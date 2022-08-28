Watch: SWPL1 - Hamilton Academical v Rangers

Kayla McCoy forces a good save out of young Accies goalkeeper Chloe Nicolson from close range. First big chance for the Champions.
Amy Canavan
Hamilton Academical 0-0 Rangers
KICK-OFF
And we're underway...
You can catch today's game right here on the BBC Sport Scotland website.
Just simply hit the play button above and the action will come to life.
Alongside that, we'll be providing live text commentary, too.
LINE-UPS from New Douglas Park
Good afternoon!
Welcome to our coverage of today's SWPL1 meeting between Hamilton Academical and Rangers.
Let's get right to these team lines...