Transfer window latest

Anautovic previously played in the Premier League with Stoke and West Ham before moving to China and then Italy.
Daily Telegraph journalist Jim White told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast a couple of days ago: "This is absolutely out of nowhere. Nobody was thinking that.
"Ronaldo wants out and Martial is injured. They haven't really got a focal point to the front line. Arnautovic did a great job for Stoke and West Ham back in the day.
"What is hilarious about this is Manchester United’s total incompetence in the transfer market. Frenkie de Jong is still ongoing, they can’t get that one over the line. And now they can’t get Arnautovic over the line. Bologna said you’ll have to fork out more. They can’t even make a quiet, under-the-radar, quick signing like that.
"If you're looking for an early-30s striker who will do a good job, and he's a free agent, Edinson Cavani is available..."
Live Reporting
Harry De Cosemo
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images GuardianCopyright: Guardian StarCopyright: Star TelegraphCopyright: Telegraph
'It's come from nowhere'
Anautovic previously played in the Premier League with Stoke and West Ham before moving to China and then Italy.
Daily Telegraph journalist Jim White told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast a couple of days ago: "This is absolutely out of nowhere. Nobody was thinking that.
"Ronaldo wants out and Martial is injured. They haven't really got a focal point to the front line. Arnautovic did a great job for Stoke and West Ham back in the day.
"What is hilarious about this is Manchester United’s total incompetence in the transfer market. Frenkie de Jong is still ongoing, they can’t get that one over the line. And now they can’t get Arnautovic over the line. Bologna said you’ll have to fork out more. They can’t even make a quiet, under-the-radar, quick signing like that.
"If you're looking for an early-30s striker who will do a good job, and he's a free agent, Edinson Cavani is available..."
Listen to talk on Arnautovic from seven minutes into the podcast here
Man Utd's Marko Arnautovic interest 'a PR disaster', says Sutton
More on Rabiot in a moment, but we'll start with Arnautovic...
BBC pundit Chris Sutton says news of Manchester United's move for Marko Arnautovic is "a PR disaster".
United are interested in signing ex-West Ham and Stoke forward Arnautovic, who is now 33 and playing for Bologna.
Since new manager Erik ten Hag's tenure began with a 2-1 home loss to Brighton on Sunday, United have also been linked with Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.
"That's madness, thinking about signing [Arnautovic]," said Sutton. "I thought it was a spoof, it's ridiculous."
Full story.
'United close in on Rabiot while still chasing De Jong'
Tuesday's back pages
The Guardian
Finally, in the Guardian, they say Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong remains a target despite the Rabiot deal being on the table.
'Squeaky mum time'
Tuesday's back pages
The Daily Star
The Star say United are chasing a double deal with Arnautovic wanted too, and are working with Rabiot's mother and agent to get the deal done.
'Desperate Unnited make £15m Rabiot bid'
Tuesday's back pages
The Daily Telegraph
The Telegraph describe United as 'desperate' as they attempt to broker a £15m deal for Rabiot.
Good morning!
Well here we are... back again.
We'll be focussing on all the latest transfer deals as more and more go through, with Conor Coady and Goncalo Guedes on the move yesterday.
We'll also bring you the latest from Manchester United's pursuit of new signings with Adrien Rabiot and Marko Arnautovic on the list...
But first, a check in with the papers, where one topic is dominant.