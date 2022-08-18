Listen: Non-league commentaries

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Commentaries available

    All games kick-off at 15:00 BST unless stated

    National League

    Aldershot Town v Bromley - BBC Radio Surrey

    Altrincham v Yeovil - BBC Radio Somerset

    Barnet v Woking - BBC Radio Surrey

    Dorking Wanderers v Gateshead - BBC Radio Kent

    Scunthorpe United v Solihull Moors - BBC Radio Humberside

    Southend United v Oldham Athletic - BBC Radio Essex & BBC Radio Manchester

    Torquay United v Boreham Wood - BBC Radio Devon

    Wrexham v Maidstone United - BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Kent

    York City v Eastleigh - BBC Radio York

    Notts County v Chesterfield (17:20 BST) - BBC Radio Nottingham & BBC Radio Sheffield

    National League North

    AFC Telford United v King's Lynn Town - BBC Radio Shropshire

    Boston United v Chorley - BBC Radio Lincolnshire

    Bradford (Park Avenue) v Kidderminster Harriers - BBC Hereford & Worcester

    Hereford v Buxton - BBC Hereford & Worcester

    National League South

    Ebbsfleet United v Farnborough - BBC Radio Kent

    Tonbridge Angels v Hampton & Richmond - BBC Radio Kent

