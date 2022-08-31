Premier League reaction & transfer latest as Chelsea lose again

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says his side need to "toughen up and show a different mentality" after they were beaten by Southampton at St Mary's.

The German boss criticised "soft, soft, soft defending" in what was the Blues' second defeat in their opening five Premier League games this season.

Chelsea's other defeat also came away from home in a 3-0 humbling by Leeds at Elland Road last week.

"It is not enough to play 20-25 minutes on the level we want," said Tuchel.

"It is too easy to put us off balance, to beat us, to confuse us," he added to Match of the Day. "It is too easy. It happened against Leeds. We need to understand why and find solutions.

"We lose concentration, we lose our plan and lose consistency, it is too easy to beat us.

"You can always lose football matches and I am humble enough to admit this but in a match where you are in the lead there is no need to give away half chances. To have no answers in the second half was disappointing.

"We need to have answers, we need to step up and play a level higher if needed. We struggled to do this."