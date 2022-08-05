Premier League build-up and news conferences

BBC Sport Copyright: BBC Sport

Defending champions Manchester City are going for a hat-trick of titles this season - but can anyone stop them from winning three in a row?

That is the next goal for City boss Pep Guardiola, who has already achieved the feat in Spain (Barcelona, 2008-11) and Germany (Bayern Munich, 2013-16) and has won a total of four league titles in six seasons at City.

Liverpool were City's closest rivals last time out, finishing only one point back, but will others challenge this time?

It is the start of a new era at Manchester United under Erik ten Hag but, after finishing sixth last season, can they even return to the top four, let alone sustain a serious title bid for the first time since they were last champions in 2013?

Will Chelsea be contenders again after a turbulent time off the pitch in 2021-22? CanT ottenham build on their fourth-placed finish? Could Arsenal get back into the Champions League places for the first time since 2016? Or will anyone else be in the mix?

We asked 22 BBC TV and radio pundits to pick their top four, with explanations for their selections.

These predictions were made on the basis of how each squad shaped up on Thursday, 4 August, with more than three weeks to go until the transfer window shuts at the end of August.

Read on.