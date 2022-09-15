Listen: National League & FA Cup qualifying commentaries

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Commentaries available

    All matches kick-off at 15:00 BST

    National League

    Aldershot Town v FC Halifax Town - BBC Radio Surrey

    Bromley v Maidstone United - BBC Radio Kent

    Dorking Wanderers v Notts County - BBC Radio Surrey and BBC Radio Nottingham

    Oldham Athletic v Eastleigh - BBC Radio Manchester

    Scunthorpe United v York City - BBC Radio Humberside and BBC Radio York

    Southend v Wrexham - BBC Radio Essex and BBC Radio Wales

    Wealdstone v Torquay - BBC Radio Devon

    Yeovil Town v Chesterfield - BBC Radio Somerset

    FA Cup qualifying second round

    AFC Telford v Chasetown - BBC Radio Shropshire

    Ebbsfleet United v Dover Athletic - BBC Radio Kent

    Havant and Waterlooville v AFC Totton - BBC Radio Solent

    Lichfield City v Boston United - BBC Radio Lincolnshire

