Listen: Non-League commentaries
All times stated are UK
All games kick-off at 15:00 BST unless stated
Bromley v Scunthorpe United – BBC Radio Humberside
Eastleigh v Southend United – BBC Radio Essex
FC Halifax Town v Notts County – BBC Radio Nottingham
Maidenhead United v York City – BBC Radio York
Maidstone United v Torquay United – BBC Radio Devon & Kent
Yeovil Town v Dagenham & Redbridge – BBC Radio Somerset
Working v Wrexham – BBC Radio Surrey & Wales (17:20 BST)
Banbury United v Hereford – BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester
Kidderminster Harriers v Peterborough Sports – BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester
Scarborough Athletic v Boston United – BBC Radio Lincolnshire
Southport v AFC Telford United – BBC Radio Shropshire
Dartford v Worthing – BBC Radio Kent
Dover Athletic v Hemel Hempstead – BBC Radio Kent