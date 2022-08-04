Premier League build-up and latest transfer news

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Manchester City and Liverpool have produced a rivalry in recent years that has taken the standard of English football to another level.

In the past five seasons, Pep Guardiola's City have claimed the top-flight trophy on four occasions, while Jurgen Klopp's Reds have won it once.

It looks like these two sides will be the ones to catch once more in 2022-23, after City strengthened their side with the signing of Norwegian goal machine Erling Haaland and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, while Liverpool brought in Darwin Nunez to replace Sadio Mane.

The two teams met in the Community Shield on Saturday - with Nunez scoring as Liverpool won 3-1.

With the chasing pack aiming to close the gap, which of the clubs that finished behind them is most likely to challenge the two powerhouses?

