Hibs, Aberdeen add Clarkson
Aberdeen and Hibs have been the busiest Scottish Premiership clubs over the summer and they've both made further additions this morning, although one deal is for a familiar face.
The Dons have taken 20-year-old midfielder Leighton Clarkson on loan from Liverpool for the season.
And Martin Boyle is back at the Hibees following his January departure for Saudi Arabia.
Boyle, 29, was sold to Al-Faisaly in a deal worth £3m, but it's been a short-lived move, which will no doubt delight fans of the Edinburgh club.
Seconds out, round two...
Welcome to the second weekend of the new season. We have four Scottish Premiership games kicking off at 15:00, with two more to come tomorrow.
Let's get busy with the team news and build-up from around the grounds.