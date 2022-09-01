Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (left), Antony (centre) and Cody Gakpo (right)
Deadline day: Latest transfer news and reaction

Deadline day: Confirmed dealsEverything you need to know

Live Reporting

Ben Collins

All times stated are UK

  1. Overturned penalty was 'very clear' - Conte

    West Ham 1-1 Tottenham

    Tottenham Hotspur

    Tottenham manager Antonio Conte says it was a "very clear" penalty for an Aaron Cresswell handball, despite it being overturned during their 1-1 draw with West Ham.

    Video caption: West Ham 1-1 Tottenham: Overturned penalty was 'very clear' - Antonio Conte
  2. Conte says officials in England 'have to learn'

    West Ham 1-1 Tottenham

    Tottenham boss Antonio Conte says officials in England "have to learn" how to use the Video Assistant Referee system after his side were held to a Premier League draw at West Ham.

    David Moyes' side hit back from a goal behind at London Stadium to claim a point against Spurs, who maintain their unbeaten start to the campaign.

    Conte's men have won three and drawn two of their five games so far and stay in third place, but saw the two sides above them - north London rivals Arsenal and champions Manchester City - both claim victories on Wednesday.

    Spurs thought they had a penalty when Peter Bankes pointed to the spot for an Aaron Cresswell handball, but after a lengthy check by VAR and having watched the incident on the pitchside monitor, the referee overturned his decision.

    "Honestly, at the end of the first half, I spoke with the referee and told him 'you have taken the right decision'," Conte told BT Sport.

    "It is incredible that VAR looked again, called the referee, he can see it was the right decision and the call from VAR was strange. I can tell only that the referee has taken the right decision. Usually the VAR calls when the call is not right."

    Ryan Mason and Ivan Perisic speak to the referee
  3. Arteta praises 'resilient' Arsenal as they win again

    Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa

    Arsenal

    Video caption: Mikel Arteta reacts as Arsenal maintain perfect record with Villa win
  4. Gunners maintain 100% start

    Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa

    Arsenal maintained their 100% start to the season to stay top of the Premier League with a narrow victory over a lacklustre Aston Villa side.

    The result is likely to heap more pressure on Villa boss Steven Gerrard who has seen his side lose four of their first five fixtures.

    However, he could have few complaints here with his side struggling to match the hosts' intensity particularly in a one-sided first period.

    Gabriel Jesus' third goal of the season was a meagre reward for Arsenal's first-half dominance with the Brazilian forward sweeping a low effort past Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez after he had fumbled Granit Xhaka's deflected shot.

    And while Villa improved after the break and found an equaliser directly from Douglas Luiz's corner - as Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale protested that he was impeded by Boubacar Kamara - they were on level terms for less than three minutes.

    Mikel Arteta's side, who carried the greater threat throughout went straight back on the offensive and regained their lead with Gabriel Martinelli turning in Bukayo Saka's pinpoint cross.

    It means Arsenal have won their opening five league matches for the first time since the 2004-05 campaign, when they went on to finish second.

    Arsenal players celebrate
    Fletch Opinions: Deadline day: big questions, will Forest spend another 100 mil on another 5 players? How many defenders will Chelsea buy? Excited to find out

  6. Late winner perfect response to interruptions - Klopp

    Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle United

    Liverpool

    Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said his side's 98th-minute winner was a "perfect response" to interruptions caused by Newcastle United as the Reds won 2-1 in injury time after a number of stoppages.

    Video content

    Video caption: Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle: Jurgen Klopp calls for more punishment for time-wasting
  7. Carvalho scores last-gasp Liverpool winner

    Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle United

    Phil McNulty

    BBC Sport chief football writer at Anfield

    Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes Fabio Carvalho's last-gasp winner against Newcastle at Anfield will be "remembered for years and years".

    The visitors' new £60m striker Alexander Isak crowned an impressive debut with a goal to give Eddie Howe's side the lead seven minutes before the break.

    The signing from Real Sociedad, who only received visa clearance to play hours before kick-off, had a second ruled out for offside before Liverpool mounted the comeback that ended with a familiar Anfield finale.

    Liverpool were never at their best after Saturday's 9-0 thrashing of Bournemouth but they maintained the pressure and were back on level terms just after the hour when Roberto Firmino sent a crisp finish beyond Newcastle keeper Nick Pope from Mohammed Salah's pass.

    And with only seconds left, substitute Carvalho pounced at the far post after Newcastle failed to clear a corner to give Jurgen Klopp's side victory.

    "It's massive," said Klopp.

    "We will remember it for years and years. I'm not 100% sure they all believed until the end but from now on we have to as we showed again it is possible."

    Fabio Carvalho celebrates
  8. Forest boss Steve Cooper's phone is on

    Manchester City 6-0 Nottingham Forest

    Simon Stone

    BBC Sport

    Nottingham Forest have been the most active club during the summer window.

    It was always felt Forest would be busy because they lost so many loan players who helped them get promoted.

    But no-one saw the extent of the work being done on Steve Cooper's squad at the City Ground.

    Wolves defender Willy Boly should complete his move and Cooper is not ruling out further additions.

    "We’ll see," he said. "We may bring players in. Some players may leave as well. The phone will be back on."

  9. You cannot teach the skills Haaland has - Guardiola

    Manchester City 6-0 Nottingham Forest

    Manchester City

    Video caption: Manchester City 6-0 Nottingham Forest: Guardiola says you can not teach skills Haaland has
  10. Haaland scores second straight hat-trick

    Manchester City 6-0 Nottingham Forest

    Simon Stone

    BBC Sport

    Erling Haaland scored his second hat-trick in as many games as rampant Manchester City outclassed newly-promoted Nottingham Forest.

    After his 19-minute three-timer against Crystal Palace at the weekend, there was a comparatively pedestrian 26 between his first and last goals this evening.

    Yet if the two games are combined, Haaland scored an incredible six times in an hour given the Norwegian was replaced six minutes before the end of the Palace game. It takes his overall tally for the season to nine.

    Joao Cancelo added a fourth when he drove home Bernardo Silva's fine pass across the penalty area before Haaland's strike partner Julian Alvarez took centre stage.

    On his full Premier League debut, the Argentine produced a fine finish to beat Dean Henderson after being set up by Riyad Mahrez.

    Then, after Kevin de Bruyne had nicked possession inside his own half and burst forward 50 yards, Alvarez picked his spot and finished high into the roof of the Forest net after Mahrez's shot had been deflected into his path.

    Erling Haaland celebrates
  11. Wednesday's Premier League results

    We'll bring you up to speed with how the land lies with some of today's potential deals shortly, but first we're going to have a quick recap of Wednesday's Premier League action.

  12. What's to come?

    Lots of done deals hopefully, but I expect a few near misses too. Maybe there will also be some managers being interviewed through their car window and players rocking up at rival clubs trying to force through a move too. Who will be this year's Peter Odemwingie?

    We'll bring you all the news and reaction through the day, with the deadline for English Premier League and Football League teams being 23:00 BST, with Scotland's deadline an hour later.

    In Spain - where Barcelona's spending spree has drawn most of the headlines - it is 23:00, in France it is 22:00, Italy's window shuts at 19:00 and Germany's deadline is 17:00 - all times BST.

  13. What deals could be done on deadline day?

    Antony
    There were just 14 Premier League deadline-day signings last year - one of the lowest totals in recent years - so will we see more deals completed this time?

    Manchester United have reached an agreement with Ajax to sign Brazil winger Antony, 22.

    United boss Erik ten Hag, who also plans to sign Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, expects Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at the club, despite reports he wants to join a Champions League team.

    Another deal not likely to go through is Chelsea's proposed signing of Anthony Gordon, but could the Blues bring Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang back to the Premier League?

    Manchester City are trying to sign Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji, who is likely to cost about £15m, while Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said he would like his team to "risk more" in the transfer market as they consider midfielder reinforcements.

    And will Leicester finally sign a first-team player after Chelsea announced the signing of Wesley Fofana on Wednesday?

  14. A record summer of spending

    Premier League clubs have already spent a record amount of almost £1.7bn on players this summer, beating the previous record of £1.43bn from 2017.

    The increase in spending comes after two consecutive summers shadowed by the Covid pandemic's impact on clubs' income, in which the total fees had dipped to £1.1bn last year.

    Deloitte's Sports Business Group's Chris Wood said the level of spending was a sign that "the business models of Premier League clubs are rebounding post-Covid".

    In fact, more has been spent this summer than in the last season's January and summer windows combined (£1.44bn).

  15. It's now or never

    Mikel Arteta
    The clock has been ticking all summer and now time is almost up.

    We've heard all the transfer talk, we've seen how teams have started the season, but now it's time to strike... if clubs still have any transfer business to be done then it's now or never as in 16 hours' time, the summer transfer window is slamming shut.

    Stick with us until 23:00 BST and beyond for all the latest news and updates on deadline day.

