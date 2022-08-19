Watch: Scottish Championship - Partick Thistle 0-0 Inverness

Okay, it's still very early days in the Scottish Championship - but both sides could move top with a win this evening.

The Jags started the season dramatically with a 3-2 win over league favourites Dundee, before a 1-1 draw with Hamilton Accies and a surprise 3-2 loss to Queen's Park.

Meanwhile, Inverness are one of three unbeaten teams in the league - alongside Ayr United and Accies.

After draws with Queen's Park and Arbroath - who sit bottom after three rounds - Caley's first win was against Cove Rangers last weekend.