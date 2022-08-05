Live

Premier League build-up and news conferences

preview
Harry De Cosemo

  1. Up for debate: Are Newcastle or Nottingham Forest bigger? Will Jesus or Zaha score more?

    Gabriel Jesus and Wilfried Zaha
    Who's the bigger club? Which striker will score more goals? What if the two teams swapped managers?

    The concept is simple - every week we'll pick some talking points, our fan community will argue their case and then you get to vote for who you think won the discussion.

    The fixtures up for debate this week are:

    • Crystal Palace v Arsenal
    • Fulham v Liverpool
    • Newcastle v Nottingham Forest
    • West Ham v Manchester City
    • Everton v Chelsea

    Read on from here.

  2. Predict your club's line up!

    BBC Sport line up predictor
    Ever fancied stepping into the manager's shoes? Well, this is your chance - sort of!

    This season, you can predict and share on social media the line-up for every game your Premier League team plays throughout the campaign.

    All you have to do is select your club here, pick your formation and starting XI and compare notes with friends and family:

  3. Early Pep

    West Ham v Man City (Sun, 16:30BST)

    Simon Stone

    BBC Sport

    Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola made a very late decision last night to change the time of today's press conference from 13:30BST to 08:30BST.

    It has got a few City staff scrambling to set up.

    They haven't even sorted the blue 'City' back screen when I arrived.

  4. Top four predictions...

    BBC Sport football coverage
    Defending champions Manchester City are going for a hat-trick of titles this season - but can anyone stop them from winning three in a row?

    That is the next goal for City boss Pep Guardiola, who has already achieved the feat in Spain (Barcelona, 2008-11) and Germany (Bayern Munich, 2013-16) and has won a total of four league titles in six seasons at City.

    Liverpool were City's closest rivals last time out, finishing only one point back, but will others challenge this time?

    It is the start of a new era at Manchester United under Erik ten Hag but, after finishing sixth last season, can they even return to the top four, let alone sustain a serious title bid for the first time since they were last champions in 2013?

    Will Chelsea be contenders again after a turbulent time off the pitch in 2021-22? CanT ottenham build on their fourth-placed finish? Could Arsenal get back into the Champions League places for the first time since 2016? Or will anyone else be in the mix?

    We asked 22 BBC TV and radio pundits to pick their top four, with explanations for their selections.

    These predictions were made on the basis of how each squad shaped up on Thursday, 4 August, with more than three weeks to go until the transfer window shuts at the end of August.

    Read on.

  5. New season, new predictions

    Chris Sutton
    BBC pundit Chris Sutton is taking on the challenge from Mark Lawrenson for the 2022-23 campaign and will try to pick the correct scores for every top-flight game against a variety of guests.

    "Lawro has left some huge shoes to fill," said Sutton. "I'm pretty confident, but it's a tough task - and if I was that good at making predictions, I would be a millionaire by now."

    For the opening weekend's fixtures, Sutton is up against football commentator Ali Bruce-Ball,his co-host on the BBC Radio 5 Live Fantasy 606 podcast.

    See if you agree with his thoughts...

  6. Premier League 2022-23: Everything you need to know

    Erik ten Hag, Joe Worrall, Erling Haaland, subs board
    The 31st Premier League season begins earlier than usual - Crystal Palace face Arsenal tonight - as football tries to fit in a winter World Cup.

    What is new this season, who are the new faces and how does the winter break work?

    New rules - five substitutions and 'ball assistants'.

    New teams - Nottingham Forest are back in the Premier League for the first time in 23 years.

    New managers - Erik ten Hag becomes the eighth person to manage Manchester United since Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013.

    New players - All eyes will be on Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and Liverpool's £64m forward Darwin Nunez.

    New winter break - There will be six weeks without a Premier League game this winter - as a result of the Qatar World Cup being moved to November and December.

    Here's what you can expect from the 2022-23 Premier League season.

  7. What's on for today?

    As you can imagine, it is going to be pretty hectic today!

    He's what we have in store...

    • Premier League news build-up - all you need to know about the new season.
    • News conferences - 12 managers, starting early with Man City's Pep Guardiola, expected at 08:30 BST)
    • Transfer news and gossip - just because the football returns, doesn't mean that stops!
    • Lots of YOUR views. Don't hesitate to get in touch!
  8. The stage is set...

    Crystal Palace v Arsenal (20:00 BST)

    It should be a great atmosphere at Selhurst Park tonight!

    Crystal Palace fans
    Crystal Palace flag
    Arsenal fans
  9. 'Chelsea ready to break world record to sign Fofana'

    Friday's back pages

    The Daily Mail

    The Mail say Chelsea are willing to break the £80m transfer record for a defender to sign Leicester's Wesley Fofana.

    Mail back page
  10. 'Move Auba to Blues'

    Friday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

    It is much the same story in today's Mirror.

    Mirror back page
  11. 'Come back Auba'

    Friday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    The Express are running with the possibility of a shock Premier League return for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang just months after he left Arsenal.

    Chelsea are reportedly interested in the Barcelona forward.

    Express back page
  12. 'Siuuu again soon'

    Friday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    According to the Star, Manchester United could offer a reprieve to Cristiano Ronaldo despite him pushing to leave Old Trafford.

    Anthony Martial is a doubt for this weekend's clash with Brighton with an injury.

    Star back page
    Copyright: Star
  13. Here we go then

    Who's excited?

    We are just hours away from the big kick off and the return of Premier League football.

    Crystal Palace host Arsenal tonight, but before that we also have 12 managers facing the media today. We'll bring you what they have to say.

    Of course, we also want your predictions... We'll send out a request before all the craziness kicks in...

    But we'll start by looking at what the papers are saying.

    We are pumped!

