Scottish Premiership: Rangers v Kilmarnock

  1. Scales starts for Aberdeen, three changes for St Mirren

    Aberdeen v St Mirren (15:00)

    Just the one change for Aberdeen, with Liam Scales coming in for Dante Polvara. The Irishman was ineligible to face his parent club, Celtic, last weekend, and as such makes his league debut for the Dons.

    No place for midweek signing Shayden Morris, but this morning's arrival Leighton Clarkson is straight onto the bench.

    Three changes for St Mirren. Richard Tait, Curtis Main and Greg Kiltie all start, with the latter returning from suspension. Mark O'Hara misses out through concussion protocols, Scott Tanser drops out completely, and Alex Greive is named on the bench.

    19-year-old Fraser Taylor could make his league debut from the bench, having appeared in the League Cup group stages.

    Leighton Clarkson arrives at Pittodrie
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Leighton Clarkson only signed for the Dons this morning
  2. O'Donnell in for Motherwell, St Johnstone start MacPherson

    Motherwell v St Johnstone (15:00)

    Interim boss Steven Hammell makes two changes to his Motherwell line-up after his temporary stint in the dugout began with a hard-fought win at St Mirren.

    Ricki Lamie was sent off in Paisley, so misses out today, while Jake Carroll also drops out of the squad.

    Scotland full-back Stephen O'Donnell and Bevis Mugabi are elevated from the bench.

    A solitary alteration for St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson, who saw his side sucker-punched by a late Hibernian goal on the opening day.

    Murray Davidson is suspended after his red card, so Cammy MacPherson comes into midfield.

    Stephen O'Donnell
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Stephen O'Donnell starts for Motherwell
  3. Can Killie rediscover Clarke's touch at Ibrox?

    Rangers v Kilmarnock (15:00)

    After a season in the second tier, this is Kilmarnock's first visit to Ibrox since February 2021.

    The Ayrshire club have lost on their past three trips to sunny Govan but did manage two league draws in 2018-19 and a win and a draw in the previous campaign when Scotland gaffer Steve Clarke was at the helm.

    Alfredo Morelos is back in the Rangers squad and that could be bad news for the visitors since the Colombian has racked up 11 goals against Killie over the years.

    Alfredo Morelos has a very good record against Kilmarnock
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Alfredo Morelos has a very good record against Kilmarnock
  4. Will Celtic leave it late again?

    Ross County v Celtic (15:00)

    Celtic won all four meetings with Ross County last term, with an aggregate score of 11-1.

    However, both games in Dingwall were close encounters. Anthony Ralston nodded in a 97th-minute winner in December, while Jota banged in a second goal after 87 minutes to make sure of the points in a 2-0 success in April.

    Anthony Ralston scored a dramatic, stoppage-time winner for Celtic
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Anthony Ralston scored a dramatic, stoppage-time winner for Celtic at County last season
  5. 'Aberdeen look for home comfort'

    Aberdeen v St Mirren (15:00)

    Tyrone Smith

    BBC Scotland at Pittodrie

    After opening weekend defeats, Aberdeen and St Mirren will be hoping to get themselves on the winning trail at Pittodrie.

    After losing to Celtic, the new-look Dons will see the forthcoming run of games as an opportunity to build some real momentum, while the Paisley side were frustrated at home to Motherwell hot on the heels of their hugely disappointing League Cup group exit.

    Recent history favours the visitors, with Aberdeen mustering just one win from the four meetings last term.

  6. LINE-UPS at Pittodrie

    Aberdeen v St Mirren (15:00)

    Aberdeen: Roos, McCrorie, Stewart, Scales, Coulson, Ramadani, Richardson, Besuijen, Hayes, Kennedy, Miovski.

    Substitutes: Lewis, Duk, Watkins, Clarkson, Polvara, Duncan, Milne, Roberts, Ramirez.

    St Mirren: Carson, Tait, Shaughnessy, Gallagher, Dunne, Strain, Baccus, Erhahon, Kiltie, Ayunga, Main.

    Substitutes: Urminksy, Flynn, Reid, Taylor, Henderson, Olsuanya, Offord, Greive, Brophy.

  7. LINE-UPS at Global Energy Stadium

    Ross County v Celtic (15:00)

    Ross County: Laidlaw, Randall, Baldwin, Iacovitti, Purrington, Cancola, Tillson, Paton, D. Samuel, Hiwula.

    Substitutes: Eastwood, Owura, Dhanda, Sims, Johnson, Loturi, Harmon, Olaigbe, White.

    Celtic: Hart, Juranovic, Jenz, Carter-Vickers, Taylor, McGregor, O'Riley, Turnbull, Jota, Maeda, Kyogo.

    Substitutes: Siegrist, Startfelt, Giakoumakis, Abada, Mooy, McCarthy, Bernabei, Forrest, Ralston.

  8. LINE-UPS at Fir Park

    Motherwell v St Johnstone (15:00)

    Motherwell: Kelly, O'Donnell, McGinn, Mugabi, Solholm Johansen, Maguire, Goss, Spittal, Morris, Shields, Van Veen.

    Substitutes: Fox, Efford, Ojala, Cornelius, Tierney, Mahon, Wilson, Spiers, Ferrie.

    St Johnstone: Matthews, Wright, McGowan, Mitchell, Considine, Montgomery, MacPherson, Hallberg, Carey, Murphy, Bair.

    Substitutes: Paris, Kucheriyavi, Mahon, Gordon, Crawford, Ballantyne, May, O'Halloran, Brown.

  9. LINE-UPS at Ibrox

    Rangers v Kilmarnock (15:00)

    Rangers: McLaughlin, Tavernier, Goldson, Sands, Yilmaz, Davis, Lundstram, Tillman, Wright, Colak, Lawrence.

    Substitutes: McGregor, Jack, Matondo, Kamara, Davies, Barisic, Arfield, King, Morelos.

    Kilmarnock: Walker, Alebiosu, Taylor, Wright, Dorsett, Power, Donnelly, McKenzie, Murray, Shaw, Lafferty.

    Substitutes: Woods, Armstrong, Hodson, Sanders, Lyons, Waters, McInroy, Cameron, Polworth.

  10. Boyle is back at Hibs, Aberdeen add Clarkson

    Aberdeen and Hibs have been the busiest Scottish Premiership clubs over the summer and they've both made further additions this morning, although one deal is for a familiar face.

    The Dons have taken 20-year-old midfielder Leighton Clarkson on loan from Liverpool for the season.

    And Martin Boyle is back at the Hibees following his January departure for Saudi Arabia.

    Boyle, 29, was sold to Al-Faisaly in a deal worth £3m, but it's been a short-lived move, which will no doubt delight fans of the Edinburgh club.

    Martin Boyle left Hibs in a £3m deal at the start of the year
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Martin Boyle left Hibs in a £3m deal at the start of the year
  11. Seconds out, round two...

    Welcome to the second weekend of the new season. We have four Scottish Premiership games kicking off at 15:00, with two more to come tomorrow.

    • Aberdeen v St Mirren
    • Motherwell v St Johnstone
    • Rangers v Kilmarnock
    • Ross County v Celtic

    Let's get busy with the team news and build-up from around the grounds.

