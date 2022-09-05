Premier League reaction and latest news

An against-all-odds Premier League title success, a run to the Champions League quarter-finals, Wembley wins in the FA Cup final and Community Shield, reaching the last four of a European competition - Foxes fans have had a lot to celebrate.
But nothing lasts forever. So could those supporters now be fearing a relegation battle?
Leicester sit bottom of the table just one point from six matches and it's clear that Brendan Rodgers is not exactly thrilled by their summer transfer business.
'It's beyond terrible' - Shearer on 'shocking' VAR decisions
Alan Shearer is not pulling any punches is he?
PGMOL accepts VAR decisions at Chelsea & Newcastle were wrong
Referees' body PGMOL has effectively accepted controversial VAR decisions made at Chelsea and Newcastle were wrong and will fully co-operate with a Premier League review of the incidents.
The decisions denied Newcastle United and West Ham goals against Crystal Palace and Chelsea, respectively.
Both teams thought they had scored, with the goals confirmed by the on-pitch referee.
But in each instance the goals were disallowed after VAR.
Post update
Brighton 5-2 Leicester
Some big weeks ahead for Leicester City.
Is the fairytale coming to an end for Leicester?
Brighton 5-2 Leicester
The past seven years have been the best in Leicester City's history - but is the fairytale coming to an end?
Buoyant Brighton
Brighton 5-2 Leicester
One goal down after a minute. Come back to win 5-2. Brighton are mustard under Graham Potter aren't they.
That Leandro Trossard trick to win the penalty!
Post update
Aston Villa 1-1 Man City
Had Manchester City managed to hold on to their lead at Aston Villa on Saturday they'd be top.
Still another game, another Erling Haaland goal for the champions. That's 10 in six matches. Some going eh.
Still I reckon Bernardo Silva was a little surprised to see City's big number nine jumping on him to celebrate.
Tight at the top
Six games in and the Premier League table is taking shape.
And just look at Manchester City's goal difference. Plus who'd have thought that Manchester United would even be on this graphic after losing their opening two games?
Why 'masterful' Eriksen was key to Man Utd beating Arsenal
Man Utd 3-1 Arsenal
How good were Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes for Manchester United yesterday?
Everything went through Fernandes and the Dane, who cut Arsenal open. Quite a marked difference from the second game of the season at Brentford.
Eriksen's influence
Man Utd 3-1 Arsenal
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
It is very early days for Manchester United's latest reboot.
However, one thing is already glaringly obviously, replacing Paul Pogba with Cristian Eriksen is proving to be a net positive for manager Erik ten Hag.
Eriksen might not have quite the range of passing Pogba does but he is more consistent in his influence on this United side.
The Dane goes about his business in a quietly effective way and his selfless set up for Marcus Rashford's second goal yesterday suggested he is not too bothered about getting the headlines himself.
Gunners still title contenders despite naivety - Troy Deeney analysis
Now then. Arsenal have made a more than decent start haven't they despite Sunday's setback at Manchester United.
And Birmingham City forward Troy Deeney, who has had one or two choice things to say about the Gunners in the past reckons Mikel Arteta's side should still be considered as possible title contenders.
Have a little read of this piece.
Post update
Man Utd 3-1 Arsenal
Arsenal in possession, Manchester United hitting them on the break.
It all had a very familiar feel as Erik ten Hag's side beat the Gunners at Old Trafford on Sunday.
Antony scored on his debut and Marcus Rashford did the business for the hosts who looked to be in a bit of bother when Bukayo Saka levelled for the visitors.
You get the gist but feel free to read our match report.
Good morning
That Monday morning feeling probably doesn't apply to Marcus Rashford. Bet he is bouncing into work today.
The England forward scored twice as Manchester United ended Arsenal's 100% start to the season at Old Trafford, while £82m new boy Antony scored on his debut in their 3-1 victory.
Meanwhile, has Leicester's bubble burst? The Foxes winless start continued as they were beaten by high-flying Brighton.
And what about all the VAR controversy at the weekend? Probably enough there to keep us going for quite a while. So let's get this show on the road.