EFL Cup reaction and transfer latest

In the Telegraph, they run with the story that Chelsea have bid £130m for Wesley Fofana and Anthony Gordon.
More on that later...
TelegraphCopyright: Telegraph
'Harry's world of pain'
Wednesday's back pages
The Daily Express
And in the Express, too...
ExpressCopyright: Express
'Harry: Red and buried'
Wednesday's back pages
Daily Mirror
More on Maguire in the Mirror
MirrorCopyright: Mirror
'Captain hooked'
Wednesday's back pages
The Daily Star
We start with the Star, who run with Harry Maguire, claiming the Manchester United captain fears a season on the bench and missing out on the World Cup after being dropped for Monday's win over Liverpool.
StarCopyright: Star
Good morning!
We're back with another live text to keep you company throughout the day...
We'll have transfer news for you, plus all the reaction to last night's EFL Cup action.
There are a few stories to tell! Let's dive straight in with a look at the papers.
Live Reporting
Harry De Cosemo
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images TelegraphCopyright: Telegraph ExpressCopyright: Express MirrorCopyright: Mirror StarCopyright: Star
Would you take Maguire to the World Cup?
It was also said Maguire is worried about his World Cup place.
Would you take him to Qatar in November?
Use the thumbs!
Is Harry Maguire now third choice centre-back for Man Utd?
With the papers reporting Maguire's concerns, is he indeed set for a season on the bench?
Use your thumbs to vote below.
'Chelsea bid £130m or two targets'
Wednesday's back pages
The Daily Telegraph
In the Telegraph, they run with the story that Chelsea have bid £130m for Wesley Fofana and Anthony Gordon.
More on that later...
'Harry's world of pain'
Wednesday's back pages
The Daily Express
And in the Express, too...
'Harry: Red and buried'
Wednesday's back pages
Daily Mirror
More on Maguire in the Mirror
'Captain hooked'
Wednesday's back pages
The Daily Star
We start with the Star, who run with Harry Maguire, claiming the Manchester United captain fears a season on the bench and missing out on the World Cup after being dropped for Monday's win over Liverpool.
Good morning!
We're back with another live text to keep you company throughout the day...
We'll have transfer news for you, plus all the reaction to last night's EFL Cup action.
There are a few stories to tell! Let's dive straight in with a look at the papers.