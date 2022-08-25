EFL Cup & Champions League reaction, plus transfer latest

Goalscorer Antonio Colak and Ryan Kent are featured on the front page of the Metro Scotland.
Rangers' 'Happy Einding'
PSV Eindhoven 0-1 Rangers (Agg: 2-3)
Daily Record
Rangers' win in the Netherlands has made the front page of today's Daily Record.
'Dogged Rangers fight way to place with big boys'
PSV Eindhoven 0-1 Rangers (Agg: 2-3)
Tom English
BBC Scotland's chief sports writer
Football's capacity to punish the profligate is alive and well, as are Rangers in the Champions League.
Antonio Colak - or Goalak as we may as well call him given the wonderful beginning to his life as a Rangers man - did what a battalion of PSV men singularly failed to do in an increasingly slapstick fashion, as a dramatic evening in Eindhoven wore on.
In finding the net on the hour, Colak not only fired his team into a promised land of glory and riches, he also condemned the hosts to a purgatory entirely of their own making.
Luuk de Jong could have changed the story had he not failed by inches to convert a cross when the tie was still level. Ibrahim Sangare could have done it, but he couldn't execute a free header from a corner.
Ismael Saibari could have turned it in PSV's favour, but his shot was deflected narrowly wide. De Jong had a second bite, but his effort went straight at the excellent Jon McLaughlin. Cody Gakpo - pursued by half of the heavy-hitting clubs on the continent, so we're told - should have put PSV ahead, but he scooped his shot over the Rangers crossbar.
That was all before half-time. Rangers needed that whistle like they needed their next breath.
Rangers stun PSV to reach Champions League group stage
PSV Eindhoven 0-1 Rangers (Agg: 2-3)
Thomas Duncan
BBC Scotland
Rangers will play at European football's top table for the first time in more than a decade after stunning PSV Eindhoven to reach the Champions League group stage.
The decisive moment of an absorbing tie finally came on the hour, when Malik Tillman intercepted a PSV pass out from defence and squared for Antonio Colak to find an empty net from six yards.
The Philips Stadion went almost silent and the home side could find no response in the final half hour despite a flurry of chances.
Rangers can now look forward to drawing some of the continent's biggest names in Thursday's draw, where they join rivals Celtic in pot four as the pair play in the group stage in the same season for the first time since 2007/08.
Also vital will be the minimum £25m windfall which will now come their way as the Ibrox side complete the turnaround from playing in Scotland's third division 10 years ago to the Champions League.
How's the head Rangers fans?
What a night... after having to start all over again in Scotland's fourth tier in 2012, Rangers are finally back at the top table of European football after winning at PSV Eindhoven.
That ensured the Gers reached the Champions League group stage for the first time since 2010-11. And city rivals Celtic will be in the group draw later too.
We're about to bring you all the reaction to that and Wednesday's EFL Cup games, which were followed by the third-round draw, plus all the latest transfer news as we close in on deadline day.
- Leeds United 3-1 Barnsley
- Tranmere Rovers 1-2 Newcastle United
- Forest Green 0-3 Brighton
- Wycombe Wanderers 1-3 Bristol City
Man City to face Chelsea in EFL Cup third round
The draw for the third round of the EFL Cup was made after Wednesday's games and Premier League champions Manchester City will take on last season's runners-up Chelsea at Etihad Stadium.
That is one of seven all-Premier League ties, with others including Nottingham Forest v Tottenham and Manchester United against Aston Villa.
Holders Liverpool will host League One club Derby County, while League Two teams Newport County and Gillingham will travel to Leicester City and Brentford respectively.
Premier League leaders Arsenal will play Brighton, Wolves host Leeds, Newcastle take on Crystal Palace and Bournemouth face Everton.
The third-round ties will take place from 8-10 November.
EFL Cup second-round results
Now then, time for the results from the last of the EFL Cup second-round ties:
How calm Van Bronckhorst ended Rangers' 12-year wait
PSV Eindhoven 0-1 Rangers (Agg: 2-3)
Martin Watt
BBC Sport Scotland
Giovanni van Bronckhorst's unflappable demeanour finally dissolved at full-time in Eindhoven, as the Rangers manager erupted in joy and bounced in ecstatic unison with his backroom team.
It was an outpouring of emotion after the Dutchman had calmly and adroitly negotiated every obstacle thrown his way on a night of Champions League high drama.
From his bold decision to exile striker Alfredo Morelos from the squad, to a barrage of PSV chances as Van Bronckhorst's underdogs weathered a storm then landed a killer blow.
Even the journey to the Philips Stadion turned into farce as hordes of PSV fans blocked the Rangers team bus and caused them to arrive 20 minutes late.
The Scottish side's request to Uefa to have kick-off delayed was rejected, but they blanked out the chaos and delivered a composed and unflinching performance in their manager's image.
It allowed Van Bronckhorst to be "more relaxed than last week because of the way we played".
Read: Click here for more from Martin.
