Scottish Premiership: Rangers v Kilmarnock

Just the one change for Aberdeen, with Liam Scales coming in for Dante Polvara. The Irishman was ineligible to face his parent club, Celtic, last weekend, and as such makes his league debut for the Dons.

No place for midweek signing Shayden Morris, but this morning's arrival Leighton Clarkson is straight onto the bench.

Three changes for St Mirren. Richard Tait, Curtis Main and Greg Kiltie all start, with the latter returning from suspension. Mark O'Hara misses out through concussion protocols, Scott Tanser drops out completely, and Alex Greive is named on the bench.

19-year-old Fraser Taylor could make his league debut from the bench, having appeared in the League Cup group stages.