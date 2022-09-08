Live

Conference League: Hearts v Istanbul Basaksehir build-up

preview
96
viewing this page

BBC Radio Scotland Extra

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Hearts back on the European stage

    Hearts v Istanbul Basaksehir (17:45)

    It's been 18 years since Heart of Midlothian last competed in European group stage football.

    Head coach Robbie Neilson started, BBC Sport Scotland pundit Michael Stewart featured too.

    Between the sticks, though? A young Craig Gordon.

    Heart of Midlothian team in 2004
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Hearts last competed in European group stage football in 2004
Back to top