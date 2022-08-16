Premier League reaction & transfer latest - 10-man Liverpool salvage Palace draw

After having to twice come from behind to claim a 2-2 draw at Fulham on the opening day, Liverpool have failed to win either of their first two
games in a Premier League season for the fifth time and first time since
2012-13.
The last time the Reds went onto lift the top-flight title having
failed to win their first two games in a season was in 1981-82.
Daily MirrorCopyright: Daily Mirror
A moment of madness - Neville
Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace
Sky Sports
Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville on Sky Sports: "It was a moment of madness. We saw in the first two games that he is combative. It was a proper butt to the under side of the nose.
"But he will learn a lot from that. I have done things like that in my career, we don't know why we react as footballers. You do things and you come off and think 'what have I done'. It is that red mist."
Let's have a look at some of today's papers too then, beginning with the Daily Mail...
Daily MailCopyright: Daily Mail
Milner acts as peace-keeper
Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace
With Jordan Henderson starting on the bench for Monday's game, James Milner was actually wearing the captain's armband for Liverpool when Darwin Nunez was sent off.
And it was he who shepherded Nunez towards the touchline - twice - as he tried to remonstrate with referee Paul Tierney after his red card.
It was only the second of the 23-year-old's professional career after being sent off playing for Spanish side Almeria against Elche in 2020.
And the Uruguay striker became the first Liverpool player to be sent off for violent conduct during the Jurgen Klopp era.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Klopp 'proud' after draw despite Nunez sending off
Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace
Liverpool
This was the first time Liverpool avoided defeat in a
Premier League game having had a player sent off when trailing since March 2016, also against Crystal Palace (winning 2-1 after James
Milner’s red card).
Liverpool dominated possession in the first half but Palace went ahead through Wilfried Zaha's clinical finish from Eberechi Eze's superb pass.
Expensive striker Nunez had been desperate to make an impact in front of the Kop, but was deservedly shown a red card by referee Paul Tierney after 57 minutes when he reacted to a shove from Joachim Andersen with a headbutt that floored the Palace defender.
Liverpool responded in defiant fashion with a brilliant equaliser from Diaz four minutes later, cutting in from the flank before flashing a right-foot finish past Vicente Guaita.
The inevitable siege ensued, with Mohamed Salah and substitute Fabio Carvalho just off target. But Palace had a golden chance of their own when Zaha struck the far post when he should have scored, as Liverpool remain without a win from their first two games.
Good morning
And welcome to today's live page as we look at the reaction to Monday Night Football and a night which threw up yet more talking points in the Premier League.
Crystal Palace led at Liverpool before Darwin Nunez was sent off for a headbutt on his Anfield debut, yet the hosts managed to salvage a point through a superb Luis Diaz strike.
We'll have more on that, plus all the latest transfer news and build-up to tonight's Champions League qualifying games, one of which includes Rangers.
Live Reporting
Ben Collins
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Daily MirrorCopyright: Daily Mirror Daily MailCopyright: Daily Mail ReutersCopyright: Reuters PA MediaCopyright: PA Media EPACopyright: EPA EPACopyright: EPA
'Madnez as Liverpool drop points'
Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace
Daily Mirror
After having to twice come from behind to claim a 2-2 draw at Fulham on the opening day, Liverpool have failed to win either of their first two games in a Premier League season for the fifth time and first time since 2012-13.
The last time the Reds went onto lift the top-flight title having failed to win their first two games in a season was in 1981-82.
A moment of madness - Neville
Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace
Sky Sports
Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville on Sky Sports: "It was a moment of madness. We saw in the first two games that he is combative. It was a proper butt to the under side of the nose.
"But he will learn a lot from that. I have done things like that in my career, we don't know why we react as footballers. You do things and you come off and think 'what have I done'. It is that red mist."
'Reds Mist!'
Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace
The Daily Mail
Let's have a look at some of today's papers too then, beginning with the Daily Mail...
Milner acts as peace-keeper
Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace
With Jordan Henderson starting on the bench for Monday's game, James Milner was actually wearing the captain's armband for Liverpool when Darwin Nunez was sent off.
And it was he who shepherded Nunez towards the touchline - twice - as he tried to remonstrate with referee Paul Tierney after his red card.
It was only the second of the 23-year-old's professional career after being sent off playing for Spanish side Almeria against Elche in 2020.
And the Uruguay striker became the first Liverpool player to be sent off for violent conduct during the Jurgen Klopp era.
Klopp 'proud' after draw despite Nunez sending off
Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace
Liverpool
This was the first time Liverpool avoided defeat in a Premier League game having had a player sent off when trailing since March 2016, also against Crystal Palace (winning 2-1 after James Milner’s red card).
Of course it was a red - Klopp
Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace
Liverpool
Manager Jurgen Klopp has promised new striker Darwin Nunez will learn from his nightmare home debut for Liverpool and come back stronger.
As Anfield bows go it could not have been much worse for the £64m summer signing from Benfica, who was shown a straight red card for a headbutt on Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen.
He became only the second player to be sent off in their first Premier League game for Liverpool at Anfield, after Joe Cole against Arsenal in 2010.
"Darwin knows he let his team-mates down. I will leave him alone for a night and then talk to him tomorrow," said Klopp.
The Uruguay forward will not relish that awkward conversation, perhaps made a little easier by Luis Diaz's stunning second-half equaliser just minutes after Nunez saw red.
Nunez, who scored on his debut on opening day in a 2-2 draw at Fulham, will now miss the next three games - but how costly could his moment of madness be?
"Of course it was a red, he was provoked but that is not how he should behave," said Klopp.
"It was not a reaction we want to see. He knows he will be challenged in this way, centre-halves will do that, but it is not a reaction we want.
"But we will use the time productively. We will use the suspension for physical work to make him strong - not a punishment but to make him stronger."
Nunez off for headbutt before Diaz rescues point
Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
Luis Diaz rescued a point for Liverpool against Crystal Palace after new summer signing Darwin Nunez was sent off in his first Premier League game at Anfield.
Liverpool dominated possession in the first half but Palace went ahead through Wilfried Zaha's clinical finish from Eberechi Eze's superb pass.
Expensive striker Nunez had been desperate to make an impact in front of the Kop, but was deservedly shown a red card by referee Paul Tierney after 57 minutes when he reacted to a shove from Joachim Andersen with a headbutt that floored the Palace defender.
Liverpool responded in defiant fashion with a brilliant equaliser from Diaz four minutes later, cutting in from the flank before flashing a right-foot finish past Vicente Guaita.
The inevitable siege ensued, with Mohamed Salah and substitute Fabio Carvalho just off target. But Palace had a golden chance of their own when Zaha struck the far post when he should have scored, as Liverpool remain without a win from their first two games.
Good morning
And welcome to today's live page as we look at the reaction to Monday Night Football and a night which threw up yet more talking points in the Premier League.
Crystal Palace led at Liverpool before Darwin Nunez was sent off for a headbutt on his Anfield debut, yet the hosts managed to salvage a point through a superb Luis Diaz strike.
We'll have more on that, plus all the latest transfer news and build-up to tonight's Champions League qualifying games, one of which includes Rangers.