Live

Premier League build-up and transfer latest

preview
2,736
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Harry De Cosemo and Matt Gault

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Forest break transfer record on Gibbs-White'

    The Guardian

    The Guardian
    Copyright: The Guardian
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. 'Sell up now'

    The Daily Mail

    Daily Mail
    Copyright: Daily Mail
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. 'Supply and Demands'

    The Daily Star

    Daily Star
    Copyright: Daily Star
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. 'United close in on £60m Casemiro'

    The Daily Telegraph

    In The Telegraph, Ben Stokes looks reasonably happy with news that Manchester United 'close in on £60m Casemiro'.

    For more on the Casemiro story, click here.

    The Telegraph also say PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo remains high on United's wishlist.

    Daily Telegraph
    Copyright: Daily Telegraph
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. 'Fan United'

    Daily Mirror

    Let's have a gander at Friday's back pages then, starting with the Daily Mirror, which covers Manchester United fans issuing demands to potential new owners as takeover rumours continue to swirl.

    Daily Mirror
    Copyright: Daily Mirror
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Good morning!

    It's Friday. it's Premier League build-up day!

    We'll have a day filled with news conferences, starting later this morning and running until close of play in the afternoon.

    We'll also delve further into the situation at Manchester United, with Real Madrid's Casemiro now a key target...

    West Ham won in the Europa Conference League qualifiers too, beating Viborg at the London Stadium. We'll react to that too.

    But first. to the papers.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top