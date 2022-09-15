Listen: National League & FA Cup qualifying commentaries
Related Video and Audio
Play audio Aldershot Town v FC Halifax Town from BBC Surrey
Play audio Bromley v Maidstone United from BBC Radio Kent
Play audio Dorking Wanderers v Notts County from BBC Radio Nottingham
Play audio Dorking Wanderers v Notts County from BBC Surrey
Play audio Oldham Athletic v Eastleigh from BBC Radio Manchester
Play audio Scunthorpe United v York City from BBC Radio Humberside
Play audio Scunthorpe United v York City from BBC Radio York
Play audio Southend United v Wrexham from BBC Radio Wales
Play audio Wealdstone v Torquay from BBC Radio Devon
Play audio Yeovil Town v Chesterfield from BBC Somerset
Play audio AFC Telford Utd v Chasetown from BBC Radio Shropshire
Play audio Havant and Waterlooville v AFC Totton from BBC Radio Solent
Play audio Lichfield City v Boston United from BBC Radio Lincolnshire
RTL
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Commentaries available
All matches kick-off at 15:00 BST
National League
Aldershot Town v FC Halifax Town - BBC Radio Surrey
Bromley v Maidstone United - BBC Radio Kent
Dorking Wanderers v Notts County - BBC Radio Surrey and BBC Radio Nottingham
Oldham Athletic v Eastleigh - BBC Radio Manchester
Scunthorpe United v York City - BBC Radio Humberside and BBC Radio York
Southend v Wrexham - BBC Radio Essex and BBC Radio Wales
Wealdstone v Torquay - BBC Radio Devon
Yeovil Town v Chesterfield - BBC Radio Somerset
FA Cup qualifying second round
AFC Telford v Chasetown - BBC Radio Shropshire
Ebbsfleet United v Dover Athletic - BBC Radio Kent
Havant and Waterlooville v AFC Totton - BBC Radio Solent
Lichfield City v Boston United - BBC Radio Lincolnshire