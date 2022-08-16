Luis Diaz celebrates
Live

Premier League reaction & transfer latest - 10-man Liverpool salvage Palace draw

preview
5,412
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Ben Collins

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Madnez as Liverpool drop points'

    Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace

    Daily Mirror

    After having to twice come from behind to claim a 2-2 draw at Fulham on the opening day, Liverpool have failed to win either of their first two games in a Premier League season for the fifth time and first time since 2012-13.

    The last time the Reds went onto lift the top-flight title having failed to win their first two games in a season was in 1981-82.

    Back page of the Daily Mirror on 16 August 2022
    Copyright: Daily Mirror
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. A moment of madness - Neville

    Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace

    Sky Sports

    Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville on Sky Sports: "It was a moment of madness. We saw in the first two games that he is combative. It was a proper butt to the under side of the nose.

    "But he will learn a lot from that. I have done things like that in my career, we don't know why we react as footballers. You do things and you come off and think 'what have I done'. It is that red mist."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. 'Reds Mist!'

    Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace

    The Daily Mail

    Let's have a look at some of today's papers too then, beginning with the Daily Mail...

    Back page of the Daily Mail on 16 August 2022
    Copyright: Daily Mail
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Milner acts as peace-keeper

    Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace

    With Jordan Henderson starting on the bench for Monday's game, James Milner was actually wearing the captain's armband for Liverpool when Darwin Nunez was sent off.

    And it was he who shepherded Nunez towards the touchline - twice - as he tried to remonstrate with referee Paul Tierney after his red card.

    It was only the second of the 23-year-old's professional career after being sent off playing for Spanish side Almeria against Elche in 2020.

    And the Uruguay striker became the first Liverpool player to be sent off for violent conduct during the Jurgen Klopp era.

    Darwin Nunez and James Milner
    Copyright: Reuters
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Klopp 'proud' after draw despite Nunez sending off

    Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace

    Liverpool

    Video content

    Video caption: Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace: Klopp 'proud' of Palace draw

    This was the first time Liverpool avoided defeat in a Premier League game having had a player sent off when trailing since March 2016, also against Crystal Palace (winning 2-1 after James Milner’s red card).

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Of course it was a red - Klopp

    Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace

    Liverpool

    Darwin Nunez protests to referee Paul Tierney
    Copyright: PA Media

    Manager Jurgen Klopp has promised new striker Darwin Nunez will learn from his nightmare home debut for Liverpool and come back stronger.

    As Anfield bows go it could not have been much worse for the £64m summer signing from Benfica, who was shown a straight red card for a headbutt on Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen.

    He became only the second player to be sent off in their first Premier League game for Liverpool at Anfield, after Joe Cole against Arsenal in 2010.

    "Darwin knows he let his team-mates down. I will leave him alone for a night and then talk to him tomorrow," said Klopp.

    The Uruguay forward will not relish that awkward conversation, perhaps made a little easier by Luis Diaz's stunning second-half equaliser just minutes after Nunez saw red.

    Nunez, who scored on his debut on opening day in a 2-2 draw at Fulham, will now miss the next three games - but how costly could his moment of madness be?

    "Of course it was a red, he was provoked but that is not how he should behave," said Klopp.

    "It was not a reaction we want to see. He knows he will be challenged in this way, centre-halves will do that, but it is not a reaction we want.

    "But we will use the time productively. We will use the suspension for physical work to make him strong - not a punishment but to make him stronger."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Nunez off for headbutt before Diaz rescues point

    Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace

    Phil McNulty

    BBC Sport chief football writer

    Darwin Nunez is sent off against Crystal Palace
    Copyright: EPA

    Luis Diaz rescued a point for Liverpool against Crystal Palace after new summer signing Darwin Nunez was sent off in his first Premier League game at Anfield.

    Liverpool dominated possession in the first half but Palace went ahead through Wilfried Zaha's clinical finish from Eberechi Eze's superb pass.

    Expensive striker Nunez had been desperate to make an impact in front of the Kop, but was deservedly shown a red card by referee Paul Tierney after 57 minutes when he reacted to a shove from Joachim Andersen with a headbutt that floored the Palace defender.

    Liverpool responded in defiant fashion with a brilliant equaliser from Diaz four minutes later, cutting in from the flank before flashing a right-foot finish past Vicente Guaita.

    The inevitable siege ensued, with Mohamed Salah and substitute Fabio Carvalho just off target. But Palace had a golden chance of their own when Zaha struck the far post when he should have scored, as Liverpool remain without a win from their first two games.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Good morning

    And welcome to today's live page as we look at the reaction to Monday Night Football and a night which threw up yet more talking points in the Premier League.

    Crystal Palace led at Liverpool before Darwin Nunez was sent off for a headbutt on his Anfield debut, yet the hosts managed to salvage a point through a superb Luis Diaz strike.

    We'll have more on that, plus all the latest transfer news and build-up to tonight's Champions League qualifying games, one of which includes Rangers.

    Luis Diaz celebrates
    Copyright: EPA
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top