Transfer window latest

Harry De Cosemo

All times stated are UK

  1. 'It's come from nowhere'

    Anautovic previously played in the Premier League with Stoke and West Ham before moving to China and then Italy.

    Daily Telegraph journalist Jim White told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast a couple of days ago: "This is absolutely out of nowhere. Nobody was thinking that.

    "Ronaldo wants out and Martial is injured. They haven't really got a focal point to the front line. Arnautovic did a great job for Stoke and West Ham back in the day.

    "What is hilarious about this is Manchester United’s total incompetence in the transfer market. Frenkie de Jong is still ongoing, they can’t get that one over the line. And now they can’t get Arnautovic over the line. Bologna said you’ll have to fork out more. They can’t even make a quiet, under-the-radar, quick signing like that.

    "If you're looking for an early-30s striker who will do a good job, and he's a free agent, Edinson Cavani is available..."

    Listen to talk on Arnautovic from seven minutes into the podcast here

  2. Man Utd's Marko Arnautovic interest 'a PR disaster', says Sutton

    Marko Arnautovic
    More on Rabiot in a moment, but we'll start with Arnautovic...

    BBC pundit Chris Sutton says news of Manchester United's move for Marko Arnautovic is "a PR disaster".

    United are interested in signing ex-West Ham and Stoke forward Arnautovic, who is now 33 and playing for Bologna.

    Since new manager Erik ten Hag's tenure began with a 2-1 home loss to Brighton on Sunday, United have also been linked with Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

    "That's madness, thinking about signing [Arnautovic]," said Sutton. "I thought it was a spoof, it's ridiculous."

    Full story.

  3. 'United close in on Rabiot while still chasing De Jong'

    Tuesday's back pages

    The Guardian

    Finally, in the Guardian, they say Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong remains a target despite the Rabiot deal being on the table.

    Guardian back page
  4. 'Squeaky mum time'

    Tuesday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    The Star say United are chasing a double deal with Arnautovic wanted too, and are working with Rabiot's mother and agent to get the deal done.

    Star back page
  5. 'Desperate Unnited make £15m Rabiot bid'

    Tuesday's back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

    The Telegraph describe United as 'desperate' as they attempt to broker a £15m deal for Rabiot.

    Telegraph back page
  6. Good morning!

    Well here we are... back again.

    We'll be focussing on all the latest transfer deals as more and more go through, with Conor Coady and Goncalo Guedes on the move yesterday.

    We'll also bring you the latest from Manchester United's pursuit of new signings with Adrien Rabiot and Marko Arnautovic on the list...

    But first, a check in with the papers, where one topic is dominant.

