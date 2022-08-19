Watch: Scottish Championship - Partick Thistle 0-0 Inverness

Scott Tiffoney, lauded by his manager before the game, darts to the byline and cuts the ball all the way to the back-post - but Cole McKinnon stabs wide from close range. He really should have scored!
KICK-OFF
Partick Thistle 0-0 Inverness Caledonian Thistle
Aaaand the fourth round of Scottish Championship fixtures is underway as Grant Irvine blows his whistle!
Can either side make a statement of intent? Let's see...
Top spot up for grabs!
Partick Thistle v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (19:45)
Okay, it's still very early days in the Scottish Championship - but both sides could move top with a win this evening.
The Jags started the season dramatically with a 3-2 win over league favourites Dundee, before a 1-1 draw with Hamilton Accies and a surprise 3-2 loss to Queen's Park.
Meanwhile, Inverness are one of three unbeaten teams in the league - alongside Ayr United and Accies.
After draws with Queen's Park and Arbroath - who sit bottom after three rounds - Caley's first win was against Cove Rangers last weekend.
Previously, in the play-offs...
Partick Thistle v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (19:45)
These two sides met at the start of May, as both sides attempted a more circuitous route to the Premiership.
The first leg was played here at Firhill, with Inverness running out 2-1 winners on the night. Robbie Crawford, now of Morton, had put the Jags ahead before goals from Shane Sutherland and Austin Samuels flipped the game on its head.
Samuels got the winner in the return leg, too, as ICT went on to beat Arbroath in the semi-finals in their unlikely run to the play-off final - which they ultimately lost to St Johnstone.
Three changes for Partick, none for Caley
Partick Thistle v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (19:45)
Lee Hodson makes his first start for Ian McCall's side after coming off the bench in last weekend's surprise 3-2 loss to newly-promoted Queen's Park.
Scott Tiffoney makes his first start of the season, with Jags legend Stuart Bannigan also coming in. Tunji Akinola, Kyle Turner and Aidan Fitzpatrick all drop to the bench.
There's no changes to Billy Dodds' side, who dispatched newbies Cove Rangers 4-1 last Saturday. If it ain't broke...
David Carson makes a return to the bench.
Post update
Partick Thistle v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (19:45)
Inverness manager Billy Dodds says to BBC Scotland: "I'm looking forward to it for a number of reasons. The result last week, it's a lovely night, some grease on the surface, a beautiful pitch. You can't beat it.
"When you play well and create chances, score a few goals, it breeds confidence. We know we have to be at it to try and beat Partick Thistle.
"We're two sides that like to get the ball down and play. We can go direct as well, but in the main we like to pass it
"I know how Ian works, he knows how I work. You can expect a game tonight full of chances and a few goals."
McCall: 'Tiff' is one of the best in the division
Partick Thistle v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (19:45)
Partick Thistle manager Ian McCall tells BBC Scotland: "The pitch is great, Allan [Findlay] is doing a fantastic job, it's very different from when you were here last season.
"I hope it's - I hate saying two teams playing the right way, because I don't think there is a right way to play football but - two teams going at it trying to win a game of football.
"It's our first defeat in seven games. I've tried to put some reality in the situation. No football team outside the big two deserve to win every game.
"Tiffs has come back. Our fans will be pleased about. He missed a lot of pre-season but last season, he was up there with the best in the division."
And for the graphics fans...
Partick Thistle v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (19:45)
LINE-UPS from Firhill
Partick Thistle v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (19:45)
Partick Thistle: Mitchell, McMillan, Milne, Holt, Tiffoney, Bannigan, Graham, Lawless, McKinnon, Hodson, Docherty.
Substitutes: Sneddon, Brownlie, Turner, Dowds, Weston, Akinola, Mullen, Fitzpatrick, Lyon.
Inverness Caledonian Thistle: Ridgers, Harper, Deas, Mckay, Doran, MacGregor, Hyde, D Mackay, Allardice, Delaney, Samuels.
Substitutes: C Mackay, Duffy, Carson, Oakley, Shaw, Boyd.
Friday Night Football on BBC Scotland
Partick Thistle v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (19:45)
Good evening, and welcome to our coverage of tonight’s Scottish Championship football - the Thistle derby.
Partick host Inverness on a fine Firhill evening, in a repeat of last season’s Premiership play-off quarter-finals.
You can click play at the top of the page to watch the coverage live Sportscene coverage from 19:30.
Team news is coming up shortly...