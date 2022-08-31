Chelsea players looking frustrated at Southampton
Premier League reaction & transfer latest as Chelsea lose again

Ben Collins

  1. Mitrovic is unbelievable - Silva

    Fulham 2-1 Brighton

    Fulham boss Marco Silva praised Aleksandar Mitrovic as "much more" than a goalscorer after the 27-year-old inspired the Cottagers to victory over Brighton.

    Mitrovic pounced just after half-time to open the scoring with his 100th goal for the club and fifth goal in five league games this season.

    Only Manchester City new boy Erling Haaland (six) has scored more in the Premier League than the Serbia striker.

    "It's important for him to feel confident and he needs that but he is much more than that," Silva told BT Sport, calling Mitrovic "unbelievable".

    "We demand it from him but he did it really well."

    Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates scoring against Brighton
  2. 'Chelsea made to pay by Southampton'

    Southampton 2-1 Chelsea

    Let's have a look at some of today's paper now then, beginning with the Times...

    The Times back page on 31 August 2022
  3. Blues need to 'toughen up' - Tuchel

    Southampton 2-1 Chelsea

    Chelsea

    Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says his side need to "toughen up and show a different mentality" after they were beaten by Southampton at St Mary's.

    The German boss criticised "soft, soft, soft defending" in what was the Blues' second defeat in their opening five Premier League games this season.

    Chelsea's other defeat also came away from home in a 3-0 humbling by Leeds at Elland Road last week.

    "It is not enough to play 20-25 minutes on the level we want," said Tuchel.

    "It is too easy to put us off balance, to beat us, to confuse us," he added to Match of the Day. "It is too easy. It happened against Leeds. We need to understand why and find solutions.

    "We lose concentration, we lose our plan and lose consistency, it is too easy to beat us.

    "You can always lose football matches and I am humble enough to admit this but in a match where you are in the lead there is no need to give away half chances. To have no answers in the second half was disappointing.

    "We need to have answers, we need to step up and play a level higher if needed. We struggled to do this."

    Video caption: 'It's too easy to beat us' - Thomas Tuchel frustrated after Chelsea's Saints defeat
  4. Chase on for £15m-rated Garner

    Simon Stone

    BBC Sport

    Manchester United are understood to be looking for a fee of more than £15m for young midfielder James Garner.

    The England Under-21 international has been told he can leave Old Trafford on a permanent basis this summer.

    Everton, Leicester and Southampton are all keen on Garner, who was an integral part of the Nottingham Forest squad that was promoted to the Premier League last season.

    It is expected the 21-year-old will leave before Thursday's deadline.

    Manchester United's James Garner and Rayo Vallecano's Isi Palazon
  5. Wissa grabs late equaliser for Bees

    Crystal Palace 1-1 Brentford

    Yoane Wissa cancelled out Wilfried Zaha's sensational second-half strike to deny Crystal Palace victory at home to Brentford.

    Second-half substitute Wissa headed home Vitaly Janelt's inswinging cross in the 88th minute to stun the Selhurst Park side.

    Fit-again Zaha had given Palace the lead with a sumptuous effort into the far corner after collecting a Cheick Doucoure pass on the edge of the penalty area.

    Zaha was twice denied in the first half by Brentford defender Aaron Hickey, who produced two crucial blocks inside the area to prevent the Eagles talisman from putting the hosts ahead.

    Michael Olise also fired a low effort against the outside of the post early in the second period with the score still goalless.

    But after Wissa's late leveller, defender Ben Mee almost snatched all three points for Brentford in stoppage time, only to see his header come back off the crossbar.

    Brentford"s Yoane Wissa celebrates
  6. Sinisterra saves point for Leeds

    Leeds 1-1 Everton

    Alistair Magowan

    BBC Sport at Elland Road

    Luis Sinisterra scored his first Premier League goal for Leeds as they came from a goal behind to draw with Everton in a pulsating encounter at Elland Road.

    The Colombian winger, who hit his first goal for the club in the EFL Cup last week following a summer move from Feyenoord, drove in from 18 yards after the break as Leeds piled pressure on Everton.

    They were much improved after a poor first half when Anthony Gordon scored for a second successive game, keeping his cool to slip the ball through Illan Meslier's legs following Alex Iwobi's through ball.

    Leeds' top scorer Rodrigo also went off with what Jesse Marsch confirmed afterwards was a dislocated shoulder following an innocuous challenge with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

    But inspired by the impressive Jack Harrison and substitute Joe Gelhardt, Leeds tore into their opponents only to find Pickford in top form, denying both players and Brenden Aaronson.

    As the game opened up, Everton had late chances to win it through Amadou Onana and Nathan Patterson.

    But with Leeds adding further pressure Everton's backline stayed firm, although the result leaves the Toffees searching for their first win of the season under Frank Lampard.

    Leeds players celebrate
  7. Mitrovic inspires Cottagers to another home win

    Fulham 2-1 Brighton

    Aleksandar Mitrovic pounced for his 100th goal for Fulham and fifth goal in five league games this season to inspire the Cottagers to victory over Brighton.

    The Serbia striker arrived at the back post just after half-time to fire Neeskens Kebano's low cross beyond Robert Sanchez.

    Brighton captain Lewis Dunk diverted Andreas Pereira's cross past Sanchez as Fulham doubled their lead and made a drab first period seem a distant memory within 11 minutes of the second half starting.

    Alexis Mac Allister converted a penalty in reply after Bobby Decordova-Reid brought down Pervis Estupinan, and Deniz Undav was denied his first goal for Brighton when his late strike came off a post.

    Fourth-placed Brighton missed the chance to move top of the table before leaders Arsenal host Aston Villa on Wednesday, while victory lifted Fulham up to sixth and gave the Cottagers as many home wins as they managed in their 2020-21 Premier League relegation season.

    Antonee Robinson and Tim Ream celebrate for Fulham
  8. Saints come from behind to stun Chelsea

    Southampton 2-1 Chelsea

    Alex Bysouth

    BBC Sport

    Southampton came from behind to earn their second win of the fledgling Premier League season and move above a Chelsea side lacking cohesion and a cutting edge at St Mary's.

    Raheem Sterling is the Blues' top scorer and got Thomas Tuchel's side off to a promising start with his third goal in two games thanks to a calm swivel and finish in the 23rd minute.

    But another former Manchester City player levelled moments later, with Romeo Lavia firing a superb effort beyond Edouard Mendy after Chelsea failed to properly clear a corner.

    From then on Southampton were the better side and scored what proved to be the winner before the break, when Romain Perraud picked out Adam Armstrong and his effort deflected off Kalidou Koulibaly and into the net.

    Ralph Hasenhuttl's outfit climb to seventh as a result of the deserved victory, level on seven points with Chelsea but above them on goals scored.

    Chelsea players looking frustrated at Southampton
  10. Good morning

    And welcome to today's live page, which begins with reaction to Tuesday's Premier League game.... and another defeat for Chelsea. Is the pressure mounting on manager Thomas Tuchel?

