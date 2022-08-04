Premier League build-up and latest transfer news

Thumbs up for the Liverpool man, down for City's new star.
Will Manchester United finish in the top four?
Thumbs up yes, down no.
Will anybody beat Man City or Liverpool to the title?
Thumbs up yes, down no.
Quick polls
I want to hear the consensus out there on a few key questions in the Premier League this season.
No need to get in touch, just use the thumbs below to give your thoughts. Ready? There are five questions for you.
Who can challenge Man City & Liverpool in the title race?
Manchester City and Liverpool have produced a rivalry in recent years that has taken the standard of English football to another level.
In the past five seasons, Pep Guardiola's City have claimed the top-flight trophy on four occasions, while Jurgen Klopp's Reds have won it once.
It looks like these two sides will be the ones to catch once more in 2022-23, after City strengthened their side with the signing of Norwegian goal machine Erling Haaland and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, while Liverpool brought in Darwin Nunez to replace Sadio Mane.
The two teams met in the Community Shield on Saturday - with Nunez scoring as Liverpool won 3-1.
With the chasing pack aiming to close the gap, which of the clubs that finished behind them is most likely to challenge the two powerhouses?
More on Ten Hag's criticism of Ronaldo in the Telegraph.
'Let's make it count'
Thursday's back pages
Metro
The Metro say Ronaldo has been told he has to stay at Old Trafford, while England Euro hero Alessia Russo calls for the Lionesses' victory to improve opportunities for girls and help grow women's football.
'Siuuu later'
Thursday's back pages
The Daily Star
In the Star, they say United are set for a double blow, with no way back for Ronaldo after "unacceptable" actions and Chelsea waiting in the wings to hijack their move for Frenkie de Jong.
'It's all gone Ron'
Thursday's back pages
Daily Mirror
We start with the Mirror, who, like most of the papers, run with Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag's criticism of the players who left the friendly with Rayo Vallecano early on Sunday.
Cristiano Ronaldo was among them.
One sleep to go...
Not long now!
Arsenal travel to Selhurst Park to face former captain Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace tomorrow night, kicking off another action-packed Premier League season.
Both Vieira and Mikel Arteta will face the media today, as well as other managers. We'll bring you all the news conferences later.
We've also got all the latest transfer news as Leicester part with a key player in Kasper Schmeichel. Will they lose another with Newcastle chasing James Maddison?
-
All the Premier League build-up as the kick-off gets closer.
-
We'll hear from a raft of Premier League managers this afternoon, including Patrick Vieira and Mikel Arteta ahead of the opening game tomorrow.
-
Lionesses' Alex Greenwood and Keira Walsh are speaking to BBC Breakfast, we'll have the best of what they say.
-
All the transfer news - Maddison, De Jong, Schmeichel all covered.
Prediction time!
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
Where better to start than with a good old guess at what's going to happen this season?
Our man Phil McNulty has given us his annual thoughts on what might be in store...
Let us know what you think too at #bbcfootball.
What's on today?
We've got a busy live page for you today! Here's what's coming up...
Who is ready for scenes like this?
The wait is almost over!
'Out of order'
Thursday's back pages
The Daily Express
And finally, the Express also lead on the Ronaldo saga.
