Watch Celtic v Spartans in SWPL1 plus Champions League updates

Live Reporting

Amy Canavan

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    Celtic 2-0 Spartans

    Somehow, it remains two.

    After a succession of corners, the ball is nodded onto the crossbar, back out and under Alicia Yates before the 'keeper almost uses the bar again to bounce the ball against before eventually holding onto it dearly.

  2. GOAL CELTIC 2-0 Spartans

    Chloe Craig

    Alicia Yates does get a fingertip to Chloe Craig's penalty kick, but the sheer power the defender strikes the ball with leaves the goalkeeper with no chance to deny.

  3. PENALTY CELTIC

    Celtic 1-0 Spartans

    Amy Gallacher dances down the right, into the box and before her mind is even made up to either strike or cut back, Spartans striker Becky Galbraith dangles out her leg for a clear foul in the box.

  4. Post update

    Celtic 1-0 Spartans

    Lisa Robertson tries her luck from the edge of the box but she doesn't get a lot behind it, making it a comfortable save for the Spartans stopper.

  5. Post update

    Celtic 1-0 Spartans

    Olivia Chance launches in a dipping ball from deep for Amy Gallacher who has broken away from the Spartans backline.

    A nice touch allows her to take the shot on the volley but Alicia Yates reads play well and smothers closely to Gallacher.

    The offside flag is eventually raised but Yates didn't know that.

  6. GOAL CELTIC 1-0 Spartans

    Taylor Otto

    On her first start for Celtic, Taylor Otto strikes gold.

    Jacynta, booming down the left, fires a ball back across the box.

    Olivia Chance leaves it after hearing the calls of the onrushing Taylor Otto and the American rifles her effort by Alicia Yates with immense power.

  7. GREAT SAVE!

    Celtic 0-0 Spartans

    Olivia Chance, back in the Celtic side, doing what she does best.

    Following silky footwork, she tees up Jacynta who is just looking to slide her shot inside the post.

    Destined for the bottom corner, Alicia Yates pulls off a wonderful low save to her right, to deny the Australian.

  8. Post update

    Celtic 0-0 Spartans

    Summer signing Mya Bates has been lively for Spartans.

    Another looping ball leaves her foot but it's just a little overcooked for Becky Galbraith.

    She's on her own in the middle and so far, Celtic have her marshalled.

  9. Post update

    Celtic 0-0 Spartans

    First opportunity for Jacynta to test the Spartans backline.

    Her driving run is matched well by the visitors' defence and she fails to carve out a clear chance.

  10. Post update

    Celtic 0-0 Spartans

    Katherine Smart with smart play for Spartans... I'll get my coat.

  11. Post update

    Celtic 0-0 Spartans

    On commentary, Gemma Fay is urging Spartans to address their right-hand side, and you can understand why. Lucy Ashworth-Clifford is finding so much joy and space down the flank, Spartans just can't contain her.

  12. Post update

    Celtic 0-0 Spartans

    Celtic win a corner after Alicia Yates comes rushing off her line, allowing Clarissa Larisey a sight on goal.

    The corner, taken by Lisa Robertson is heading for Caitlin Hayes but the defender can't quite target her effort.

  13. Post update

    Celtic 0-0 Spartans

    That's twice in these opening five minutes Lucy Ashworth-Clifford has been flagged up for being offside on the near left-hand side...

  14. Post update

    Celtic 0-0 Spartans

    Mya Bates whips in a lucrative ball from the left but the onrushing Becky Galbraith can't quite get close to it.

  15. KICK-OFF

    Celtic 0-0 Spartans

    And we're off! Celtic get us going.

  16. Spartans' sisters return

    Celtic v Spartans (12:00)

    Defending duo, Dion and Simone McMahon return to Debbi McCulloch's bench, while Katie Frew is back in the starting line-up.

    Goal-scoring machine, Becky Galbraith leads the line while Scotland youth internationalist, Alicia Yates is between the sticks.

  17. Celtic team news

    Celtic v Spartans (12:00)

    There are debuts for goalkeeper Pamela Tajonar and midfielder Taylor Otto.

    Both have appeared as trialists at the start of the season but this is their first starts as official, Celtic players.

  20. Post update

    Celtic v Spartans (12:00)

    Now we all know the script, let's have a gander at those line-ups...

