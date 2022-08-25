EFL Cup & Champions League reaction, plus transfer latest

The draw for the third round of the EFL Cup was made after Wednesday's games and Premier League champions Manchester City will take on last season's runners-up Chelsea at Etihad Stadium.

That is one of seven all-Premier League ties, with others including Nottingham Forest v Tottenham and Manchester United against Aston Villa.

Holders Liverpool will host League One club Derby County, while League Two teams Newport County and Gillingham will travel to Leicester City and Brentford respectively.

Premier League leaders Arsenal will play Brighton, Wolves host Leeds, Newcastle take on Crystal Palace and Bournemouth face Everton.

The third-round ties will take place from 8-10 November.