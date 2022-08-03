Premier League build-up and transfers latest

You can bookmark it and come
Post update
Chelsea
Koulibaly on his phone call with John Terry: "I was nervous because I was waiting to sign my contract. I was speaking to the manager about the squad numbers that were free, he told me some numbers but not 26. I asked about it and he said John left it in 2017 and nobody took it since.
"I asked if it was retired or if nobody wanted to take it. I spoke to Gianfrancio Zola, who I know well because we have the same person working for our business in Italy. I asked for John's phone number because I wanted to talk about the jersey. At the beginning, he thought it was a joke.
"I told him I wanted to take his number; I know it is important for him, and it is important for me because I had it in Napoli. I know what he did for the club, so I was happy when he gave me his answer. I didn't want to disrespect a legend."
Post update
Chelsea
Koulibaly on his age and whether he is at his peak: "I hope I'll be here for a long time. It is true I am 31, but I can give some years here, I know I can give a lot. They have confidence in me and I want to show they made a good choice with me. I will do my best and I want to help my team; it is a big team with big players. They are winners.
"At 31, I'm at a good moment in a good city and club. I think I'll stay a long time here."
Post update
Chelsea
Koulibaly on leaving Napoli: "I have a lot of respect for the fans and owner, I never pushed to leave. But it was a good time to go, after eight years there. I learned a lot about football, but it was the end of my story with Napoli.
"Why Chelsea? It was the only club that really wanted me to come. The first link was in 2017, they wanted me with [Antonio] Conte. They wanted me and the stars aligned; I'm really happy to join Chelsea."
Post update
Chelsea
Koulibaly on Edouard Mendy and Jorginho: "[Edou] is a brother for me; we talked a lot about Chelsea on international duty, like I did with Napoli. In the summer, he texted me in a friendly way, no pressure, to join Chelsea. Jorginho too.
"I had some great times at Napoli with Jorginho. He was telling me to join, but I wasn't sure if the owner wanted me. I missed him when he left Napoli and I'm happy to be with him again in London."
Post update
Chelsea
Koulibaly on settling in at Chelsea: "I know I will need time. I cannot be the player everybody is waiting for in my first game; I will take my time.
"In two or three months I will be that player, but at the moment, I'm taking things easy, game by game. I'm thinking about the next game. I'm prepared to help the team; if the coach starts me, I'll give everything I have for the team and supporters."
Post update
Chelsea
New Chelsea signing Kalidou Koulibaly is currently facing the media.
Stannd by for a few updates.
Calvert-Lewin could miss Chelsea
Everton v Chelsea (Sat, 17:30 BST)
According to The Athletic, Dominic Calvert-Lewin picked up a knock in training on Tuesday and could miss the season opener against Chelsea.
Haaland should look to another City legend for inspiration
As the dust settles on a thrilling, exciting and successful European Championships for the England team, there is one England player who deserves to be singled out.
Manchester City’s Steph Houghton, who missed out on selection for this tournament through injury, should not underestimate the contribution she has made. An inspirational leader who played a significant part in paving the way, setting the standard and being an amazing role model.
Well done and thank you Steph - you are a legend!
As for the men's team, City were a bit slow out of the blocks at the Community Shield last weekend. As only one team in the last 11 years has won the Premier League after lifting the Community Shield, I’m not sure if we can draw too many conclusions. Let’s wait to see what happens.
Erling Haaland’s miss in front of goal captured a few headlines but I wouldn’t write him off just yet. I predict he will find the net regularly enough and contribute to City’s success enough to be up there with the Steph Houghtons of this world.
Man City turn to Gomez?
With Marc Cucurella seemingly Chelsea-bound, Man City have turned their attention to Anderlecht fullback Sergio Gomez, according to The Times.
The 21-year-old Spaniard is under serious consideration.
Get Involved - Unexpected transfers
#bbcfootball
Richard: Allan Simonsen joining Charlton Athletic from Barcelona is your winner here.
Are you a Forest fan?
Lingard wants to repay 'love' with leadership
Jesse Lingard says Forest's owners played a critical role in convincing him to move to the City Ground this summer and that he hopes to offer crucial leadership in the changing room.
Lingard chose Forest over a host of suitors in an eye-catching summer deal and says "all I could say was yes" after the conviction the club's hierarchy showed in pursuing him.
"I could have gone abroad for a lot of money but I wanted to stay in the Premier League," Lingard told BBC Radio 5 Live. "The owners showed that love. They wanted to get me from my house to London all in quick succession to get the deal done. When you see that kind of love, of course I am going to say yes."
Lingard, 29, impressed during his loan spell at West Ham in the 2020-21 season - scoring nine goals in 16 league games - but failed to make a significant impact at Manchester United last season before his summer exit.
Asked what he wants to achieve at his new club on a personal level, he said: "I feel as an attacker you need to be scoring and assisting. But also we defend as a team and that starts from the front. The manager has reiterated it. Personal goals, it's regular football as that's how you get the best out of me.
"I've always wanted to be a leader. I feel over the years I have become more vocal in the changing room. I am looking to continue that this season.
"I can speak to the younger lads who have never played in the Premier League. It's such a special club and for me to be a part of it, I'm raring to go and am so excited now."
Jota's new contract is 'reward and belief in his continuing development'
Mandeep Sanghera
BBC Sport
It has only been two years since Diogo Jota joined Liverpool but this deal is a reward for how he has progressed and the impact he has made since signing from Wolves.
Liverpool have not only extended the length of his contract but improved the terms of the deal he was on as a reward and belief in his continuing development.
A player who can operate in a forward role or as a wide attacker, he not only provides goals and assists, but also has the kind of high work rate that manager Jurgen Klopp demands of his players.
New Liverpool sporting director Julian Ward oversaw Jota's new deal on the back of positive talks with the player's agent, Jorge Mendes, during pre-season.
Ward has certainly had a busy summer. He played a key role in the club signing Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah's contract renewal.
RECAP: Diogo Jota signs new Liverpool contract
Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has signed a new contract keeping him at the club until 2027.
The Portugal international, 25, has scored 34 goals in 85 games since joining from Wolves in 2020 for £41m.
He scored 21 goals last season as Liverpool won the FA Cup and EFL Cup and finished as runners-up in the Premier League and Champions League.
"It's obviously from the club's perspective proof of the belief in myself as a player," Jota said.
A pre-season of unrest - but Goodison must stay united
Mike Richards, The Unholy Trinity @uhtpodcast
The off season was always going to be a difficult one for Evertonians, even after the relief of staying in England’s top flight.
The reality of having to sell our best player became exactly that – a reality.
It’s fair to say Richarlison’s move to Tottenham did little to improve the already fractured relationship between a section of fans and the board.
Combine this with poor pre-season showings against Arsenal and Minnesota and you’ve got all the ammunition for fans to take action.
The protest at Goodison Park on 23 July was a reminder to all those within the sanctity of the board room that Evertonians expect and deserve better.
Last season's disastrous showing magnified further the mistakes and mismanagement that have blighted the club in recent years.
If last season proved anything, it’s that united we are stronger.
That has to continue this season. Goodison found its voice again.
The fans became one and saved the club's skin.
Whatever side of the fence we sit on in relation to the board's operations, our unity has to continue.
Lampard searching for a new striker
Alistair Magowan
BBC Sport
Frank Lampard is searching for a striker after Richarlison joined Tottenham and will assess options after Dominic Calvert-Lewin was injured in training this week.
The England international, who scored the winning goal against Crystal Palace last season to help keep Everton in the Premier League, is currently being assessed.
There has already been interest from Everton in Chelsea forward Armando Broja and Burnley striker Maxwel Cornet.
Meanwhile, it is understood there is no interest in Everton re-signing fellow former midfielder Ross Barkley, who is currently at Chelsea.
Everton in talks to re-sign Idrissa Gueye
Everton are in advanced talks to re-sign Paris St-Germain midfielder Idrissa Gueye.
The Senegal international played for the Toffees between 2016 and 2019 before moving to Paris for around £30m.
Fabian Delph, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Donny van de Beek were among the players to leave Everton this summer.
Gueye played 108 times after joining Everton from Aston Villa for around £7m, winning the club players' player of the season award in his final year.
Full story.
Listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Football Daily's special Nottingham Forest show here